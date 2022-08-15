Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
ACPS implementing new COVID-19 guidelines
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is implementing new COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming academic year. Families can expect protocols to be sent out prior to the start of classes. The most recent guidelines from the CDC include a few changes. “A child would, if they were...
Augusta Free Press
UVA student paper editorial wants University to cancel Thomas Jefferson
The Cavalier Daily editorial board penned a piece last week on the fifth anniversary of the Unite the Right rally calling for the University of Virginia to essentially cancel Thomas Jefferson. “It is our belief that future education about Charlottesville and University history should be two things — mandatory and...
What warning signs you should look for in students as they return to school
As students return to school, educators will be on standby to spot any signs of physical, mental or emotional stress a child may display when they come back to the classroom.
cbs19news
Grant funding for law-related projects such as access, fair representation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several organizations across Virginia have received grant funding for law-related projects. The Virginia Law Foundation announced nearly $550,000 in funding to two dozen organizations on Wednesday. According to a release, these grants go to initiatives and nonprofits across the Commonwealth that align with the foundation’s...
cbs19news
CFD earns accreditation from CFAI
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Fire Department has earned accreditation from an international organization. According to a release, the Commission on Fire Accreditation International presented CFD with Accredited Agency status for meeting criteria through the CFAI's voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. CFD is one of more than 300...
cbs19news
Free haircuts and school supplies at Back to School Bash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- With school starting soon, no parent wants to send their children with messy hair. Parents will have the opportunity to take their children to receive a free haircut. The 100 Black Men of Central Virginia is hosting a back-to-school bash. Haircuts, shoes, and school supplies,...
cbs19news
UVA creates new tools to advance biomedical research
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Scientists at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and their partners have created a new tool to advance biomedical research and understand vital proteins in human cells. The labs are interested in developing new technologies for measuring molecules and the building blocks of life,...
cbs19news
ACPS holds gathering to kick off the school year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- At the Ting Pavilion on Tuesday morning, Albemarle County Public Schools held an employee convocation. There were nine speakers sharing stories and inspiration related to the importance of public education. "Megan Wood asked me if I would speak today," said Kevin Sauer, the head coach...
cbs19news
UVA School of Medicine announces new chair of Plastic and Maxillofacial Surgery
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An internationally recognized plastic surgeon is coming to the University of Virginia School of Medicine. According to a release, the school has recruited Scott T. Hollenbeck, MD, FACS, to lead its Department of Plastic and Maxillofacial Surgery. He is succeeding Stephen Park, MD, FACS, who...
cbs19news
Head of Elk Hill named new GCPS director of Student Services
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Greene County Public Schools has a new director of Student Services. The division announced the hiring of Dawn Gillette on Thursday. According to a release, she comes to Greene County after being the Head of School and Assistant Head of School at Elk Hill Charlottesville School.
WHSV
Augusta Health makes strides in staffing
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Many health facilities continue to bounce back from the Great Resignation. Augusta Health said hiring is improving, but they’re still cautious. “I think we’re all still trying to recover from COVID and the staffing impact that it had,” said Crystal Farmer, Augusta Health’s Vice President and Chief Nursing Office.
wmra.org
Closure of group homes forces adults with disabilities to move
The number of group homes for adults with developmental disabilities is dwindling in our area. And that leaves residents and their families with tough decisions to make. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Sisters Linda Hanson, 62, and Carol Hanson, 55, are very close. One of the things Carol told me...
cbs19news
Albemarle County Police are trained for worst-case scenarios
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS 19 NEWS) --Police in Albemarle County are trained for active shooter and mass casualty calls. For years, the police department has undergone training and tactics on how they should respond to multiple life-threatening scenarios. Major Wallas, who is the Deputy of Police says that students also play...
cbs19news
Spotted lanternfly season is here
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Summer may be winding down, but that doesn't mean the summer pests will be disappearing. The spotted lanternfly, which is an invasive species, is late summer, hitch-hiking bug. They can be extremely damaging to native plants and trees they nest on that are economically important to Virginia.
cbs19news
#16Camps | "We Not Me" mentality guides Fluvanna County
PALMYRA, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Bigger, better, faster, stronger. That is what Fluvanna County is striving to be going into this season. Some seniors are pushing for their team to buy into the program, and work towards an incredible season. “I thought we were going to do really good last...
Augusta Free Press
‘We’re going to be here for you:’ Sentara celebrates new facility in Staunton
After delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the first Sentara Primary Care in Staunton is ready. “We are very excited to have the building open and have patients,” said Alyssa Pacheco, brand engagement consultant for Sentara Blue Ridge. A ribbon cutting and ceremony were held Wednesday afternoon at 103...
Concerns over segregation display led to Virginia post office closure
The USPS has closed a small Virginia post office over agency management's concerns about its location inside a historic train depot that also serves as a museum about racial segregation.
cbs19news
Playing minigolf with police officers
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People of all ages had a chance to get to know some local police officers in a positive way on Wednesday. The Albemarle County Police Department held its Putt Putt with Police event on Wednesday afternoon, letting people play a game of minigolf with an officer who helps to protect their community.
WHSV
Valley Program for Aging Services Harrisonburg-Rockingham receives Dementia Friendly recognition
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham region has been designated as a Dementia Friendly Community by Dementia Friendly America. Valley Program for Aging Services, the local area agency for aging, began the process of earning the designation a little over a year ago. Through community engagement and a structured initiative of programs funded through Sentara and other organizations, the designation shows that the region has resources to support those living with dementia, and continue to do so.
Public Fish & Oyster
Food and travel writer Steve Cook stumbles upon an unexpected find near the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia: a restaurant teeming with seafood, Public Fish & Oyster in Charlottesville. As most Richmonders know, when you want good seafood, you gotta head to the mountains. Okay, I made that up. And...
