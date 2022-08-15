Read full article on original website
Congratulations to the North Royalton Girls Soccer Varsity Team as they started their season with a shutout. Final score was 8-0, goals from Avery Keitlen (2) Elana Scocos, Keira O’Callahan, Alex Bottomley (2), Avery Kane, and Abby Suhy. JV also opened up their season with a shutout of 3-0...
FRIDAY NIGHT VARSITY FOOTBALL @ WESTLAKE AUG 19, 2022
Westlake will be offering two options for ticketing. They can be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/OH2630A or they can be purchased at the gate with cash only. The Great Lakes Conference tickets prices are $8.00 General Admission (only option online) and $5.00 for Senior Citizens (60+). Children under 5 will be granted admission for free. Fan Parking: Primary parking is located in the student lot and staff lot of the high school.
