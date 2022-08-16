ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Whitehaven advocate Yvonne Nelson killed Saturday

By Daja E. Henry
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CSw0x_0hIOTyZf00

Yvonne Nelson, a community advocate and former journalist, was shot and killed Saturday night in Raleigh.

Memphis Police Department reported the slaying and shared photos of a person of interest. Community members believe that it was a carjacking, though MPD has not officially named it one. According to MPD, a suspect fled the scene in a black Infiniti sedan. Nelson had recently purchased a black Infiniti.

Nelson was best known for her work around social and environmental justice in Whitehaven, where she’d been active since purchasing her first home there in 1993. She also worked as editor of the Whitehaven Appeal and was president of the Whitehaven Community Development Corporation, formerly known as the McCorkle Road Neighborhood Development Association for the area south of Brooks where she lived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wcc2Y_0hIOTyZf00

Yvonne Nelson was the mother of two adult children. (Photo courtesy Iman Mason)

Nelson was a graduate of LeMoyne-Owen College, American InterContinental University and Capella University. She earned a Ph.D. in organization and management with an emphasis in leadership and was the mother of two adult children.

Recently, Nelson took up two major fights. In 2019, she fought against Waste Connections, which attempted to expand its facility on Brooks Road. In 2020, she also fought against a proposed two-story manufacturing facility on the property of the former Graves Elementary School in her Whitehaven neighborhood.

“I never did what I was doing for self-gratification. It’s been all about my community and people coming in my community trying to destroy it,” Nelson said at a ceremony in her honor earlier this year.

In that ceremony, the state of Tennessee recognized her for her advocacy with a proclamation, naming her “a philanthropist who fights tirelessly for improving conditions for all,” and “a humanitarian and community advocate committed to challenging racial, economic and environmental injustice and protecting the basic human rights of the most vulnerable people in our American society.”

At the time of the ceremony, Nelson was making her return to the public eye after battling illness.

Jason Sharif, founder of Respect the Haven CDC, officially met Nelson at that ceremony, he said, but he had long been aware of her and the work she did in their community.

Sharif said Nelson considered him a mentee.

“She had a tremendous impact, just for her years of environmental and community work in Whitehaven,” Sharif said.

He said she should be remembered in death as she was in life: as a fighter.

“She was very vibrant. She was very feisty. She was going through a lot of health issues in the last months of her life but she was like ‘I’m still here. I’m still fighting. I’m still kicking.’ She was looking forward to her 61st birthday,” Sharif said.

Pearl Walker, founder and president of the I Love Whitehaven Neighborhood and Business Association, worked closely with Nelson over the years.

Walker admired Nelson for her multifaceted approaches to galvanizing communities and her ability to use technology as a tool in making a compelling argument.

“She was an advocate. She was a community stakeholder. She was a leader, a writer, a journalist, a researcher,” Walker said. “She was a beacon in our community. She was my shero.”

Her killing draws some similarities to last month’s shooting death of Rev. Autura Eason-Williams, who was carjacked and killed outside her home in Whitehaven. Eason-Williams also drove an Infiniti and was a leader in the United Methodist Church. Two teenagers and a 20-year-old man have been charged with first-degree murder in her killing.

“It hurts,” Sharif said. “We already had one Whitehaven community leader to be killed and then we have another one, and for both of them to be women. I’m speechless. It’s just a tremendous loss.”

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

Separate Raleigh shootings drawing national attention, local outrage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, Memphis community advocates expressed their pain and urged others to do more. They reacted to connected overnight shootings in Raleigh that ended near Methodist North Hospital and resulted in the charges of three teenagers. That followed another deadly shooting in Raleigh this past weekend, which...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Second man arrested in Macy’s jewelry heist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after nearly $500,000 in jewelry was stolen from a Memphis Macy’s store. Police say Rashad Bonds, 30, was a part of a group who stole jewelry from the Macy’s in Oak Court Mall in June. According to police, on June 7, five men went into the Macy’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvonne Nelson
WREG

Deputy shoots armed suspect during traffic stop in Horn Lake, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake, Mississippi left one man injured on Wednesday. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department regarding an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near the post office on Goodman Road in Horn Lake. According to the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis police chief in minor car accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Chief CJ Davis was involved in a car accident in downtown Memphis on Monday. No one was injured in the wreck at B.B. King Boulevard and Washington Street. The accident was described as minor. Davis was a passenger in the vehicle.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Memphis Police Department#Mpd#Infiniti#The Whitehaven Appeal#Brooks#Lemoyne Owen College#Capella University#Graves Elementary School
WREG

MPD: Four wanted after shots fired in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for four suspects after shots were fired in a Frayser neighborhood last week. According to police, on Aug. 10, the victim was in the 3500 block of Mountain Terrace Street when four people in a Nissan Altima fired shots at people on the street and drove off. Police say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shots exchanged with police; Man arrested after barricade situation

UPDATE: Memphis Police have identified the suspect as 38-year-old Marvin Conley. He has been charged with 35 counts of attempted first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of handgun, and employment of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been taken into custody after exchanging shots with police near […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Woman fakes seizure to avoid going to jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis police say a woman was arrested for giving them a false ID and faked a seizure in the back of a squad car to avoid going to jail. They said Stacy Ann Marie Williams was pulled over at East Raines and Auburn Road last week for an expired drive-out tag. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Peppertree Apartments’ leasing office goes up in flames

UPDATE: The Memphis Fire Department said the fire started in the attic of the building due to an electrical malfunction. They said no civilians or firefighters were harmed in the blaze. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at the Peppertree Apartments Wednesday morning. The Memphis Fire Department responded to the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One found dead inside car in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed early Tuesday in Parkway Village, police say. Officers responded to the scene at 12:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Churchill Street. When they looked inside, they saw a man who had been shot to death. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. “Man […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man involved in shootout with police faces 35 counts of attempted first-degree murder, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that lead to officers firing shots at a suspect overnight Wednesday. The suspect was identified as Marvin Conley, 38, and was charged with 35 counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Convicted Felon in Possession of Handgun, and Employment of a Handgun in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy