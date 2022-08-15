Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Atlantic City's Lucy the Elephant Weekend Will Be the Hottest Concert Series of the Summer & You Won't Want to Miss ItBridget MulroyAtlantic City, NJ
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester Township
(Lindenwold, NJ) – South Jersey Gas will be continuing a gas main renewal in Gloucester Township from Monday, Aug. 22 to Friday, Aug. 26. There will be a full road closure New Brooklyn-Erial Road between Williamstown-Erial Road and Jarvis Road for the duration of the project. “Since crews will...
myozarksonline.com
Sink Hole Opens Up In Camden County
At approximately 10:09 Wednesday morning, the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District received a call from the City of. Sunrise Beach’s Emergency Management Director regarding a sink hole that had formed in front of Doctor’s Landscaping at 606 State Road TT. Upon arrival, Fire Chief Joseph LaPlant met with...
fox29.com
2-vehicle fatal accident shuts down highway in Cumberland County, officials say
UPPER DEERFIELD TWP., N.J. - A fatal accident has caused New Jersey officials to shut down Route 77, in Upper Deerfield Township, in Cumberland County, as crews investigate. Route 77 in Upper Deerfield Twp. in Cumberland County shut down as police and fire crews respond to a serious accident. New...
Checkers Restaurant May Be Opening in Hamilton Township, NJ
A fast food restaurant may be coming to Hamilton Township that would be the first of its kind in Mercer County, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. The restaurant is Checkers Drive-In. Have you ever heard of it? It has all your favorite fast food items and more. You can get burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, chicken wings, fries with different toppings, mozzarella sticks, funnel cake fries, and sundaes. Yum. Great drunk foods. Lol. Great anytime foods.
shorelocalnews.com
EHT’s ‘unofficial’ downtown area is growing
Egg Harbor Township is one of the largest municipalities in Atlantic County. However, it does not have an official downtown like other cities and towns. There is an area that appears to be evolving into the making of a typical downtown area, the intersection of Zion Road and Ocean Heights Avenue.
thesunpapers.com
Get Gloucester County OEM alerts
Get alerted about emergencies and other important community news by signing up for our Emergency Alert Program. This system enables them to provide people with critical information quickly in a variety of situations, such as severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods. - Advertisement...
Popular Hamilton Township, NJ Restaurant Closing For Good
I hate hearing this news. Another local restaurant is closing for good, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. It's The Simple Greek on Route 33, in the Acme shopping center, next to the UPS Store. The article says its last day of operation is TODAY (Wednesday, August 17th). The pandemic and inflation...
Bear sightings reported at Princeton, NJ homes, school caught on video
PRINCETON — A black bear exploring Princeton is making waves as it passes through residential neighborhoods and frightens some families. The bear has been meandering through the Ivy League town for at least a week. An alert from police on Aug. 11 said the bear was spotted near Route 27, where it runs alongside Carnegie Lake.
New Jersey Monthly
How a Couple Meticulously Designed a Multigenerational Home in Spring Lake
It’s fair to say that Lisa and Dominick Paragano do nothing by accident; the couple is fastidious, considering every detail and each angle of any project or challenge. It makes sense, then, that when designing and building their Shore home, they meticulously and deliberately planned it down to the final nail. The result is spot-on.
Shooting leaves 1 dead in South Jersey
A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Egg Harbor Township, according to officials. Police responded to a 911 call about a person shot shortly after 4 a.m. on Delilah Road, near Margaret Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. The victim, whose name was withheld, later died.
Galloway Township Police Blotter: Here’s What’s Happening
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ – The following police blotter events were reported by the Galloway Township...
Multiple people hurt after serious crash in South Jersey, officials say
A serious crash left multiple people injured Friday night in rural Cumberland County, officials said. The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. near State Highway 77 and Polk Lane in Upper Deerfield, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry. Troopers were investigating and police did not immediately have more information.
NJSP: Multiple People Wanted for Burglaries in Two South Jersey Towns
State troopers are asking for your help identifying people wanted for allegedly burglarizing stores in two South Jersey municipalities recently. According to the New Jersey State Police, the break-ins happened in May and June in Upper Deerfield and Pittsgrove Townships, along the Cumberland-Salem County border. Cops say the,. black male...
NBC New York
NJ School Long Considered ‘Haunted' Set To Be Demolished
People for years have sworn a longtime Jersey Shore landmark is home to the paranormal. But now that the Ocean County school is about to be demolished, it will leave the question: Who — or what — might stick around?. It’s the final countdown before Barnegat Township’s old...
Road closed after truck gets stuck under bridge in Winslow Township, Camden County
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A warning for drivers in Camden County. You'll want to avoid Fleming Pike in Winslow Township. A truck got stuck under a bridge forcing Fleming Pike to close between South Egg Harbor Road and White Horse Pike. Police say the road could be shut down for the next few hours while they work to move the truck.
The New Restaurant In Monmouth County, New Jersey Everyone Is Raving About
Do you love a stellar eatery? Craft cocktails? Well you have a brand new restaurant in Belmar, New Jersey and everyone is raving about it. 801 Craft Kitchen & Spirits opened this summer and if you haven't been there yet then this is your wake up call!. This spot has...
Vehicle overturns after hitting parked truck in Pleasantville
Pleasantville police are investigating a crash that damaged a parked truck. Phillip Gonzalez, 25, of Egg Harbor Township as driving west on Ryon Avenue from Clematis Avenue when he struck the parked truck, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. The impact caused Gonzalez’s vehicle to overturn. He was the only person in...
Police identify 39-year-old man fatally struck on N.J. highway
Police identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday in Toms River as a 39-year-old township man. Officers were initially dispatched to a report of a man “wandering” in the road near Route 37 east and Marian Street around 5:45 a.m., according to township police. Minutes later, police received another call about a person hit by a car in the area.
Murder in Egg Harbor Township: Man Shot to Death
Investigators in Egg Harbor Township are investigating a fatal shooting of a man that happened early Friday Morning. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting that was reported just after 4am. Officials...
New Bear Sighting in Lawrence Township, NJ – Details Here
A new black bear sighting has just been reported in Lawrence Township, NJ and residents are being instructed to bring all of their children and pets indoors. An alert was just sent to Lawrence Township Residents regarding the bear sighting and making sure that everyone is on high alert for the black bear roaming around. This isn't the first time a bear sighting has been reported this year.
