myfox28columbus.com
Man accused of Butler Township quadruple murder held on $10 million bond
Stephen Marlow, who is accused of murdering four people Aug. 5 at two houses in Butler Township, is being held in Montgomery County Jail on a $10 million bond. Marlow was arrested Aug. 6 in Kansas after Butler Township Police say he shot and killed four people on Hardwicke Place.
myfox28columbus.com
Eastland-Fairfield Career Center offers adult education classes in the manufacturing field
Eastland-Fairfield’s adult training manufacturing-related programs offer opportunities for adults to gain part-time employment in that industry as soon as they start the Facilities Maintenance program. For more information on this program, visit the Central Ohio Manufacturing Partnership website.
myfox28columbus.com
2-week-old Fritz checks out Hippo Cove for the first time
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - He's just two weeks old but Fritz is already checking out his Hippo Cove home. The baby hippo went out for the first time Monday morning with mom, Bibi. “The habitat introduction went pretty much as we hoped it would,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care Christina Gorsuch. “Bibi, followed closely by Fritz, came out right away and walked into the pool. She showed great maternal instincts and used her body to block Fritz from spending too much time in deep water. He went under to nurse and explore a little but stayed right by mom.”
