Congresswoman Ilhan Omar narrowly wins primary against former Minneapolis Council Member Don Samuels.
Public safety advocate and former council member Don Samuels said he will support Omar in the November 8 general election. Omar is seeking her third term in Congress. The post Congresswoman Ilhan Omar narrowly wins primary against former Minneapolis Council Member Don Samuels. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
Republican Brad Finstad wins special election for Minnesota House seat
Republican Brad Finstad won a special election to fill the remainder of late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term in southern Minnesota's 1st Congressional District, the Associated Press reports. The big picture: Finstad, a former legislator and USDA rural development director, defeated Democratic nominee and former Hormel CEO Jeff Ettinger. Background:...
