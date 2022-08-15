ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Boys Freshman Football beats North Ridgeville 31 – 0

The Freshman Bears football team were too much for any North Ridgeville ranger to tame. The sleuth of Bears was a pain in the side of these Rangers scoring in each quarter behind a strong offense assault including Quinn Costanzo, Cameron Saul, and solid offense line. The scoring started in...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
FRIDAY NIGHT VARSITY FOOTBALL @ WESTLAKE AUG 19, 2022

Westlake will be offering two options for ticketing. They can be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/OH2630A or they can be purchased at the gate with cash only. The Great Lakes Conference tickets prices are $8.00 General Admission (only option online) and $5.00 for Senior Citizens (60+). Children under 5 will be granted admission for free. Fan Parking: Primary parking is located in the student lot and staff lot of the high school.
WESTLAKE, OH
NORO NO Goals

Congratulations to the North Royalton Girls Soccer Varsity Team as they started their season with a shutout. Final score was 8-0, goals from Avery Keitlen (2) Elana Scocos, Keira O’Callahan, Alex Bottomley (2), Avery Kane, and Abby Suhy. JV also opened up their season with a shutout of 3-0...
NORTH ROYALTON, OH

