Monkeypox fears: San Francisco couple says they were nearly booted from Spirit Airlines flight over eczema
A San Francisco woman claims she was almost kicked off her Spirit Airlines flight due to suspicion of being infected with the monkeypox virus. Jacqueline Nguyen, who has more than 28,000 followers, posted a TikTok video Aug. 4 saying the airline had her and her wife temporarily exit a Los Angeles plane to ask about a skin condition that turned out to be eczema, KRON4 reports.
Dad threatened with arrest for holding his 2-year-old on his lap during Frontier flight
An Atlanta dad was met with threats of arrest, and got kicked off a plane, after trying to hold his 2-year-old daughter in his lap to comfort her before a Frontier Airlines flight over the weekend. Listen, flying with young children is anxiety-inducing for many parents. There’s the physical load...
American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs
American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
A flight attendant says he's seeing cabin crew 'voluntarily dropping shifts, not coming to work' amid travel chaos
A flight attendant says the current travel chaos has led to some crew members calling out. Others are switching to other airlines that pay better leaving some flights short-staffed, George Connelly, told Insider. Shortages or delays on one flight impact others. As flight cancellations and delays continue, a flight attendant...
Woman says American Airlines barred her from flight as they ‘didn’t like her tone of voice’
A woman has accused American Airlines staff of barring her from boarding a flight as they “didn’t like her tone of voice”. Kyleema Norman tweeted on Sunday (7 August) about her experience when catching an AA flight from LaGuardia Airport, New York, to Grenada in the Caribbean.Ms Norman, who is Black, called the interaction with one airline manager an “outrage of racism”.“BANNED from boarding American three-hour-delayed flight because I spoke up!” Ms Norman wrote on Twitter.A deputy superintendent at New Visions school in Brooklyn, she was travelling with her daughter, Bobbie.“All the other passengers except my daughter and I were...
I was a flight attendant for 10 years. Here are 10 of the biggest mistakes passengers make.
A former airplane crew member advises fliers against walking barefoot on dirty floors, drinking too much alcohol, and sitting in bulkhead seats.
American Airlines accidentally sends 12-year-old unaccompanied minor to the wrong state
American Airlines mistakenly sent a 12-year-old boy flying alone to the wrong state after a trip to visit his mother.Daniel Patton says that his son was flown by the airline from Dallas to Columbus, Ohio, rather than back home to the namesake city of Columbus in Georgia.Mr Patton says he realised the airline’s major mistake when he arrived at the airport and found his son was nowhere to be seen.“At first we didn’t know where he was. It was an absolute nightmare,” he told Insider.“I found out he was in Ohio and called the airline to ask why he...
5 things you should stop doing on airplanes, according to a flight attendant
Denise Kulhmam has been a flight attendant for more than 30 years — and some of her biggest pet peeves may be things you do regularly.
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
Spirit Airlines employee suspended after he was filmed punching a female customer at Dallas airport
A Spirit Airlines official has been suspended after he was caught on camera punching a woman during an altercation at Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) airport on Thursday.A video of the incident shows the official and a woman arguing and screaming at each other. As the customer squares up to the man and touches his face, the employee can be heard telling the woman: “You have lost your mind, don’t touch me ever in your life.”The woman then tries to back away while another person intervenes to separate them.But the two continue to argue, and the woman slaps the airline worker...
Black Excellence: Meet The Identical Twin Brothers Who Are Alaska Airlines Pilots
If you ever manage to see double on an Alaskan Airlines flight, know that your eyes are not deceiving you. And no, you don’t have to worry if you’ve had too much to drink at the airport (maybe.) The airline hired two identical brothers as pilots – a...
Headed on a trip? Flight attendants swear by this luggage and carry-on duo
Heading out on a much-needed (and probably long overdue) vacation? If you're traveling by plane or train, you know how important it is to choose luggage that packs a lot into a small space. But with all of the brands on the shelves these days, it feels impossible to know which ones will last for more than one trip. So we turned to the people who travel professionally — flight attendants and pilots — for recommendations.
A former pilot with an American Airlines codeshare partner said he felt 'blackmailed' when asked to extend his flying time
A former pilot for Mesa Airlines said if he refused to fly extra hours, the airline did not provide a hotel and he'd have to sleep in the crew room.
An American Airlines passenger says her 11-year-old daughter was required to check her carry-on for a flight to North Carolina and hasn't got it back 2 months later
After their connecting flight was canceled, Beth Gill's family had to sleep on window ledges in the Charlotte airport using backpacks as pillows.
Airlines lose unaccompanied children all the time, says a former flight attendant, so she set up a company to help
Children traveling alone become a second priority when airlines face disruption, says former flight attendant Shelly-Ann Cawley.
Lost luggage: 11-year-old still missing belongings two months after American Airlines flight
The mother of an 11-year-old American Airlines passenger has said her daughter is still waiting for her carry-on lugagge two months after a flight from Arizona to North Carolina. Beth Gill, her husband and two daughters travelled in June on a two-week holiday to Las Vegas before taking a flight from Phoenix to Charlotte, North Carolina on 16 June, for a connection to Raleigh, North Carolina. After experiencing delays on the first leg of the flight, the airline told Ms Gill’s husband and daughter that they would have to check in their carry-on bags as there was no room in...
Delta launches its first A321neo planes with new first-class seats — here’s how you can fly in one for almost nothing
Delta has launched its brand-new A321neo aircraft featuring new first-class seats. Here's how you can try them out yourself for almost nothing.
American Airlines couldn't find a passenger's bag after canceling his flight even though it never left the airport
"Hundreds" of passengers were left queuing for hours trying to reclaim their luggage at Ronald Reagan airport in Washington DC after a cancelation.
Unruly passenger forces flight from London to Los Angeles to divert to Salt Lake City, airline says
A disruptive passenger aboard a Virgin Atlantic flight from London's Heathrow airport to Los Angeles on Tuesday caused the aircraft to be diverted to Salt Lake City, according to an airline statement.
Airlines Could Be Required to Give Passengers More Seat Space Soon
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will go further in establishing a minimum size for airplane seats, according to USA Today. Starting on August 3, the FAA opened a portal for public feedback about the size of airline seats. This forum follows a 2019 Congressional order for the FAA to set minimum dimensions for airline seating.
