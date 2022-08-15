ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Motorist Killed After Striking Stoplight

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Egan man was killed after his vehicle struck a stoplight in the Twin Cities early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 30-year-old Robert Holmquist was traveling south on Hwy. 149 in Eagan when he collided with the traffic light at the intersection of Opperman Dr. shortly after 2 a.m. The report says Holmquist was pronounced dead at the scene.
EAGAN, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota

#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested

A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Drought conditions are damaging some Minnesota homes

SAVAGE, Minn. -- Structures are struggling because of our dry summer.Katie Molitor has noticed small cracks in her home in Savage getting longer and deeper. There are also cracks in her back patio and on the exterior of her foundation walls.Andy Berreth with Innovative Basement Authority says these are symptoms of a house on unstable soil. Drought conditions are one of the causes."What happens is the soil will actually shrink," Berreth said. "As it dries out, it shrinks and when it shrinks, voids actually will occur under the foundation itself."He says the house then twists and torques, and cracks can...
SAVAGE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota

Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
BAGLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspect in 2007 St. Paul drive-by shooting arrested in Fla., will be extradited to Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he has issued an extradition warrant for a suspect in a 2007 drive-by shooting in St. Paul who was arrested in Florida.Tajiddin Akbar was apprehended in Florida last week and is being held in Broward County, the governor's office said."There is no timeline on accountability," Walz said in a release. "Anyone who threatens the safety of Minnesotans will be held accountable."Akbar was the third suspect in a drive-by shooting that followed a drug deal gone wrong, the governor's office said. The two other suspects, Lionell Thomas and Lamont Wilson, pleaded guilty in 2007.Ramsey County Attorney John Choi sent the governor a formal request for Akbar's extradition last week, and authorities in both states are working out the extradition now.
SAINT PAUL, MN
96.5 The Walleye

Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota

North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
FARGO, ND
bulletin-news.com

Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident

In southwest Aitkin County, a 25-year-old Hopkins man perished in the water on Elm Island Lake on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers were alerted about a man overboard on a lake around 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Axios Twin Cities

"Extreme Heat Belt" will soon hit parts of Minnesota, study warns

Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsParts of Minnesota could see heat indexes hit 125°F at least one day a year by 2053, a new study warns. The big picture: In just 30 years, climate change will cause the Lower 48 states to be a far hotter and more precarious place to be during the summer, Axios Generate co-author Andrew Freedman writes.The findings come from a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events published Monday by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.Zoom in: Blue Earth and Dodge counties are the only two in Minnesota projected to hit those highs in the foundation's model.Zoom out: The states likely to see the greatest growth in dangerous days per the analysis are Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Florida. The bottom line: As average temperatures rise due to human-driven greenhouse gas emissions, including the burning of fossil fuels for energy, the number of days at risk of hitting dangerous heat levels is forecast to increase.Keep reading for our interactive map...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in central Minnesota

SPENCER BROOK, Minn. -- Officials say a central Minnesota motorcyclist died after hitting a deer Saturday afternoon. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 55-year-old Daniel Meade died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries due to motorcycle-deer collision." The crash occurred on County Road 5 and Baugh Street in...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

18% of Minnesotans who applied for "Hero Pay" checks will not receive them

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Roughly 18% of people who applied won't be getting a hero pay check from the state of Minnesota. Minnesota's Department of Labor yesterday denied nearly 215 thousand applications for checks for people who worked during the worst of the coronavirus. The state says most of the rejected requests were because people didn't fill-out the forms properly, but people were also told 'No' because they maxed-out their unemployment benefits or simply didn't qualify.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

