Public Health

Daily Mail

New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water

America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
AboutLawsuits.com

CDC Warns New Bacteria May Cause Deadly Infections in U.S.

Federal health officials are warning about a potentially deadly bacteria, which is typically common in tropical and sub-tropical areas, which has now been identified in soil and water along the southern coast of the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement on July...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS Boston

How long is someone with COVID contagious?

BOSTON – How long is someone with COVID-19 contagious and when can they safely come out of isolation? Researchers in Boston hope a study will shed some light on those questions.Experts believe you're most contagious two days before your symptoms begin and during the first three days of illness. But researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital wanted to see if rapid antigen testing can help determine when it's safe to return to public life.  So they took 40 individuals with COVID-19 and had them perform rapid antigen tests six days after the onset of symptoms or after their initial positive...
BOSTON, MA
Freethink

A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%

A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ars Technica

New tragic details of US child who died from tropical bacteria in room spray

The fourth person affected by a bacterial outbreak linked to imported aromatherapy room sprays sold at Walmart last year occurred in a previously healthy 5-year-old boy in Georgia, who died of the infection. That's according to new information presented Tuesday at the International Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases (ICEID), hosted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
TODAY.com

Man warns about Valley fever, a lung infection caused by tiny fungus

When Jose Leon suddenly started experiencing intense flu-like symptoms in March, he suspected COVID-19. He’d get easily winded at the gym and developed a cough that “got a little bit crazy.” He started getting fevers and cold sweats, and lost his appetite. It was the worst he had ever felt in his life, he recalled.
LEMOORE, CA
Fortune

Bill Gates, whose foundation funds polio vaccines, warns that the disease’s reemergence in New York is ‘a threat to us all’

Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has been a vocal advocate for stamping out polio for years. A once-eradicated disease has reemerged in New York, and it’s spooking health officials and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. On Aug. 4, New York health authorities announced they...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

