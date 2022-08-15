Read full article on original website
The Weather Channel
New Nipah-Like ‘Langya Virus’ Detected in 35 Patients in China; Animal-to-Human Transmission Suspected
Out of the shadows of the growing number of diseases that have been leaving the world in a panic rises another potential contender: the “Langya” virus. So far, it has been detected in at least 35 people in China, according to Taiwan’s Centre for Disease Control (CDC).
outbreaknewstoday.com
DRC plague: More than 500 suspected cases reported in four months in Rethy health zone
According to a email to ProMED Mail on July 31, officials with the Plague Surveillance and Control Center (CSLP), Bunia, DRC report 537 suspected plague cases in the health zone of Rethy, located in Djugu territory, Ituri province, DR Congo for the four month period of 27 Mar 2022 to 31 Jul 2022.
A child becomes the third person with meningococcal after attending Splendour in the Grass as fresh warnings about the disease are issued
A child from the NSW north coast is the third person to contract meningococcal disease after attending the Splendour In The Grass music festival. Earlier this month a Sydney man in his 40s who had attended the festival died with the disease. NSW Health has urged anyone who attended Splendour...
35 Reported Cases of New Zoonotic Virus Believed to Be Passed to Humans by Shrews
From COVID-19 to monkeypox, more and more zoonotic diseases are becoming an issue due to ongoing wildlife trade, deforestation, and climate change. So we aren't particularly surprised that a new zoonotic disease is on the rise. A disease known as Langya virus has reportedly infected at least 35 people thus far.
New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water
America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
AboutLawsuits.com
CDC Warns New Bacteria May Cause Deadly Infections in U.S.
Federal health officials are warning about a potentially deadly bacteria, which is typically common in tropical and sub-tropical areas, which has now been identified in soil and water along the southern coast of the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement on July...
How long is someone with COVID contagious?
BOSTON – How long is someone with COVID-19 contagious and when can they safely come out of isolation? Researchers in Boston hope a study will shed some light on those questions.Experts believe you're most contagious two days before your symptoms begin and during the first three days of illness. But researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital wanted to see if rapid antigen testing can help determine when it's safe to return to public life. So they took 40 individuals with COVID-19 and had them perform rapid antigen tests six days after the onset of symptoms or after their initial positive...
Freethink
A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%
A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
Infections in Mississippi are first signs that a type of deadly bacteria from the tropics is now living in the US
Climate change may have made the Gulf coast more hospitable to the bacteria. The risk of getting sick is low, but infection can be fatal.
A potentially deadly bacteria has been found in US soil and water for the first time. These are the symptoms of an infection the CDC has said to look out for.
Melioidosis — a rare, serious disease caused by burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria — is now considered endemic in some Gulf Coast regions of Mississippi.
The strange symptom that could be early warning sign of silent killer
HAIR loss is a common problem - almost half of men and women will experience it in their older years. Age is the most influential risk factor, while genetics are also thought to play a strong role. But there may be a serious condition underlying your hair loss - diabetes.
New Covid symptom strikes at night as 1 in 10 with new Omicron strain suffer
BRITS have been urged to be on the look out for a new Covid symptom - especially at night. Most people with the current Omicron variant, BA.5, have experienced signs similar to the common cold. But now medics have revealed that night sweats have emerged as a common sign, with...
Ars Technica
New tragic details of US child who died from tropical bacteria in room spray
The fourth person affected by a bacterial outbreak linked to imported aromatherapy room sprays sold at Walmart last year occurred in a previously healthy 5-year-old boy in Georgia, who died of the infection. That's according to new information presented Tuesday at the International Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases (ICEID), hosted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
natureworldnews.com
Mystery Disease Called 'Nosebleed Outbreak' or 'Rat Fever' is Emerging in Some African Countries
A mystery disease called the "nosebleed outbreak" or "nosebleed virus" has been reported spreading in several countries in Africa recently. The main symptoms of the disease, aside from nose bleeding, include fever, fatigue, and headache. It is considered lethal since the virus had already killed at least three people in...
What Are The Omicron Symptoms Found In Fully Vaccinated Individuals?
The COVID-19 vaccine may provide protection against symptomatic infection, severe illness and death, but it does not prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus. Even fully vaccinated people are still at risk of catching the infectious disease that’s been ravaging the world since late 2019. A study published in...
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
About three dozen people in China are suffering from a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, according to Bloomberg. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found in feverish people, although there is no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person to person.
TODAY.com
Man warns about Valley fever, a lung infection caused by tiny fungus
When Jose Leon suddenly started experiencing intense flu-like symptoms in March, he suspected COVID-19. He’d get easily winded at the gym and developed a cough that “got a little bit crazy.” He started getting fevers and cold sweats, and lost his appetite. It was the worst he had ever felt in his life, he recalled.
Woman forced to put down all five dogs after contracting ultra-rare disease in UK first
One devastated dog-lover was put in an agonising position when she had to put down her five beloved dogs after they contracted an incredibly rare disease. Wendy Hayes, 61, had just started fostering a Belarusian rescue dog when she and her other four canine companions contracted Brucella canis from the infected pup.
Bill Gates, whose foundation funds polio vaccines, warns that the disease’s reemergence in New York is ‘a threat to us all’
Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has been a vocal advocate for stamping out polio for years. A once-eradicated disease has reemerged in New York, and it’s spooking health officials and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. On Aug. 4, New York health authorities announced they...
Hundreds may have contracted polio after the virus was detected in wastewater, New York Health Department warns
"What we do know is clear: the danger of polio is present in New York today," New York health officials said after detecting the virus in wastewater.
