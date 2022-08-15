Read full article on original website
WITN
Holly Shelter fire now 65% contained
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - That big forest fire in Pender County is now 65% contained. The Juniper Road Two Fire began August 2nd and has remained within the Holly Shelter Game Land. Firefighters from the North Carolina Forest Service have been able to keep the fire to 1,226 acres...
WITN
Pender County forest fire now 77% contained
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - After burning for 16 days, that forest fire in Pender County is now 77% contained. The North Carolina Forest Service said the size of the fire hasn’t grown in the past several days and remains at 1,226 acres. The fire began on August 2nd...
WITN
Crews increase containment of Holly Shelter wildfire
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Forest Service has increased personnel to tackle the Juniper Road Two Fire’s flames. With 59 people, 14 tractor plows, two single engine air tankers, a helicopter, a low ground pressure track vehicle, a scout plane, and a lead plane, the fire is held at 1,226 acres, but is now 43% contained.
WITN
Waterline break causes boil water advisory for Maysville
MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Residents of one Eastern Carolina town are being told to boil their water after a waterline break. Maysville town officials say a contractor hit the waterline, causing periods of low water pressure or outages for their distribution system. Because there’s a potential for bacteria to get...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Water Rescue provides tips to treat Jellyfish stings following several reports
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Late summer is a popular time for people to take a dip in the ocean, but it’s been a bit more hazardous than usual lately. According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, they have received several reports of jellyfish stings, along with a few photos.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: an uptick in rain and storm chances
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A low pressure system high in the atmosphere will keep temperatures below 90 and share higher rain odds before the end of the week. Your First Alert Forecast brings chances of showers and storms from 30% overnight Thursday night to 70% Friday. Thanks for staying alert! The pattern is set to stay unsettled through the weekend and early next week.
WITN
Still no cause of death for body found alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A body that was found along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning was too decomposed for medical examiners in Jacksonville to properly examine it. That word this afternoon from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office which is examining the discovery. Deputies said Sydney Miller, who...
foxwilmington.com
New safety devices save children at Caswell Beach
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Southport Fire Department released a statement Aug. 12 that two children at Caswell Beach had been saved by a recently installed safety device. Per the SFD, rescue crews responded to a 911 call about two children who were screaming for help in the water. When they arrived, the children were already out of the water, thanks to the help of on-site flotation devices.
Jacksonville mobile home destroyed by fire
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Tuesday morning in Jacksonville. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at Starwood Village Mobile Park on Starwood Lane. Officials told WNCT’s Claire Curry a Good Samaritan helped get two children and an elderly woman out of the home. That woman was taken to a […]
Death investigation opens after body of man found on side of NC road early Tuesday, sheriff’s office says
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning in eastern North Carolina. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy 117 was shut down between Carter Street and […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team places 2nd in competition
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team proved they’re one of the best at what they do in a recent competition in Raleigh. Members of the HazMat group took part in the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo’s HazMat Competition on Saturday, placing second in the event.
WECT
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seeks to protect southeastern N.C. species, efforts aimed at Brunswick, New Hanover counties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 17, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed to list the magnific ramshorn snail as an endangered species. Historically, the snail has only been documented within four sites located in the lower Cape Fear River Basin. Per the announcement, recent observations have failed to locate any magnificent ramshorn snails at these sites.
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North Carolina
There are also many smaller towns and villages throughout the state that are worth exploring. Each of these destinations offers something different and special that you won't find anywhere else.
WITN
All-way stop installed at intersection in Lenoir County
LENOIR COUNTY (WITN) — An all-way stop will be installed in Lenoir County on Tuesday. The stop will be installed at the intersection of NC 903 and Don Hardy Road. Crews will begin work at 8:00 a.m. and will end around noon. Drivers are advised to slow down when...
Man rescues 2 girls struggling to swim at North Carolina beach
CASWELL BEACH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man’s actions are credited with saving two young struggling swimmers at a North Carolina beach last weekend. According to the Southport Fire Department, the life-saving act happened on Caswell Beach after two swimmers swam too far from shore. A woman told officials that her husband noticed two […]
columbuscountynews.com
Lake Resident Hopes to ‘Conquer Chiari’
Christy Lewis Harrelson loves Halloween, but last year on Oct. 29, 2021, the Lake Waccamaw resident had brain surgery due to a condition called Chiari Malformation. Instead of missing the holiday, she reached out to the public to see if they would celebrate with her a few days ahead of time.
WECT
New information released when body of Phoenix man found burned in desert
ncconstructionnews.com
Port City Logistics to build $16 million facility in Wilmington
Port City Logistics is building a $16 million high velocity transload facility in Wilmington. “We are delighted to welcome Port City Logistics to New Hanover County, North Carolina,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. “When companies are ready to connect with global markets, they are drawn to our state because of our workforce, excellent transportation network, and attractive quality of life.”
WITN
Escaped Wayne County inmate caught in Wake County
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An inmate who escaped from the Wayne County jail by driving away in a food service van has been caught in Wake County. Michael Glover was in jail for obtaining property by false pretenses. Deputies say the jailbreak happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. The 33-year-old Glover...
WITN
Schedules to change at driver’s license offices
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The schedules at driver’s license offices in North Carolina are soon going to change. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21st and include ones in Greenville and Jacksonville, will end at the close of business on Aug. 27th.
