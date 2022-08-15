ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamont, CA

KGET

Second person dies in Vagabond Inn shooting, victims identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials say a second person shot at the Vagabond Inn on Sunday has died. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota died Monday at Kern Medical, according to a coroner’s release. Hernandez and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron were shot at about 7:24 p.m. at the motel on Colony Street, in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Lamont, CA
Crime & Safety
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lamont, CA
City
Santa Ana, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Kern Valley man arrested for assault with a deadly weapon

On Monday, Aug. 8 at approximately 7 p.m., deputies from the Kern Valley response area were dispatched to the 3100 block of Erskine Creek Road in Lake Isabella for a welfare check. During the course of the investigation, deputies determined the caller, Russell Forrest, a 73-year-old male from Lake Isabella, had shot a firearm at another person over a dispute. The victim was not injured. Forrest was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony illegal discharge of a firearm and an active misdemeanor arrest warrant.
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to murder in shooting of woman on 1st Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in a shooting that killed a woman in Central Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Tuesday and was ordered held without bail. Glenn Jones, 54, is also charged with taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and is due back in court Aug. 26. He’s accused of killing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Two men plead no contest in killing of 3-year-old Major Sutton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two men accused of killing a 3-year-old Bakersfield boy have taken a plea deal and face decades in prison if convicted. Tyrone Johnson, 25 and David Palms, 23 pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday. They're accused in the 2017 shooting of 3-year-old Major Sutton.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Second arrest made in connection to death of Lake Isabella baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second arrest was made in connection to the death of a Lake Isabella baby that occurred in January, according to inmate records. Inmate records show Jeffrey Sullins, 30, was arrested on a warrant Monday morning. He has been charged with second-degree murder, willful cruelty to a child, and assault of […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman steals bus in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman drove away with a Tulare County Area Transit bus on Monday afternoon, according to Visalia Police. Officials say that approximately at 1:23 p.m., Visalia Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Court regarding a disturbance on a bus. They had been advised that a woman was […]
VISALIA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD officers arrest assault suspect after shooting

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of assault after a confrontation with an officer outside a home where he was believed to be trespassing, according to a BPD news release. BPD officers reported finding Martiniano Jimenez, 35, of Bakersfield, attempting to force entry into a home in...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man, 80, ordered to trial in roommates’ shooting deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 80-year-old man accused of killing his roommates at an apartment complex owned by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation had a court hearing Tuesday in which he was ordered to trial. Guadalupe Mojica is due back in court Aug. 25, when a trial date will be set. Mojica was arrested June […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man allegedly beat mom to death with baseball bat: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with killing his mother in 2020 allegedly bludgeoned her to death with a baseball bat, a court filing says. James Lee Glass Jr., 46, appeared in court Monday where his arraignment on a murder charge was postponed to Aug. 22. He’s held without bail. According to a probable […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

