Hammonton, NJ

camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester Township

(Lindenwold, NJ) – South Jersey Gas will be continuing a gas main renewal in Gloucester Township from Monday, Aug. 22 to Friday, Aug. 26. There will be a full road closure New Brooklyn-Erial Road between Williamstown-Erial Road and Jarvis Road for the duration of the project. “Since crews will...
CAMDEN, NJ
myozarksonline.com

Sink Hole Opens Up In Camden County

At approximately 10:09 Wednesday morning, the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District received a call from the City of. Sunrise Beach’s Emergency Management Director regarding a sink hole that had formed in front of Doctor’s Landscaping at 606 State Road TT. Upon arrival, Fire Chief Joseph LaPlant met with...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Checkers Restaurant May Be Opening in Hamilton Township, NJ

A fast food restaurant may be coming to Hamilton Township that would be the first of its kind in Mercer County, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. The restaurant is Checkers Drive-In. Have you ever heard of it? It has all your favorite fast food items and more. You can get burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, chicken wings, fries with different toppings, mozzarella sticks, funnel cake fries, and sundaes. Yum. Great drunk foods. Lol. Great anytime foods.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Columbia, NJ
Hammonton, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

EHT’s ‘unofficial’ downtown area is growing

Egg Harbor Township is one of the largest municipalities in Atlantic County. However, it does not have an official downtown like other cities and towns. There is an area that appears to be evolving into the making of a typical downtown area, the intersection of Zion Road and Ocean Heights Avenue.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Get Gloucester County OEM alerts

Get alerted about emergencies and other important community news by signing up for our Emergency Alert Program. This system enables them to provide people with critical information quickly in a variety of situations, such as severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods. - Advertisement...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

How a Couple Meticulously Designed a Multigenerational Home in Spring Lake

It’s fair to say that Lisa and Dominick Paragano do nothing by accident; the couple is fastidious, considering every detail and each angle of any project or challenge. It makes sense, then, that when designing and building their Shore home, they meticulously and deliberately planned it down to the final nail. The result is spot-on.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
NJ.com

Shooting leaves 1 dead in South Jersey

A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Egg Harbor Township, according to officials. Police responded to a 911 call about a person shot shortly after 4 a.m. on Delilah Road, near Margaret Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. The victim, whose name was withheld, later died.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NBC New York

NJ School Long Considered ‘Haunted' Set To Be Demolished

People for years have sworn a longtime Jersey Shore landmark is home to the paranormal. But now that the Ocean County school is about to be demolished, it will leave the question: Who — or what — might stick around?. It’s the final countdown before Barnegat Township’s old...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Police identify 39-year-old man fatally struck on N.J. highway

Police identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday in Toms River as a 39-year-old township man. Officers were initially dispatched to a report of a man “wandering” in the road near Route 37 east and Marian Street around 5:45 a.m., according to township police. Minutes later, police received another call about a person hit by a car in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

94.5 PST

New Bear Sighting in Lawrence Township, NJ – Details Here

A new black bear sighting has just been reported in Lawrence Township, NJ and residents are being instructed to bring all of their children and pets indoors. An alert was just sent to Lawrence Township Residents regarding the bear sighting and making sure that everyone is on high alert for the black bear roaming around. This isn't the first time a bear sighting has been reported this year.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ

