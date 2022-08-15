Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
UCLA's move to the Big Ten could be in jeopardy: 'All options are on the table'
USC is one of the major college football teams on the West Coast, so a shock was sent through the college football landscape when it was announced that the Trojans were leaving the Pac-12 and joining forces with the likes of Michigan and Ohio State in the Big Ten. As...
Yardbarker
Oregon reportedy emerges as front-runner for Bronny James
Bronny James is one of the most sought-after prospects in the country, and a new favorite among the plethora of interested schools has reportedly emerged. According to Jamie Shaw of On3 Sports, the Oregon Ducks are currently in the lead to land Bronny. Shaw said that Oregon had a 50...
No. 9 Oklahoma in unfamiliar role after coaching change
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — There is a different vibe around the Oklahoma program this year. The Sooners’ run of conference championships ended at six last season with a loss to Oklahoma State that cost them a spot in the Big 12 title game. Coach Lincoln Riley then quickly left for Southern California and quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler transferred elsewhere.
Comments / 0