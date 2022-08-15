ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

New York Culture

Is Walmart Closing Its Stores?

The pandemic changed businesses worldwide, and mega-giants like Walmart aren't an exception. Other stores like Costco, Kroger and Lidl decided to reduce the number of their open stores, and Walmart is taking the same route: unfortunately, several Walmart stores in the United States are set to shut down.
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
BUSINESS
California State
The US Sun

Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers

THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Running 4 Days of Deals on McChickens, Big Macs & More

It's that point of the summer where we collectively pretend summer isn't ending. We put on a brave face and panic-enjoying every last summer-themed activity that comes to mind. McDonald's isn’t remedying the situation. Why would it? It’s a fast food chain. It doesn't drive people to the local pool...
FOOD & DRINKS
Lifestyle
Apple
Retail
Nintendo
Pepsi
Mashed

Whole Foods' Checkout System Is About To Make An Unusual Change

There's no arguing that Amazon has been an innovator in the shopping space. As Speaking Human reported, it has literally changed the world with its new concepts from Prime, a service that offers the opportunity to pay a small, yearly subscription fee for the option of "fast and free" shipping, to Dash Buttons which allow people to order products they commonly want without even needing to open a browser. And that's not all. Amazon stepped up in-store shopping when they opened Amazon Go stores, a concept in which shoppers with an Amazon account can get what they need without even having to stop and pay on the way out.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Albertsons Companies Voluntarily Recalls Select Store-Prepared Sandwiches Made With King’s Hawaiian® Pretzel Roll Products

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 13, 2022-- Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI), in cooperation with the voluntary recall of King’s Hawaiian pretzel roll products, is voluntarily recalling 18 store-prepared items made with King’s Hawaiian pretzel rolls. The King’s Hawaiian recall is out of an abundance of caution due to its potential for microbial contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. The King’s Hawaiian recall announcement can be found here. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220813005024/en/ Photo Examples of the Product Labels (Photo: Business Wire)
FOOD & DRINKS
pymnts

Grocery, Convenience Store Distribution Help Krispy Kreme Combat Inflation

As food prices rise, Krispy Kreme is leveraging its business selling fresh-made donuts to grocers and convenience stores to weather these inflationary challenges. On a call with analysts Wednesday (Aug. 17) discussing the company’s second-quarter 2022 financial results, the sweet treat brands’ executives explained how the company’s hub-and-spoke strategy is mitigating the impact.
BUSINESS

