Good evening, Central Florida. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know, plus your weather outlook. We'll wake up with plenty of sunshine tomorrow morning but watch as scattered showers and storms develop by early afternoon. Activity fires up along the west coast sea breeze near I-75 by early afternoon, with rain pushing to the east. Ahead of any showers, temperatures heat back into the low to mid-90s.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO