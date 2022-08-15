Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Henderson police create new line of communication with community
HENDERSON, Tenn.– Local law enforcement created a new line of communication where crime tips can stay anonymous. “Success to crime fighting and solving crime, you have got to have community support. That is paramount to have the backing of the community,” said Henderson Police Assistant Chief Tim Crowe.
WBBJ
Health department begins dental screenings at Jackson-Madison Co. schools
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is kicking off the school year with dental screenings for students. Dental hygienists with the health department began with students at Lincoln Elementary this week. A news release states the hygienists screen approximately 1,500 students within the Jackson-Madison County School...
WBBJ
Fidelity conducts study on caregivers concerns
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new study shows planning ahead when becoming a caregiver helps put those in the role at ease. Fidelity Investments conducted a recent study asking caregivers about the concerns they have. Stacey Watson says in the study, the main concern was who would take care of...
WBBJ
2022 Circles of Hope Telethon to be held Sunday
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit is gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year. “The 39th annual Circles of Hope Telethon to benefit the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse. It is such an important organization for our community, and we need this fundraiser to go off without a hitch. It is our largest fundraiser of the year,” said Telethon Co-Chair Trey Cleek.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
United Way marks 80 years with annual Unitas
JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee celebrated 80 years of service at the Carl Perkins Civic Center on Thursday. “We call this event Unitas. Unitas is Latin for unity, and that’s our goal here in West Tennessee: to create a unified community for everyone. And we do that primarily through supporting work in the areas of health, education and financial stability,” said United Way of West Tennessee CEO and President Matt Marshall.
WBBJ
LIFELINE celebrates 75 years of saving lives
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services is marking their 75th year of saving lives!. LIFELINE announced on Tuesday that they will be kicking off the next years of service with a anniversary themed blood drive on Thursday, Aug. 18. Those who share their blood will get a special t-shirt,...
WBBJ
Bell tolling rings in FHU’s 153rd school year
HENDERSON, Tenn. — A bell ringing in Lloyd Auditorium means one thing for students at Freed-Hardeman University: the start of classes. Tolling of the bell signifies the beginning of the 153rd school year for the university. Retired Brig. Gen. Billy B. Morgan of the US Air Force from Benton, Kentucky served as Master of the Bell.
WBBJ
Decatur County Fair opens for attendees
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — It was opening night for the carnival at the Decatur County Fair. Fair attendees could experience it all. There are rides, including the Ring of Fire and the Tornado, and fair games where you can win all kinds of prizes. And of course who can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localmemphis.com
'I'm sitting in front of my classroom library on a Saturday': Tennessee teacher pushes back on state's book ban
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A new state law banning books is causing some controversy in the classroom and a teacher out of Murfreesboro is at the center of it. In Sydney Rawls' three-minute-long video, she calls the Age-Appropriate Materials Act useless, saying it's shifting the focus away from teaching kids how to read.
wjhl.com
CASA of Northeast Tennessee is looking for a few good volunteers
Melanie Feathers with CASA of Northeast Tennessee, discusses the need for volunteers and how those volunteers are trained for this important work!. For more information call 423-461-3500 ext.5 or go to casanetn.org.
WBBJ
Union University students return with excitement for fall 2022 classes
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university celebrated having students return for the 2022-23 school year. Spirits were high as new and current students, along with their families, filled Union University‘s campus on Thursday. Tim Ellsworth, the Associate Vice President for University Communications, shared why Union chose this model...
localmemphis.com
Tennessee third graders who fail TNReady reading test could be held back starting this school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A single test and summer school could mean the difference in a full year of schooling. This month the renewed third-grade retention law goes into effect in Tennessee. The law, passed back in 2021, will allow schools to hold back third graders who don't pass the.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
Fundraiser held for Jackson-Madison County Library
JACKSON, Tenn. — Several Jacksonians came to the Jackson Fairgrounds to show their support for their local library. A silent auction, live music, and a book signing could all be found at the Jackson-Madison County Library’s 11th annual Books of Madison County fundraiser. “The Books of Madison County,...
WBBJ
Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held in Jackson on October 1
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on October 1. Ashley Hennessey, coordinator of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jackson, led the efforts for a grab-and-go lunch held at the Jackson Chamber on Wednesday. It included food and information on the importance...
WBBJ
Community Clean-Up Day to also feature giveaway on Saturday
JACKSON, Tenn. — A giveaway is set to be held during Jackson’s Community Clean-up Day on Saturday. The Clean-up Day is being held to curb illegal dumping in the city by allowing disposal of items such as mattresses, furniture and tires. The resource will be available from 8...
WBBJ
Jerry Randel Overton
Jerry Randel Overton, age 77, a resident of Jackson, TN, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Alamo Nursing Home in Crockett County. Graveside Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery with burial to follow.
County leaders consider $350M plan to replace Regional One
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County Commissioners are considering a huge plan costing millions of dollars to replace the aging infrastructure at Regional One. Commissioners are now in the process of reviewing material from the hospital’s CEO as there’s a resolution on the line for the commission and mayor’s office to create a plan of action to […]
WBBJ
City of Jackson marks 200th birthday
JACKSON, Tenn. — A year-long celebration is official concluding. The Bicentennial’s year-long celebration started with Madison County’s Bicentennial anniversary in November of 2021 and concluded with the City of Jackson’s Bicentennial anniversary. The City of Jackson was formed on Aug. 17, 1822. The Bicentennial Commission celebrated...
Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee nonprofit, Forget You Not, is observing National Overdose Awareness Day by giving away free Narcan kits to help decrease the rate of overdose deaths. Narcan acts as an emergency overdose treatment. According to Forget You Not, Knoxville saw 281 overdose deaths from January...
Comments / 0