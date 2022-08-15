Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
Unknown Jack Lewis art among Dover-area artist’s collection
For as long as Amanda Sullivan can remember, her grandmother Jacqueline Johnson was a woman of the arts. She was always doing something, said Sullivan. “Sketching, painting, silversmithing, pottery, beadwork,” said Sullivan. “She would learn a medium, master it and then do something else. She was so exceptional.”
Cape Gazette
Bucchioni checks off all the boxes
I met John (Jack) Bucchioni in 2018 when he was the Democratic candidate for state representative in RD 20. I was so impressed by his character and sense of duty to the district, as well as his position on important issues, that I joined the campaign. This was something I had never done in the past. When I learned earlier this year that he was running for the open seat in coastal Senate District 6, I immediately signed up to help get him elected. We need a strong Democratic voice here in Sussex County, and I believe his is the voice we need.
Cape Gazette
Dirk Quinn Band (Jazz Jam Band with Cody Munzert on Keys) at The Room at Cedar Grove 8/24
We are welcoming back The Dirk Quinn Band featuring local keyboardist Cody Munzert...Dirk is the guitarist for the jazz/funk band that coincidentally bears his name. Based out of Philadelphia, the group travels extensively throughout the US and Canada. Utilizing over a decade of steady performing, they've developed a unique and sincere style - one that appeals to a wide variety of music listeners with fans ranging from the beard stroking jazz aficionados to the jam band hippies.
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth to Host Two Career Fairs for Patient Care Positions
Bayhealth will host two career fairs to fill patient care positions. The first will be Aug. 22 from noon to 5 p.m. at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus at 640 S. State St., Dover. The second will be Aug. 24 from 1-5 p.m. at Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus at 100 Wellness Way, Milford.
Comments / 0