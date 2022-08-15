Athol three year old proceeds to top 25 USA Mullet Championship

ATHOL, Idaho - Athol is known as a tight-knit community with Farragut State Park and Silverwood just minutes away, but now they’re known for their good hair.

“All your friends were so excited, weren’t they,” Lauren Petersen said to her son Ridge. “Yeah,” Ridge said.

Ridge is only three years old but his hair is straight out of the 80s.

“He had his first haircut when he turned one, and we decided to go mullet on that one, so all of his haircuts have been mullets,” Lauren said.

Two years in the making and it’s now it’s making headlines. With his luscious locks, Ridge’s parents entered him into the USA Mullet Championship where over 700 people competed in the one through 18 age group.

“It’s so crazy. We were shocked,” Bryan, Ridge’s father said.

Shocked because Ridge made it through two competitions and into the top 25.

“I don’t know much he knows being three, but he knows he’s in a competition,” Lauren said. “He’ll probably hate us when he’s eighteen,” Bryan said.

The winner of the competition wins $2,500, plenty of money for all of his hairspray.

Bryan has the beard, but Ridge says he gets his hair from his mom.

“Hair like my momma,” Ridge said.

His mullet has drawn a lot of attention online and within the northern Idaho community. Bryan and Lauren couldn’t be more thankful for all of the support.

“Just want to thank the community for coming together and doing that. It’s been fun for us and hopefully you guys got a laugh and smile out of it,” Bryan said.

Voting will begin Monday and go through Friday next week. Voters are allowed to vote once a day.

To vote, go to this link .