Lady A’s Charles Kelley Thanks Fans While He Works To Get Sober

Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville
From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
Lady A’s Charles Kelley Has a Message for Supporters Amid Sobriety Journey: ‘I’m Grateful’
Charles Kelley is focusing on getting sober, and he wants fans to know that he appreciates their support. The country music star and one-third of the country group Lady A took to social media on Friday (Aug. 12) to share his gratitude to those encouraging him as he focuses on the recovery process.
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Popculture
Blake Shelton and Gavin Rossdale Reportedly Feuding Over Gwen Stefani's Children, But Is It True?
There are reports swirling that indicate Blake Shelton and Gavin Rossdale are feuding over Gwen Stefani's children with the Bush frontman, and many fans are probably wondering if this is true. According to Suggest, outlets such as the National Enquirer have been running stories that suggest the two men are at odds over fatherhood. However, Suggest is not so sure these rumors have any validity.
Popculture
Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter Holly Is Pregnant With Her 4th Child
Holly Williams, the daughter of Hank Williams Jr., is expecting her fourth child. Williams, 41, shared the news on Instagram last week, publishing a sun-drenched photo of herself with a baby bump. The musician and her husband, Chris Coleman, are also parents to daughters Lillie Mae Louise, 6, and Stella June, 7; and son Arlo Gale, 5.
See Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Audrey Show Her Vocal Skills
Watch: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Shows Off Her Vocal Skills. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey has inherited mom and dad's love of music. Need proof? The 20-year-old shared a video of her playing the piano and singing along to Pat Benatar's hit "Fire and Ice" to Instagram Aug. 1.
On This Day: Elvis Presley Died in 1977
On this day 45 years ago, the entertainment world was dealt a huge blow when the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, was found dead in his home of Graceland. He was 42 years old. Even at such an early age, Elvis had already left behind a music career...
Vince Gill Says Amy Grant’s Bicycle Accident Left Her ‘Knocked Unconscious for 10 or 15 Minutes’
As he kicked off the first of four nights in residency at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Vince Gill offered fans a reassuring update on his wife, fellow star Amy Grant, who was hospitalized following a bicycle accident late last month. "My bride Amy is doing fine," Gill told the Ryman audience...
Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar
At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
‘American Idol’ Star HunterGirl Announces New Upcoming Shows: See the Dates, Locations
There are still chances to see HunterGirl at intimate spaces before she blows up. The “Red Bird” singer was the runner-up on the most recent season of American Idol that concluded in May. She has a string of dates coming over the next few weeks, including a stop on Broadway in Nashville. Check out the schedule below.
The Daily South
Vince Gill and Amy Grant's Daughter, Corinna, Joins Dad for Teary Tribute to Her Mom After Bike Accident
Amy Grant's family is supporting her through music as she continues to recover from a scary bicycle accident last month. Her husband Vince Gill was joined on stage by their daughter Corrina during his appearance at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Thursday night. The talented 21-year-old broke down in tears during an emotional performance of the song Gill wrote for her mother, "When My Amy Prays," swapping mentions of "Amy" with "Mama."
Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'
Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
‘The Bachelor’: Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Are Moving to Different States: ‘A Little Distance Never Hurts’
Clayton Echard is moving to Arizona, and Susie Evans is moving to California. What's going on with the couple? Here's the latest news on 'The Bachelor' duo.
‘America's Got Talent’ Golden Buzzer Maddie Hopes Singing Through Her Pain Will Help Her Make the Finale
Madison Taylor Baez made quite the impression on the second night of auditions for season 17 of America’s Got Talent when Simon Cowell discovered her singing in the audience. The way it works is that when the show takes a break, the audience warmer goes around and gives a variety of people the opportunity to sing.
Blake Shelton Reveals Country Music Superstar as His ‘The Voice’ Battle Advisor
When it comes to getting superstar talent, Blake Shelton knows how to do it. The country music star always has something up his sleeve on The Voice. In years past, he’s reached out to some great talent. However, this season his battle advisor is going to be none other than Jimmie Allen. This is going to give Shelton the ability to really work with his country/pop talent in ways that he hasn’t in the past.
Craig Morgan’s Reaction to Blake Shelton’s New Music Photo Is Tremendous [Watch]
Blake Shelton and Craig Morgan go back further than Cadillac seats, so it's OK when one country singer roasts the other, right? We sure hope so. During a visit with Taste of Country Nights to talk about his new single, "How You Make a Man," Morgan spied the single artwork for Shelton's new song "No Body." It's a throwback look for The Voice coach — he's wearing an embroidered Western shirt and gripping his belt buckle as he gives a brazen look to the camera from beneath his black cowboy hat and a dirty blond bob.
Elvis Presley remembered on 45th anniversary of death
Elvis Presley died 45 years ago today, 16 August, at the age of 42.The legendary singer died at Graceland, his home in Memphis, Tennessee, after suffering a cardiac arrest.Dubbed “The King of Rock and Roll,” Elvis is the world’s best-selling solo artist according to the Guinness World Records, with 1 billion sales worldwide.Recently his career, family life, and relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker has been depicted in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More India marks 75th anniversary of independenceThree baby meerkats born at British safari park for the first time in almost a decadeIrate man blocks path of combine harvester after it ‘sprayed’ family meal
Shay Mooney and Wife Hannah Are Expecting Baby No. 3, and It’s a Boy!
Dan + Shay singer Shay Mooney and his wife Hannah are expecting their third child together. The country couple announced the news on Friday (Aug. 12) through a video shared to their social media pages. The sweet clip shows Hannah talking to the couple's sons, 4-year-old Asher James and 2-year-old...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet “Bachelorette” Contestant Dale Moss’ Girlfriend, Galey Alix
Dale Moss came out of The Bachelorette engaged to Clare Crawley, only for that relationship to end in less than a year. His romantic history has since come under scrutiny, and people want to know who he is dating. It’s confirmed that Dale Moss’ girlfriend is Galey Alix. She may be no reality star, but she has a significant online presence. She could be mistaken for a regular HGTV personality, but her background is much more profound. We reveal more about Dale Moss’ girlfriend in this Galey Alix wiki.
Eric Jaye Fights Temptation On His New Single ‘Belladonna’
The Virginia based singer returns with a track that addresses something he battles everyday, not letting temptation get the best of him.
