I met John (Jack) Bucchioni in 2018 when he was the Democratic candidate for state representative in RD 20. I was so impressed by his character and sense of duty to the district, as well as his position on important issues, that I joined the campaign. This was something I had never done in the past. When I learned earlier this year that he was running for the open seat in coastal Senate District 6, I immediately signed up to help get him elected. We need a strong Democratic voice here in Sussex County, and I believe his is the voice we need.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO