Roaring 20's Lawn Party and Prohibition Day Join us at Old Falls Village Historical Park for the newest Living History Event, the 3rd Annual Prohibition Night at the Beer Garden Saturday August 20. The beer garden will transformed into a 1920's speak-easy. Flappers, bootleggers, gangsters and G-men will be around along with 1920's model- A cars and trucks, prohibition era artifacts will be on display, and skits will be presented throughout the day. Enjoy a picnic in the park. Beer Garden and concessions will be open at 12:00. Music in the evening. Family Friendly event! Plenty of activities for children to do and see. Come dressed up in 1920s time period clothes and have fun! FREE Parking. Located at the SW corner of Pilgrim Road and County Line Road. Benefits the Menomonee Falls Historical Society. Rent the Park! For rental opportunities at Old Falls Village, go to www.OldFallsVillage.com or (262) 250-3901.

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO