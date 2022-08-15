Read full article on original website
The Sac County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon for a car vs. semi accident on U.S. Highway 20. According to law enforcement, the accident occurred at approximately 2:41 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a 2011 Toyota Avalon in the median. 61-year-old Amy Trompeter of Hinton was driving the Avalon. Trompeter was traveling westbound in the outside lane when a 2014 Peterbilt Semi operated by 49-year-old Chad Halverson of West Union merged into Trompeter’s lane. Both vehicles collided, causing the Avalon to swerve across Highway 20, where it came to rest in the median. Trompeter had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Loring Hospital in Sac City. Damage to the Avalon was reported at $15,000, while the semi received an estimated $5,000 in damages. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office, Sac County Ambulance, and Lytton Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene.
