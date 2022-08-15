Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Stimulus money available for renters and homeowners in DetroitJake WellsDetroit, MI
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in MichiganTravel Maven
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Tv20detroit.com
'Incredibly unsafe': Police in Melvindale say department is understaffed, overworked
MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Those who protect and serve the community of Melvindale say the job is becoming impossible. Several members of the police department spoke at city council meeting Wednesday night. They say the pay isn't high enough to retain officers and they're struggling to cover shifts. In...
Tv20detroit.com
Parents of Oxford shooting victim file lawsuit against district, Crumbleys
(WXYZ) — The parents of Aiden Watson, a student who was injured in the Oxford High School shooting, have filed a lawsuit in Oakland County Circuit Court this month with defendants that include Oxford Community Schools and the Crumbleys. According to the lawsuit, Watson was shot in the leg...
Tv20detroit.com
Police chase suspect dies after crashing under semi on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A police chase in Detroit on Tuesday morning left one person dead after the car involved in the chase ended up crashing under a U.S. Postal Service semi. Chief James White said the 18-wheeler was hit from behind by a Chrysler 300, and the driver of the 300 died in the crash.
Tv20detroit.com
12-year-old girl injured in shooting after argument, Detroit police say
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 12-year-old was injured in a shooting on Detroit's east side Tuesday evening. Police say the girl was leaving Denby Park with a group of friends near Morang Avenue and Riad Street when they got into an argument with a person of interest. That's when there...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
Richmond police chief arraigned on charge of misusing Law Enforcement Information Network
The police chief in the small town of Richmond in northern Macomb County was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge Wednesday morning. Chief Tom Costello is charged with using the Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN) to look up personal information on a case that is not official business. Costello has been...
Tv20detroit.com
Police prepare for Woodward Dream Cruise, patrolling streets and sky
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Woodward Dream Cruise is just four days away, and vintage cars are already hitting the roadway in Royal Oak. "I figured I'd come out early today and have a good time," said Richard Dryalski, who had his chair set up along Woodward Avenue.
Tv20detroit.com
Consumers Energy working on gas leak in Bloomfield Township; EB Lone Pine Road at Franklin Road closing
(WXYZ) — Consumers Energy is working on a gas leak in Bloomfield Township Wednesday morning. The Road Commission for Oakland County said eastbound Lone Pine Road at Franklin Road is closing due to the issue. Traffic is advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes. Currently there is...
Tv20detroit.com
Restaurants deal with added costs, inconvenience of boil water advisory
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — It could be two weeks until the boil water advisory is lifted for seven communities in metro Detroit. The village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, city of Rochester, Shelby Township and Washington Township all remain under the advisory. The advisory started this weekend after a Great Lakes Water Authority pipe blew apart unexpectedly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tv20detroit.com
GLWA asks 23 communities to limit water use, pause outdoor irrigation
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s a rare warning in a Great Lakes state, but nearly one million residents in metro Detroit are now being told to limit water use and keep outdoor sprinklers off. “What we’re seeing is that people are trying to use the system as if...
Tv20detroit.com
Cruising Alaskan Malamute dog duo brought joy to Dearborn community and beyond
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — With a ride like a 1949 CJ-A Willys-Overland Jeep, it’s easy to assume that was the sole reason Rich Margittay, for years, has turned heads around the city of Dearborn. It's a family heirloom on wheels that Rich lovingly restored — a gift from...
Tv20detroit.com
Water main break repairs to take a total of three weeks, GLWA says
ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — It will now take a total of three weeks to fix the water main break that was first discovered on August 13th. The Great Lakes Water Authority says inspection revealed the damage to the pipe was greater than anticipated. The 120-inch water transmission main distributes...
Tv20detroit.com
With boil water advisory extended, communities say they need more resources, water to make it through
(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) has extended its boil water advisory for communities in the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township until September 3. This comes as inspections revealed that the broken pipe had greater...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tv20detroit.com
Law enforcement taking extra precautions to ensure safety during Woodward Dream Cruise
(WXYZ) — The Woodward Dream Cruise is just days away and the classic cars are already starting to make their way to Woodward. But with hundreds of thousands of people attending the Woodward Dream Cruise law enforcement from different communities are coming together to make sure safety is a top priority.
Tv20detroit.com
MLK Jr. Blvd. bridge shut down in Pontiac after inspection deems condition critical
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard bridge in Pontiac is shut down indefinitely after it failed inspection in July. A copy of the report shows it is listed in critical condition. Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel says the extensive damage was discovered in a second-phase inspection.
Tv20detroit.com
U.S., Canadian coast guards issue safety reminders, tips ahead of Port Huron Float Down
The U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards are sending out safety reminders ahead of the Port Huron Float Down this weekend in the St. Clair River. The unsanctioned event, which takes place on Sunday, Aug. 21, brings thousands of people floating down the St. Clair River for about 7.5 miles. "The...
Tv20detroit.com
GLWA pushes back water main repair timeline 1 week; estimated water restoration now Sept. 3
(WXYZ) — During a media update on Tuesday, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) said they are pushing back the water main repair timeline a week, putting the estimated water restoration date at September 3. GLWA officials say they immediately ordered all of the 120-inch pipe they could in...
Tv20detroit.com
Active Shooter Response Training highlighted during back-to-school preps
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Lifesaving is first on the lesson plan for Warren Consolidated Schools. At Will Carelton Middle School, 130 people of various positions in the district volunteered to be students for the day. They were a part of a district-wide safety class too before the school year begins next week.
Tv20detroit.com
Hearing to determine if agencies can enforce Michigan's 1931 ban on abortion continues
(WXYZ) — The court battle over reproductive rights in Michigan continued Thursday in Oakland County. The state is currently pushing for the continued pause on the enforcement of Michigan's 1931 abortion ban. Attorneys for two county prosecutors argue that they should decide whether or not to bring charges pertaining...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan officials investigating increase in E. coli cases in Oakland, 2 other counties
LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The CDC has joined the State of Michigan in investigating an E. coli outbreak affecting both Michigan and Ohio. According to the CDC, 29 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157 – 15 in Michigan and 14 in Ohio. Nine people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.
Tv20detroit.com
'Corvette Fest' coming to Canterbury Village on Sept. 3
(WXYZ) — Fans of the Chevrolet Corvette will have a chance to see dozens of them up close during the Corvette Fest happening next month. The GMC Corvette Set "Corvette Fest" will take place on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Olde World Canterbury Village in Lake Orion. The free event...
Comments / 0