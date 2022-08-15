Read full article on original website
Related
Police investigating shooting in Porterville
Police are investigating a shooting in Porterville early Thursday morning.
Buried in backyard: Missing woman’s remains located decade later, suspect arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When Desiree Thompson went missing from a city in eastern Kern County, a number of possibilities were bandied about as weeks then months passed. Did she leave town? Had she been kidnapped? Murdered? If so, where was the body? Buried somewhere in the vast desert surrounding California City, small in population […]
BPD investigating shooting at Beach Park
The Bakersfield Police said officers are investigating a shooting Wednesday night at Beach Park that injured one person.
Second person dies in Vagabond Inn shooting, victims identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials say a second person shot at the Vagabond Inn on Sunday has died. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota died Monday at Kern Medical, according to a coroner’s release. Hernandez and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron were shot at about 7:24 p.m. at the motel on Colony Street, in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man pleads not guilty to Vagabond Inn shooting that killed woman, injured man
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who police say shot and killed a woman and seriously injured a man at the Vagabond Inn pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and attempted murder charges. Vicente Niko Williams, 23, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Aug. 29. The shooting occurred Sunday evening […]
Authorities searching for robbery suspect in Lamont
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person involved in an armed robbery in Lamont Monday afternoon.
Authorities identify two people killed in Vagabond Inn shooting
Authorities identified Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, as the two people killed in a shooting over the weekend at the Vagabond Inn.
kernvalleysun.com
Kern Valley man arrested for assault with a deadly weapon
On Monday, Aug. 8 at approximately 7 p.m., deputies from the Kern Valley response area were dispatched to the 3100 block of Erskine Creek Road in Lake Isabella for a welfare check. During the course of the investigation, deputies determined the caller, Russell Forrest, a 73-year-old male from Lake Isabella, had shot a firearm at another person over a dispute. The victim was not injured. Forrest was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony illegal discharge of a firearm and an active misdemeanor arrest warrant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man pleads not guilty to murder in shooting of woman on 1st Street
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in a shooting that killed a woman in Central Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Tuesday and was ordered held without bail. Glenn Jones, 54, is also charged with taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and is due back in court Aug. 26. He’s accused of killing […]
Bakersfield Now
Two men plead no contest in killing of 3-year-old Major Sutton
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two men accused of killing a 3-year-old Bakersfield boy have taken a plea deal and face decades in prison if convicted. Tyrone Johnson, 25 and David Palms, 23 pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday. They're accused in the 2017 shooting of 3-year-old Major Sutton.
Second arrest made in connection to death of Lake Isabella baby
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second arrest was made in connection to the death of a Lake Isabella baby that occurred in January, according to inmate records. Inmate records show Jeffrey Sullins, 30, was arrested on a warrant Monday morning. He has been charged with second-degree murder, willful cruelty to a child, and assault of […]
Woman steals bus in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman drove away with a Tulare County Area Transit bus on Monday afternoon, according to Visalia Police. Officials say that approximately at 1:23 p.m., Visalia Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Court regarding a disturbance on a bus. They had been advised that a woman was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bakersfield Californian
BPD officers arrest assault suspect after shooting
The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of assault after a confrontation with an officer outside a home where he was believed to be trespassing, according to a BPD news release. BPD officers reported finding Martiniano Jimenez, 35, of Bakersfield, attempting to force entry into a home in...
Female Found Shot in Her Lancaster Residence
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A female was found shot in her residence early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, in the city of Lancaster. The 911 call of… Read more "Female Found Shot in Her Lancaster Residence"
BPD officer allegedly broke man’s ribs, wrist in July 21 assault: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer facing felony assault and vandalism charges allegedly punched a man then kicked him while he was down, breaking multiple bones, according to a court filing. The man reported Officer Damian Romero also smashed lights and a side mirror on his vehicle, causing more than $800 in damage, […]
California City man charged in 2019 standoff not competent to stand trial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting at police and setting off explosives inside a California City home has been found incompetent to stand trial and will be placed in a state hospital. Two psychiatrists filed reports saying Shane Weber, 29, is not competent, meaning he doesn’t understand the proceedings against him and […]
Bakersfield Police make arrest in deadly shooting
A Bakersfield man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Central Bakersfield on Aug. 12.
Two men were arrested in Delano with over 65 lbs of meth
The Delano Police Department says they seized approximately 65 pounds of suspected methamphetamine last week.
Man, 80, ordered to trial in roommates’ shooting deaths
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 80-year-old man accused of killing his roommates at an apartment complex owned by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation had a court hearing Tuesday in which he was ordered to trial. Guadalupe Mojica is due back in court Aug. 25, when a trial date will be set. Mojica was arrested June […]
Man allegedly beat mom to death with baseball bat: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with killing his mother in 2020 allegedly bludgeoned her to death with a baseball bat, a court filing says. James Lee Glass Jr., 46, appeared in court Monday where his arraignment on a murder charge was postponed to Aug. 22. He’s held without bail. According to a probable […]
Comments / 0