Hot Spot: Video Shows Anne Heche Was Alive When First Responders Rescued Her [WATCH]

In The Hot Spot, Da Brat dives into movies, scandals, and deaths.

Sheree Zampino, Will Smith’s ex-wife speaks out about being on real housewives full time and her thoughts if Jada joins the cast. In other news, a video surfaced of Anne Heche coming out of a body bag just a little bit prior to her death.

Heat these stories and more in the Hot Spot.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE