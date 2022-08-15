ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pioneers, paddling to the past: Naples' great outdoors offers adventure

It's you, starring in your own exciting reality series this fall:. Dress like the pioneers did before Amazon delivery!. Collier County museums and nature reserves are offering all three opportunities. If they don't make the Nielsen ratings on television, they'll still make you a lot smarter and perhaps a few dollars better off. And perhaps a few pounds lighter, if you paddle the four miles back and forth from the Key Mound tour offered by Koreshan State Park in Estero.
Letters to the Editor, Aug. 19

Four years ago, when I began to plan for my retirement, I made a list of features for a new community that were of importance to me. After much research on the Internet and visiting many communities, I discovered the semi-tropical island paradise of Marco Island. I wanted warm weather...
3 To Do: Pints for Parrots, BaconFest, more

The annual Pints for Parrots event is 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at KC's Parrot 41 in East Naples and benefits The Hyacinth Macaw Project in Brazil to help the world’s largest macaws, which has faced increased threats from wildfires. KC's Parrot 41, 3340 Tamiami Trail E., will donate...
City’s anniversary will be celebrated next week

It was Aug. 27, 1997 when the people of Marco Island headed to the polls and voted to incorporate, and Marco Island officially became a city. City officials are planning a week of activities to mark the 25th anniversary. Scavenger hunt and beach day. It begins at 8 a.m., Aug....
