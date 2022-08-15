Westlake will be offering two options for ticketing. They can be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/OH2630A or they can be purchased at the gate with cash only. The Great Lakes Conference tickets prices are $8.00 General Admission (only option online) and $5.00 for Senior Citizens (60+). Children under 5 will be granted admission for free. Fan Parking: Primary parking is located in the student lot and staff lot of the high school.

WESTLAKE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO