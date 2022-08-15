ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Warren, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Tv20detroit.com

Restaurants deal with added costs, inconvenience of boil water advisory

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — It could be two weeks until the boil water advisory is lifted for seven communities in metro Detroit. The village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, city of Rochester, Shelby Township and Washington Township all remain under the advisory. The advisory started this weekend after a Great Lakes Water Authority pipe blew apart unexpectedly.
ROCHESTER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Food For The Poor#Michigan State Police#7 Action News
Tv20detroit.com

GLWA asks 23 communities to limit water use, pause outdoor irrigation

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s a rare warning in a Great Lakes state, but nearly one million residents in metro Detroit are now being told to limit water use and keep outdoor sprinklers off. “What we’re seeing is that people are trying to use the system as if...
TROY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Water main break repairs to take a total of three weeks, GLWA says

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — It will now take a total of three weeks to fix the water main break that was first discovered on August 13th. The Great Lakes Water Authority says inspection revealed the damage to the pipe was greater than anticipated. The 120-inch water transmission main distributes...
ROCHESTER, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tv20detroit.com

Active Shooter Response Training highlighted during back-to-school preps

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Lifesaving is first on the lesson plan for Warren Consolidated Schools. At Will Carelton Middle School, 130 people of various positions in the district volunteered to be students for the day. They were a part of a district-wide safety class too before the school year begins next week.
WARREN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

'Corvette Fest' coming to Canterbury Village on Sept. 3

(WXYZ) — Fans of the Chevrolet Corvette will have a chance to see dozens of them up close during the Corvette Fest happening next month. The GMC Corvette Set "Corvette Fest" will take place on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Olde World Canterbury Village in Lake Orion. The free event...
LAKE ORION, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy