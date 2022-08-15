Read full article on original website
Pioneers, paddling to the past: Naples' great outdoors offers adventure
It's you, starring in your own exciting reality series this fall:. Dress like the pioneers did before Amazon delivery!. Collier County museums and nature reserves are offering all three opportunities. If they don't make the Nielsen ratings on television, they'll still make you a lot smarter and perhaps a few dollars better off. And perhaps a few pounds lighter, if you paddle the four miles back and forth from the Key Mound tour offered by Koreshan State Park in Estero.
Letters to the Editor, Aug. 19
Four years ago, when I began to plan for my retirement, I made a list of features for a new community that were of importance to me. After much research on the Internet and visiting many communities, I discovered the semi-tropical island paradise of Marco Island. I wanted warm weather...
3 To Do: Pints for Parrots, BaconFest, more
The annual Pints for Parrots event is 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at KC's Parrot 41 in East Naples and benefits The Hyacinth Macaw Project in Brazil to help the world’s largest macaws, which has faced increased threats from wildfires. KC's Parrot 41, 3340 Tamiami Trail E., will donate...
City’s anniversary will be celebrated next week
It was Aug. 27, 1997 when the people of Marco Island headed to the polls and voted to incorporate, and Marco Island officially became a city. City officials are planning a week of activities to mark the 25th anniversary. Scavenger hunt and beach day. It begins at 8 a.m., Aug....
‘Watts for Dinner’: Cocomo’s Grill – New digs, same great tastes
Our next dining destination is an old favorite AND a new destination. Cocomo’s Grill has left their longtime digs at 945 N. Collier Blvd., moving just up the road to Marco Town Center (1069 N. Collier Blvd.). The décor is similar to the former locale. When you walk in,...
Traffic study – City Council approves funding to improve Marco’s congestion issues
In a move to solve Marco Island’s traffic woes, City Council moves to fund an intelligent traffic study that would evaluate the changes needed to be made to improve traffic flow around the island. The study, which was approved for a $250,000 budget, would take place over the major...
