OHP signs partnership agreement with OSU-OKC to boost recruitment efforts
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) signed a new partnership agreement with OSU-OKC. The partnership between the school and DPS allows troopers to get an Associates Degree in police science while they’re in the academy. They could also take that a step further and earn...
Oklahoma farmers and ranchers wait on the governor's signature for an emergency order
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH)- — Intense drought coupled with skyrocketing hay prices is devastating farmers and ranchers across the state. Oklahoma's American Farmers and Ranchers Cooperative is asking for the government's help. There's a few different options on the table, both in the short and long term. While lawmakers...
OCSO teams with local police departments to enhance safety measures for new schoolyear
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is teaming up with several small police departments to help keep students safe this school year. The first part of the safety plan is for deputies to survey schools in those towns. Deputies enacted this first step by touring through Choctaw High School on Tuesday.
AG O'Connor files charges against Oklahoma contractor for consumer fraud
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorney General John O'Connor has filed charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from two victims for home construction projects he never completed. The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office Consumer Protection Unit began investigating a consumer fraud case involving Francis...
Wellness Wednesday: Polio case found in New York, should Oklahomans be concerned?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — We've been hearing of possible cases of Polio being found in New York. This week in Wellness Wednesday, Fox 25's Wendy Suares speaks with Dr. Dale Bratzler from OU Health about whether Oklahomans need to be concerned about Polio. The full interview can be viewed...
Oklahoma City officials investigating housing development for allegedly stealing water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City officials are investigating a housing development for allegedly stealing drinking water to fill a pond. This is still an ongoing investigation on a subdivision near Memorial and Frisco Rd. in NW Oklahoma City. City officials tell Fox 25 that this is particularly concerning...
Gov. Kevin Stitt announces 60-day stay of execution for death row inmate Richard Glossip
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a 60-day stay of execution for Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip on Tuesday. The stay of execution will allow the Oklahoma Criminal Court of Appeals (OCCA) to review a petition for a new hearing. Glossip had been slated to be...
AJ Ferrari charged with burglary in Payne County
PAYNE COUNTY (KOKH) — Former OSU wrestler AJ Ferarri has now been charged with burglary and larceny. The charges stem from an incident on July 17. Ferrari was also charged earlier this month with sexual battery. Those charges come after a sexual assault investigation that stems from an incident...
Man suspected of making bomb threat call to Stillwater High School arrested
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department was dispatched to Stillwater High School Monday, July 18 around noon concerning a bomb threat. An employee at SHS received a phone call when the caller made the threat and hung up. The employee received a second call from the same...
University of Oklahoma expanding private tailgating areas ahead of 2022 football season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Oklahoma has announced the expansion of private tailgating areas ahead of the 2022 football season. The university has designated two areas on campus where tailgaters will now be allowed to set up equipment and park. The two new areas are near the...
Edmond Police Department pull stolen SUV from pond near 15th and Kelly
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police are working a scene near 15th and Kelly to retrieve an SUV from a pond. The pond is near the Hidden Prairie Neighborhood. Someone noticed the SUV on Tuesday morning after the water levels in the pond got low due to the drought.
Critically endangered orangutan at Oklahoma City Zoo creates digital art NFT
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A critically endangered orangutan at the Oklahoma City Zoo created the first digital art NFT designed by an orangutan. The zoo's 21-year-old Sumatran orangutan, Elok, was assisted by digital technology and his caretakers. Instead of using traditional paint and canvas, the zoo wanted to see...
OKCPD Cold Case Unit files charges after solving 19-year-old murder case
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department's Cold Case Unit has filed charges in a 19-year-old murder case. On Sept. 30, 2003, the body of 51-year-old Sandra Garcia was discovered in her home near SE 33rd St. and Santa Fe in OKC. She had been beaten and stabbed multiple times.
Grady Co. Sheriff's office making changes after a woman shot a deputy with his AR-15
GRADY COUNTY(KOKH) — The Grady County Sheriff's Office is considering some policy changes after a woman shot a deputy with his own gun last week. On Friday, a woman, later identified as Rachel Zion Clay, barricaded herself inside a deputy's patrol car. While inside the vehicle, she was able to slip out of her handcuffs and get her hands on an AR-15.
Investigation underway after five OKCPD officers shoot at armed suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Additional details are being released following an officer-involved shooting that occurred early morning Saturday. On Aug. 13 at 1:13 a.m., Oklahoma City police officers were dispatched to a domestic call in the 700 block of NE 34th Terr. Upon arrival, officers learned that Terrance Harris...
Police: Man arrested after shooting two teens during road rage incident in SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Tuesday, the United States Marshals Service and local law enforcement arrested a man in connection to a fatal road rage incident that left one dead and another injured in early August. According to Oklahoma City police, 34-year-old Darius Clark was arrested by the United...
