Whiteville PD reports water outage on Lee St.
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Whiteville PD announced Aug. 18 that crews are responding to a water outage on Lee St. Per the report, the outage spans from Burkhead St. to Wyche St. As of this time, it is unknown what caused the outage. For updates, please visit the Whiteville...
Body found alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) – Deputies said a body was found among trash along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call at about 9 a.m. that a dead body was found on the side of the highway near some scattered pieces of trash.
Cape Fear Foodie: Elijah’s
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Since moving to Wilmington three years ago, it’s odd to me that I haven’t had many visitors. Granted the pandemic, inflation, and wallet-busting gas prices have all played a part in the reluctance to travel. That’s why when my sister and her friends came in town for her birthday (Happy Birthday Cassidy), I knew I had to pull out all the stops. Luckily, she’s a big fan of Wilmington-based television shows One Tree Hill and Dawson’s Creek, so my work was already cut out for me.
Kure Beach votes to change dog ordinance
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Kure Beach Town Council announced Aug. 15 that their “Dogs on the Beach” ordinance will be altered. Beginning April 1, 2023, beachgoers will be able to take their dogs on the sand between 5 p.m. – 9 a.m., per the announcement. These hours will be in effect April 1 – Sept. 30.
Dosher Memorial Hospital announces drive-thru drug drop off event
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – Dosher Memorial Hospital will host a drive-thru drug drop off event on October 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Solid and liquid narcotics are accepted; the hospital collected 30,000 pills and 3,700 milliliters of liquids at its drug drop in April 2021. Anything dropped off will be collected by law enforcement, who will incinerate the drugs if it is safe to do so. Per Dosher Memorial Hospital:
Pender County passes amendment allowing for developers to begin clearing and grading earlier in the zoning process
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – On Monday, August 15, the Pender County Board of Commissioners approved a proposed amendment to the zoning code allowing for developers to clear land earlier in the process. Though developers can start clearing and grading sooner, they still must meet the same requirements which existed before the ordinance passed.
Wilmington Police Department looking for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington Police Department is searching for 49-year-old Cathleen Murray, who was last seen on August 12 at 4:30 p.m. near Forest Hills. She is five feet and one inch tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She may be seen near Planet Fitness or Sun Tan City.
SBI investigating after S.W.AT. team officer’s weapon discharges, injures person
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The NC State Bureau of Investigation has begun an investigation after a person was injured when a Brunswick County S.W.A.T. team officer’s gun discharged Thursday, August 18. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office writes in a news release that the team was searching a...
Dog stolen from Nebraska found in Columbus County
HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recovered a dog after he was stolen from its owners in Nebraska. Per the CCSO, Joshua Henriksen and Kaley Henriksen were arrested for felony fugitive warrants out of Nebraska on August 5. The Nebraska sheriff’s office told the CCSO on August 10 that they are suspected to have stolen a bunch of silver, a gun and a yorkie named Gus.
Man charged after passenger on motorcycle dies in wreck
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man has been charged in connection to the death of a passenger on a motorcycle he was driving during a wreck in June. Online records state 34-year-old James Burris Lewis has been charged with felony death by vehicle, no liability insurance and reckless driving to endanger.
Man charged with stealing from several vehicles in Tabor City
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man for allegedly stealing from several vehicles in Tabor City. Per a CCSO release, the incidents happened between July 18 and August 1. One incident involved two guns being stolen from a person’s vehicles, while another just had money and an air freshener stolen. Surveillance footage showing what the sheriff’s office say is the suspect was gathered in connection to the theft of a handgun from another vehicle. The Tabor City Police Department noticed someone matching the description of a previous victim, but a suspect wasn’t arrested until August 6.
Wilmington City Council approves funding for digital education program, signs Letter of Support to join Clean Fuels Coalition
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Wilmington City Council discussed a digital education program to further develop the workforce and a Letter of Support signing for a state Clean Fuels Coalition at their meeting on August 16 at 6:30 p.m. Digital education program ‘DigitalBridge’. The City Council unanimously approved a resolution...
Second man charged with murder of Tyshaun Delts in April
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department announced that a second man has been charged with murder in connection to the killing of Tyshaun Delts on April 5 on N 11th Street in Wilmington. The announcement was made on Thursday, August 18. Trey’Quan Jenkins, a 21-year old man,...
911 call from Leland shooting: ‘We went out there. He’s got blood all over him’
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – A neighbor called 911 after a man ran to her house for help after he escaped an assault by fatally shooting another man last month. Kwaze Walker was found dead inside a home on Night Harbor Drive on July 31. On Tuesday, the District Attorney’s...
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office looking for three men after armed robbery of Tabor City Dollar General
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) – The Dollar General store at 4248 Swamp Fox Highway East was robbed by three unidentified men on August 12 around 9 p.m. Per a release from the sheriff’s office, three men entered the store, held two employees at gunpoint and stole more than 900 dollars in cash before fleeing on foot.
Ashley & Hoggard HS football games moved from Friday to Thursday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The opening week football games at Ashley High School and Hoggard High School in New Hanover County are now scheduled for Thursday evening, August 18, instead of Friday. Ashley will now host South Garner at 6:00 p.m., and Northside-Jacksonville will play at Hoggard at 7:00...
Victim’s family speaks after man charged with murder walks free
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Ebony Silman is in disbelief over what happened to her family. They already suffered the loss of her brother, 25-year-old Carlton Whitley. Now, the man charged with first degree murder for killing him is free, after a jury found him not guilty. “She...
Mother sends message to son’s alleged killer: ‘There is no forgiveness.’
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – As Tracion Flood grieves the loss of her son, she shares a message to the person accused of his murder. “You didn’t just kill my son. You killed me. You killed his brother, my mother, my father,” said Flood. “There is no forgiveness and I pray that there is no mercy because you didn’t show my son mercy.”
Not guilty: Wilmington man free after waiting 7 years for murder trial
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – It almost never happens: a not guilty verdict for a Wilmington man on trial for first-degree murder. Antonio Beatty was arrested in September 2015 for the murder of 25-year-old Carlton Whitley. Whitley was found shot in a parking lot in the 3500 block of Metting Road in July 2015. Beatty pleaded not guilty and has been waiting for his day in court ever since.
New allegations say commissioner took $118,000 from joint account with wife days after a judge found her in contempt of court
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – On July 18, 2022, a judge in Wake County found New Hanover County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman in contempt of court. One week later, Angie Olson-Boseman, her wife, says the chairwoman took $118,000 out of their joint bank account, and moved it to a business account without her knowledge.
