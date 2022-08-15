GRADY COUNTY(KOKH) — The Grady County Sheriff's Office is considering some policy changes after a woman shot a deputy with his own gun last week. On Friday, a woman, later identified as Rachel Zion Clay, barricaded herself inside a deputy's patrol car. While inside the vehicle, she was able to slip out of her handcuffs and get her hands on an AR-15.

