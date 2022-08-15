ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

Henderson police create new line of communication with community

HENDERSON, Tenn.– Local law enforcement created a new line of communication where crime tips can stay anonymous. “Success to crime fighting and solving crime, you have got to have community support. That is paramount to have the backing of the community,” said Henderson Police Assistant Chief Tim Crowe.
HENDERSON, TN
WBBJ

Health department begins dental screenings at Jackson-Madison Co. schools

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is kicking off the school year with dental screenings for students. Dental hygienists with the health department began with students at Lincoln Elementary this week. A news release states the hygienists screen approximately 1,500 students within the Jackson-Madison County School...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Fidelity conducts study on caregivers concerns

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new study shows planning ahead when becoming a caregiver helps put those in the role at ease. Fidelity Investments conducted a recent study asking caregivers about the concerns they have. Stacey Watson says in the study, the main concern was who would take care of...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

2022 Circles of Hope Telethon to be held Sunday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit is gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year. “The 39th annual Circles of Hope Telethon to benefit the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse. It is such an important organization for our community, and we need this fundraiser to go off without a hitch. It is our largest fundraiser of the year,” said Telethon Co-Chair Trey Cleek.
JACKSON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
County
Mcnairy County, TN
County
Madison County, TN
State
Tennessee State
County
Decatur County, TN
County
Chester County, TN
County
Hardeman County, TN
County
Hardin County, TN
City
Decatur, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
County
Haywood County, TN
WBBJ

United Way marks 80 years with annual Unitas

JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee celebrated 80 years of service at the Carl Perkins Civic Center on Thursday. “We call this event Unitas. Unitas is Latin for unity, and that’s our goal here in West Tennessee: to create a unified community for everyone. And we do that primarily through supporting work in the areas of health, education and financial stability,” said United Way of West Tennessee CEO and President Matt Marshall.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

LIFELINE celebrates 75 years of saving lives

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services is marking their 75th year of saving lives!. LIFELINE announced on Tuesday that they will be kicking off the next years of service with a anniversary themed blood drive on Thursday, Aug. 18. Those who share their blood will get a special t-shirt,...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Bell tolling rings in FHU’s 153rd school year

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A bell ringing in Lloyd Auditorium means one thing for students at Freed-Hardeman University: the start of classes. Tolling of the bell signifies the beginning of the 153rd school year for the university. Retired Brig. Gen. Billy B. Morgan of the US Air Force from Benton, Kentucky served as Master of the Bell.
HENDERSON, TN
WBBJ

Decatur County Fair opens for attendees

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — It was opening night for the carnival at the Decatur County Fair. Fair attendees could experience it all. There are rides, including the Ring of Fire and the Tornado, and fair games where you can win all kinds of prizes. And of course who can...
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Literacy#Digital Literacy#Volunteers#Charity#Chromebook#Tennesseans#West End Home Foundation#Southwest Hra
WBBJ

Union University students return with excitement for fall 2022 classes

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university celebrated having students return for the 2022-23 school year. Spirits were high as new and current students, along with their families, filled Union University‘s campus on Thursday. Tim Ellsworth, the Associate Vice President for University Communications, shared why Union chose this model...
JACKSON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WBBJ

Fundraiser held for Jackson-Madison County Library

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several Jacksonians came to the Jackson Fairgrounds to show their support for their local library. A silent auction, live music, and a book signing could all be found at the Jackson-Madison County Library’s 11th annual Books of Madison County fundraiser. “The Books of Madison County,...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held in Jackson on October 1

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on October 1. Ashley Hennessey, coordinator of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jackson, led the efforts for a grab-and-go lunch held at the Jackson Chamber on Wednesday. It included food and information on the importance...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Community Clean-Up Day to also feature giveaway on Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A giveaway is set to be held during Jackson’s Community Clean-up Day on Saturday. The Clean-up Day is being held to curb illegal dumping in the city by allowing disposal of items such as mattresses, furniture and tires. The resource will be available from 8...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jerry Randel Overton

Jerry Randel Overton, age 77, a resident of Jackson, TN, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Alamo Nursing Home in Crockett County. Graveside Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery with burial to follow.
JACKSON, TN
WREG

County leaders consider $350M plan to replace Regional One

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County Commissioners are considering a huge plan costing millions of dollars to replace the aging infrastructure at Regional One. Commissioners are now in the process of reviewing material from the hospital’s CEO as there’s a resolution on the line for the commission and mayor’s office to create a plan of action to […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

City of Jackson marks 200th birthday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A year-long celebration is official concluding. The Bicentennial’s year-long celebration started with Madison County’s Bicentennial anniversary in November of 2021 and concluded with the City of Jackson’s Bicentennial anniversary. The City of Jackson was formed on Aug. 17, 1822. The Bicentennial Commission celebrated...
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee nonprofit, Forget You Not, is observing National Overdose Awareness Day by giving away free Narcan kits to help decrease the rate of overdose deaths. Narcan acts as an emergency overdose treatment. According to Forget You Not, Knoxville saw 281 overdose deaths from January...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy