PGA Tour

Philip Knowles records career-low round for outright 18-hole lead at Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron

BOISE, Idaho – Playing out of the next to last group of the afternoon wave, University of North Florida alum Philip Knowles swooped in and took the outright 18-hole lead from Min Woo Lee with a 7-under 29 on his second nine holes at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron. Knowles carded a career-low round of 10-under 61 that included two eagles and eight birdies against two bogeys.
