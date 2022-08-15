ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

westsideseattle.com

SDOT: High bridge repair: Completing carbon fiber-wrapping; removing the first work platform this weekend

Information from the Seattle Department of Transportation. We’ll be one step closer to reopening a stronger, safer West Seattle Bridge on September 18 when we meet a major milestone this weekend: completing all final phase carbon-fiber wrapping! We initially applied epoxy crack injections and carbon fiber wrapping before post-tensioning the bridge. This latest round of epoxy and carbon-fiber wrapping is our final round after we successfully tensioned the bridge. Epoxy and carbon-fiber wrapping work in tandem to first seal cracks and then apply a strengthening layer of protection that helps prevent cracks from forming in the future.
Man arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing wife in Ballard

Seattle police arrested a man late Thursday after he allegedly fatally stabbed his wife at a Ballard apartment building. Shortly before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 7000 block of 15th Avenue Northwest for a report of a domestic violence assault. Officers found a deceased woman at the scene and...
The best way to BEAR the heat: A swim in the pool!

As temperatures climb during another heat wave, so does excitement over the debut for Woodland Park Zoo’s rescued brown bear cub. She’s wasting no time getting familiar with her new home in the Living Northwest Trail’s bear habitat. The curious cub has been busy roaming her home, climbing on rocks and splashing in the pool. She’ll live separately from Keema, the zoo’s 28-year-old grizzly, and the two bears will be on a rotational schedule on the public side of their habitat.
UPDATE: Paws & Paint re-scheduled for Aug. 28 2 to 6pm

Update 8-19-22 The famous and much loved Paws and Paint event has now been re-scheduled for Aug. 28 from 2pm to 6pm at the Beveridge Place Pub. Due to a family emergency Paws and Paint has been postponed! Organizer Teri Ensley of Furry Faces Foundation said, "We are hoping to be able to confirm the new date in the next few days." So keep your fur babies happy and healthy till a new date is announced. This event has been overwhelmingly popular in past years and is as much fun for the pets as it is for people. Stay tuned.
