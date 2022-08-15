Read full article on original website
Related
How Are These 16 Idaho License Plates Actually Taken?
We’ve previously talked about the license plates that we couldn’t believe were available. Since then, a few of those have become unavailable which has me wondering – what are the plates in Idaho that you can’t get? We’re not talking about the blatantly obvious ones either. I wanted to look for the most ridiculous, the trendiest, and the weirdest plates that were actually taken according to AccessIdaho.com.
nbc16.com
Idaho State Police to transition away from Dodge Chargers after car maker goes electric
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Earlier this week, Dodge announced it would no longer be producing gasoline-powered Dodge Chargers after 2023. It's planning to move the model to electric. This decision will affect one of the automaker's repeat customers -- Idaho State Police, which currently uses Dodge Chargers as one...
What Idaho’s New State Motto Should Be
Idaho's state motto is the Idaho motto was adopted back in 1891 as an element of the state seal. The motto is "Esto Perpetua" which is Latin for "It is Perpetual" The word 'perpetual' is defined from Oxford as "never ending or changing." A 1920s book called "History of Idaho:...
Should it Keep Being Legal for Teenagers to Marry in Idaho?
I came across a pretty dramatic title about Idaho and I had to do a little more digging to see what was really going on. The article from Ranker Titled 'Why Does Idaho Lead The Country In Child Brides?' is enough to grab anyone's attention. Bailey Benningfield wrote on Ranker,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for abusing young girls in the early 2000s
IDAHO FALLS – A Michigan man was sentenced for sexually assaulting two young girls in Idaho Falls between 2002 and 2004. Karl Marvin Ford, 60, was sentenced to between 10 and 25 years in prison. He was convicted on one count of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16.
Magic Valley Garbage Man Shares Helpful Tips For Trash Pickup
The helpful information was shared by Joshua Gabert on the Magic Valley Rants and Raves Facebook page, which is definitely a group you should be following. He explains that he only recently became a trash collector and has learned some things that the public probably doesn’t know or think about, but needs to know. You can read his very well-written post on Facebook or check out the summary below.
KTVB
Moose Fire, Idaho's largest of 2022, grows to 135 square miles
The Moose Fire was first detected July 17 on the Salmon-Challis National Forest in Lemhi County. A month later, it is 34% contained.
eastidahonews.com
Two sentenced to federal prison in firearms cases
BOISE — Two men from southern Idaho were sentenced to federal prison in separate firearms cases this week, announced Josh Hurwit, the United States Attorney for the District of Idaho. Scott Arlis Thomas, 48, of Caldwell, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 120 months in federal prison for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boise Internet Melts Over ‘Taco Scare'; Popular Truck Stays Put
There are few businesses in the Treasure Valley that have serious cult followings the way that Nampa taco truck La Garnacha Que Apapacha does. The hype around the big yellow truck and their birria tacos is REAL and for a minute, regulars were afraid that it may not exist anymore.
Idaho Was Named One Of The Best States To Live In, Is That True?
Time after time I find myself quoting the late-great Rodney Dangerfield by saying, "Idaho gets no respect." Ranking after ranking comes out for the best state in the country for "this" and Idaho is never featured. Now, our luck seems to be turning around. The country seems to now be...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington attorney general enters fray in Idaho abortion lawsuit
OLYMPIA — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson entered the fray Tuesday over a looming abortion ban in Idaho, joining a coalition of 21 of his peers nationwide to file a friend of the court brief charging the ban violates federal law. The brief supports a U.S. Department of Justice...
Stuff You Need to Know Before You Date Someone In Idaho
Idaho guys and gals, we're in a league of our own when it comes to quirky behaviors. What do we mean by that? Our constant need to issue "the wave" in traffic, in groceries aisles, and any other place else we encounter sentient beings is a fair place to start. And our obsession with all things local tends to be rather extra for the transplants and newcomers. We're also baffled by the droves of people who don't get our passion for the Boise Farmers Market, the Boise Greenbelt, Boise Music Festival, and anything pertaining to Boise State. Are we fanatics? Probably. But you're the one barking up our Tree Fort, so who's more at fault here?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho Ranks in Top 10 States for Having Most Gun Purchases Per Person
Are you even an Idahoan if you don’t own a gun? Kidding. Kinda. I really feel like everyone here has guns… and it’s somewhat of a must if you live in Idaho. Turns out it’s not just a feeling or a theory — it’s a fact — Idaho is in the Top 10 states for having the most gun purchases per person.
15 Burning Questions Reveal What Google Really Thinks About Idaho
When high school seniors are making one of the biggest decisions of their life, where to go for college, we’re sure they’re doing this. We’re nervous to say it because of how ugly Idaho’s attitude is toward transplants, but twelve years ago, we were doing it too. This author grew up in a city in Northeast Ohio that regularly finds itself on lists like “The Worst American Cities to Live in,” “Most Dangerous Cities in America” and “Poorest Cities in Ohio.” In her final months of college, she started looking for full time radio jobs outside of that city where she’d been on the air for three years. Not one, but two, job postings for Boise, Idaho stuck out and she thought “I think I might be perfect for this.”
Is The Satanic Temple of Idaho Good For The Community?
The beauty of America is the freedom it affords its citizens and thanks to that freedom, Americans can practice and celebrate nearly any belief they choose to. One of the more controversial groups in Idaho that often elicits a low-brow response on first impression is The Satanic Temple of Idaho. The Idaho temple is a branch on the tree that is The Satanic Temple which has followers around the world with temples in various cities.
Will Idaho Catch A Special Summer View of The Northern Lights?
Idahoans and residents of surrounding states could be in for a very special treat this evening and tomorrow night. Thanks to a series of geomagnetic storms, Idaho is among several states that will potentially have a summertime view of the Northern Lights. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
We Found 7 Rental Services That Need To Exist In Idaho Now
Have you ever run into a situation where you're like, "Gosh, I wish I could just rent a dad right now"? No? Me neither but there's a market for this type of thing! As a matter of fact, there are several incredible rental services that exist like "Rent-A-Dad' around the country.
Arizona Firefighters Find Backpack Belonging to Idaho man Missing for Eight Years
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of a missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford was 36 when he went missing...
'The unwinding': Idaho Medicaid must recheck eligibility for 131K people when U.S. emergency ends
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Since January of 2020, the nation has been under a public health emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic, and as a result, states have been forbidden from kicking people off of Medicaid because their income or other eligibility criteria changed.
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1