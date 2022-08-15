From the Daily Herald, An Aurora man died following a three-vehicle crash Tuesday evening that also injured two other drivers from Aurora. The crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Route 30 and Orchard Road near the outskirts of southwestern Aurora, Kane County sheriff’s officials said. Authorities said 19-year-old Alex Garcia-Roquel was driving a BMW west on Route 30 at a “high rate of speed” when the vehicle struck a Nissan Rogue driven by an unidentified 53-year-old Aurora man. The force of the impact caused the Nissan to leave the road and roll over. The rest of the story is here.

AURORA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO