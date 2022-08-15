ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

menomonee-falls.org

Fire Station #1 Open House

Join us at Fire Station #1 on Saturday, August 20 for our first open house of the year. You'll be able to tour the station, meet first responders and watch the main attractions for the day - a car accident and side by side sprinkler rooms demonstrations.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Roaring 20's Lawn Party and Prohibition Day at Old Falls Village Depot Beer Garden

Roaring 20's Lawn Party and Prohibition Day Join us at Old Falls Village Historical Park for the newest Living History Event, the 3rd Annual Prohibition Night at the Beer Garden Saturday August 20. The beer garden will transformed into a 1920's speak-easy. Flappers, bootleggers, gangsters and G-men will be around along with 1920's model- A cars and trucks, prohibition era artifacts will be on display, and skits will be presented throughout the day. Enjoy a picnic in the park. Beer Garden and concessions will be open at 12:00. Music in the evening. Family Friendly event! Plenty of activities for children to do and see. Come dressed up in 1920s time period clothes and have fun! FREE Parking. Located at the SW corner of Pilgrim Road and County Line Road. Benefits the Menomonee Falls Historical Society. Rent the Park! For rental opportunities at Old Falls Village, go to www.OldFallsVillage.com or (262) 250-3901.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Farmers Market Sundays

The Greater Menomonee Falls Farmers Market is located in the new Village Park plaza! The Sunday Farmers market will be open from July 10 through September 11 from 10 AM - 1:00 PM during the height of the growing season.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
The Legend of Death's Door with Brennan Christianson

Have you ever wondered about the Door County Death’s Door and how it came to be named that? The strait between Door County and Washington Island is rich in history and lore. Brennan Christianson, Site Manger and Collectors Coordinator for the Death’s Door Maritime Museum in Gills Rock, researched and curated THE LEGEND OF DEATH’S DOOR power point and will speak on the topic. Christianson has a Master’s Degree in Public History and a certificate in Museum Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, as well as a Bachelor's degree in History, with Minors in German and Humanities from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

