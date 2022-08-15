Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bay News 9
Plenty on tap as craft beer industry grows in New York
In Cooperstown, there sits one of the longest running and busiest craft breweries in the state: Brewery Ommegang. “At our highest, we could pump out 10,000 bottles a day, and they were doing it five days a week, so 50,000 bottles is a good number,” said Ommegang Head Brewer Justin Lottridge.
Bay News 9
Property insurance a top issue for Florida voters
To illustrate how the property insurance issue in Florida has become a full-on crisis, just look at how Brandon insurance agent Kevin Swanson’s own annual rates have escalated in recent years. What You Need To Know. The annual cost of an average Florida homeowner’s insurance policy is expected to...
Bay News 9
Artemis rocket docks at Kennedy Space Center, Warren fires back at DeSantis with lawsuit and groups aim to block rent cap measure
Good evening, Central Florida. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know, plus your weather outlook. We'll wake up with plenty of sunshine tomorrow morning but watch as scattered showers and storms develop by early afternoon. Activity fires up along the west coast sea breeze near I-75 by early afternoon, with rain pushing to the east. Ahead of any showers, temperatures heat back into the low to mid-90s.
Bay News 9
Dem Gov candidates spar over abortion policies
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL. — Congressman Charlie Crist and Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried are working to differentiate themselves on abortion in the state’s Democratic primary for Governor. What You Need To Know. Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried are competing in the Democratic primary for Governor. Fried has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay News 9
Black entrepreneurs find support in Black Business Association
CULVER CITY, Calif. — August is Black Business Month, and in LA County, Aug. 20 is officially Black Business Day or Earl ‘Skip’ Cooper Day. The Black Business Association, the oldest ethnic and active support organization for Black and diverse businesses in California, started the celebration. Spectrum...
Bay News 9
Housing is simply unaffordable
You can’t discuss rising costs without factoring in Florida’s inflated housing market. All along the I-4 corridor, around the state and just about everywhere in the U.S., rent and home prices remain through the roof. And with no specific remedies coming out of Washington or Tallahassee, cities and...
Bay News 9
20 arrested, accused of election fraud, Gov. DeSantis says in Broward Co.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday in Broward County that 20 people across the state have been arrested and charged with election fraud. "This is a third-degree felony in the state of Florida," DeSantis said, adding it was punishable by a $5,000 fine and up to five years in prison.
Bay News 9
Home building in Wisconsin slowed by mortgage rates, supply chain issues
MILWAUKEE — Ongoing supply chain issues and climbing interest rates appear to slowing down new home builds across Wisconsin. “Last year in 2021, we saw a lot of home building going on because of the low interest rates,” said Alicia Naleid, director of communications with the Wisconsin Builders Association. “[The decline] is truly because of the skyrocketing interest rates that have gone up almost 2% since a few months ago.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Bay News 9
Mills tours companies helped by federal relief funds
Gov. Janet Mills toured local businesses in Lewiston this week, showcasing companies that her office said benefited from state programs funded by federal pandemic relief monies. Mills visited guitar manufacturer Bourgeois Guitars and footwear maker Quoddy, two companies that received grants through the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan. The Pandemic...
Bay News 9
Ex-Indiana lawmaker sentenced in casino money scheme
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indiana state senator and a longtime casino executive were sentenced Wednesday to federal prison terms for their roles in a scheme that illegally funneled gambling company money to the politician's unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign. The federal investigation into contributions to Republican Brent Waltz’s campaign...
Bay News 9
The environment matters to just about everyone
With exceptions, voters and elected officials across the political spectrum — and of course, all along the tourist-packed I-4 corridor — find ways to past their frequent disagreements when it comes to protecting our state’s natural environment. Gov. DeSantis awarded more than $400 million in February for...
Bay News 9
CDC: 'Fast-moving' E. coli outbreak infects 29 in Ohio, Michigan
OHIO — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a "fast-moving" E. coli outbreak has infected 29 people between Ohio and Michigan, and at least nine people have been hospitalized, as of Thursday. No deaths have been reported. The CDC said 15 of the sickened individuals are from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay News 9
Education is on the ballot in this month's primary election
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Angela Dubach is the head of the Pinellas County chapter of Moms for Liberty. She admits that voting in Florida’s August primary election was never that big of a deal for her. What You Need To Know. Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist and the Florida...
Bay News 9
Central Florida community honors the life of a local service member killed during training
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people joined family and friends at Foundation Academy in Winter Garden to honor the late 1st Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon at Tuesday night's vigil. The Central Florida native died during a training exercise in Georgia last week. He died as a second lieutenant but...
Bay News 9
UNF poll puts Fried ahead of Crist in governor's race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.—A new University of North Florida poll puts Nikki Fried ahead of Charlie Crist for Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial race. 1,624 registered Florida voters surveyed on topics including governor’s race and job approval ratings. Gov. Ron DeSantis is still in the lead against Fried and Crist, poll...
Bay News 9
Family of Tampa Bay girl injured in Mexico crash says she's alert and getting stronger
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Family of the girl who survived the Mexico crash that killed her parents and grandparents tell Spectrum Bay News 9 she's made major improvements under the care of doctors at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. What You Need To Know. Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia, 12, was seriously injured...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay News 9
Beach shops still see visitors during cooler weather
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — Cooler weather is a welcome relief this week from the summer heat and humidity, but it definitely slows down the pace at the beach in coastal North Carolina. What You Need To Know. Surf shops on the coast are still seeing visitors, despite cooler weather.
Bay News 9
Annual 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest now underway
MADISON, Wis. — What do you consider to be the coolest thing made in Wisconsin?. Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group have partnered for the seventh consecutive year for the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The annual competition is a tradition that highlights the state’s robust manufacturing industry and will ultimately determine what is the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.
Bay News 9
Police: Man's arrest in Georgia leads to double-homicide investigation in Melbourne
Investigators say a Melbourne man's arrest in Georgia led police to the bodies of his aunt and uncle in their Melbourne home on Tuesday. Officials said that 31-year-old James Green was confronted by officers in Pooler, Ga., after a local church representative reported that he was acting suspicious. According to...
Comments / 0