ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

AG O'Connor files charges against Oklahoma contractor for consumer fraud

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorney General John O'Connor has filed charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from two victims for home construction projects he never completed. The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office Consumer Protection Unit began investigating a consumer fraud case involving Francis...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
Oklahoma City, OK
Education
KTUL

AJ Ferrari charged with burglary in Payne County

PAYNE COUNTY (KOKH) — Former OSU wrestler AJ Ferarri has now been charged with burglary and larceny. The charges stem from an incident on July 17. Ferrari was also charged earlier this month with sexual battery. Those charges come after a sexual assault investigation that stems from an incident...
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okcps Board Of Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy