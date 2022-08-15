ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Yardbarker

Oregon reportedy emerges as front-runner for Bronny James

Bronny James is one of the most sought-after prospects in the country, and a new favorite among the plethora of interested schools has reportedly emerged. According to Jamie Shaw of On3 Sports, the Oregon Ducks are currently in the lead to land Bronny. Shaw said that Oregon had a 50...
EUGENE, OR
The Associated Press

No. 9 Oklahoma in unfamiliar role after coaching change

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — There is a different vibe around the Oklahoma program this year. The Sooners’ run of conference championships ended at six last season with a loss to Oklahoma State that cost them a spot in the Big 12 title game. Coach Lincoln Riley then quickly left for Southern California and quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler transferred elsewhere.
NORMAN, OK

