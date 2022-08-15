WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As Tracion Flood grieves the loss of her son, she shares a message to the person accused of his murder. “You didn’t just kill my son. You killed me. You killed his brother, my mother, my father,” said Flood. “There is no forgiveness and I pray that there is no mercy because you didn’t show my son mercy.”

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO