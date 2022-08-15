Read full article on original website
IGN
List of Weapons
Weapons are a crucial part of Crusade runs in Cult of the Lamb. This page details all available weapon archetypes, as well as variants that can be unlocked and the abilities they grant you during your playthrough. Weapon Archetypes. Each Crusade run begins by presenting you with a random weapon...
IGN
Fleeces - Holy Talisman Quests
There are five different Fleeces in Cult of the Lamb that can be unlocked by acquiring Holy Talisman fragments after completing short quests for various characters. This page will detail every available Fleece, as well as how to complete all character quests to obtain every Holy Talisman fragment. List of...
IGN
Valkyrie Gondul
Valkyrie Gondul is one of the nine Valkyries that you can fight as an optional boss fight in God of War. Valkyrie Gondul is found not in a Hidden Chamber of Odin, but at the top of the realm of Muspelheim, in the final 6th arena of Surtr's Trials. In this guide, you will learn everything you need to know about finding and defeating Valkyrie Gondul in God of War (2018).
IGN
Fallingstar Beast Jaw
"Part of a Fallingstar Beast's jaw, hard and shining black, fashioned into a weapon. With its sharp point, this colossal weapon can skewer foes. " The Fallingstar Beast Jaw Default Weapon Skill is Gravity Bolt: Imbue the jaw of Fallingstar Beast with gravitational lightning, sending a bolt crashing down a short distance away. Can be fired in rapid succession.
IGN
New Game Plus
Start with all of your armor, talismans, enchantments, Runic Attacks, Skills, and Weapons intact. While Kratos does start New Game + with Tap to Reveal, he cannot use them to interact with the Winds of Hel until he unlocks this ability again during The Sickness. They can still get rid of Hel's Bramble, however.
IGN
Achievements and Trophies
Welcome to IGN's complete list of Cult of the Lamb achievements and trophies. Many involve collecting blueprints, Follower skins, and upgrading your Cult's village.
IGN
Elden Ring Wiki Guide
This page contains a complete list of every Whip that can be found in Elden Ring. These weapons are located in a variety of different areas in The Lands Between, and there are Whips built to suit different playstyles as well. Most of them also have a Weapon Skill that can be utilized with FP and some can be customized with Ashes of War.
IGN
Golem's Halberd
"A great halberd of black stone crafted by a civillzation now gone to ruin. Wielded by the Guardian Golem" The Golem's Halberd Default Weapon Skill is Charge Forth: Quickly charge forward with the armament at the hip, carrying the momentum into a thrust. Hold to cover a greater distance.
IGN
Lets Play Naraka: Bladepoint Anniversary Update
Naraka: Bladepoint is celebrating its 1-year anniversary update, and bringing with it a brand-new map named Holoroth full of new locations, challenges, and traps. Naraka: Bladepoint is a 60-player PVP mythical action combat experience full of martial arts-inspired melee combat, gravity-defying mobility, vast arsenals of melee and ranged weapons, and legendary customizable heroes with unique abilities all inspired by legends of the Far East.
IGN
Slaycation Paradise - Launch Trailer
Slaycation Paradise is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Check out the launch trailer for this game featuring twin-stick action mixed with tower defense.
IGN
Tower Of Fantasy Code Guide: ToF Promo Codes August 2022
Tower of Fantasy codes are limited-time promotional gift codes that can be redeemed in exchange for various rewards, including currency such as Gold and Gold Nucleus. It's not always possible to determine when a promotional code is due to expire, so it's recommended you redeem Tower of Fantasy codes as soon as possible. Be sure to check back regularly as new ToF Codes will be added as soon as they are discovered.
IGN
D&D Reviving 'Planescape' Setting in 2023, Expanding on 5e Adventures
Dungeons & Dragons has announced its intended release schedule for 2023. The lineup includes deep dives on classic D&D items and lore, the expansion of one of Fifth Edition's earliest and most famous adventures, as well as the revival of the classic Planescape campaign setting. The schedule includes five releases,...
IGN
Easter Eggs and Secrets
This page contains the known easter eggs, references, and secrets that can be found in Pokemon Go. You can choose which form to evolve your Eevee into by naming it Pyro (Flareon), Rainer (Vaporeon), or Sparky (Jolteon). This is an Easter egg reference to the Eevee Brothers from the original anime series. Note that you have to make sure you use a capital first letter and lower case names (so, "Pyro", not "pyro").
IGN
How to Watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – Showtimes and Streaming Release Status
The second Dragon Ball Super movie takes the characters we've come to know and love and presents them in an all-new aesthetic as the franchise's first-ever 3DCG-animated film. Dragon Ball fans will be happy to hear the stylish new movie "manages to successfully thread the needle between past and present, both showing love for the now codified personalities of its characters and finding a new path for them," according to our Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero review.
IGN
Valorant Game Modes
The game has four permanent PvP game modes (Unrated, Competitive, Spike Rush, and Deathmatch) and a slot for a rotating PvP game mode (One of Escalation, Replication, and Snowball Fight) at any given time. If you feel like honing your craft by yourself, the Range is at your disposal for all your practice needs.
IGN
Boss Guides
Cult of the Lamb features four main bosses known as Bishops, as well as a final boss to cap off the story. This page features strategy guides for how to beat every boss in Cult of the Lamb to ensure your Cult stays successful. After completing three Crusade runs through...
IGN
Royal Greatsword
"Greatsword decorated in royal Carian Style. Favored weapon of Blaidd the Half-Wolf. In defiance of the fate he was born to, Blaidd swore to serve no master but Ranni. As proof. the sword was imbued with a cold magic at the moment oath was sworn." The Royal Greatsword Default Weapon...
IGN
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - Game Modes Trailer
The latest trailer for Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival showcases features and game modes coming to the rhythm game, including taiko mode, a tour of Taiko land, and more. Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 23, 2022.
IGN
Rotten Staff
"Ceremonial staff depicting the Erdtree in its historic radiance. It festers with scarlet rot. Wielded by the avatars who protect the Minor Erdtrees." The Rotten Staff Default Weapon Skill is Erdtree Slam: Jump high up into the air and crash down on the ground ahead. The resulting pratfall sends golden shockwaves in all directions. This is the most powerful of all the Ground Slam skills.
IGN
Rotten Greataxe
"Greataxe designed for gladiatorial combat, now festering with scarlet rot. Used by duelists who were exiled from the colosseum." The Rotten Greataxe Default Weapon Skill is Endure: Assume an anchored stance to brace for incoming attacks, briefly boosting poise. Damage taken while using this skill is reduced.
