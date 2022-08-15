Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Recount results are in ... and the closest primary election race was won by just 5 votes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Office of Elections has completed recounts of six close races from Saturday’s primary election. But in the end, none of the outcomes changed. Oahu’s closest race is for State House District 35, which represents Waipahu and Waikele. The margin is now just five...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaiʻi's Democratic, Republican parties regroup following primary election night
Celebrating wins and tough losses, both the Hawaiʻi Democratic Party and Republican Party held traditional unity breakfasts Sunday, following Saturday’s primary election. A unity breakfast signifies a coming together in support of candidate tickets for the general election tickets. It’s also a call to action. Lt. Gov....
KITV.com
Duke Aiona advances to general election
It was an intimate affair at Duke Aiona's home in Wahiawa. As children ran around the yard and close family and friends surrounded the former judge and lieutenant governor after winning the Republican primary election.
KITV.com
Recount results from primary election are in on four close Hawaii races
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The results from four recounts from Saturday's primary election are officially in.
hawaiipublicradio.org
EPA awards $350K to Hawaiʻi groups to further environmental justice
The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded $350,000 in grants to three Hawaiʻi projects advancing environmental justice. One grant recipient is Trees for Honolulu’s Future. It will partner with the Hawaiʻi Department of Education, local colleges and Smart Trees Pacific to collect data and conduct outreach on urban heat island effects on Oʻahu.
mauinow.com
UH launches statewide campaign called ‘A place for you’
The University of Hawaiʻi launched a statewide marketing campaign called “There is a place for you,” which encourages residents — no matter their circumstances — to consider enrolling at a UH campus and pursue a higher education. The campaign, which began Aug. 15, also builds...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Local health plan AlohaCare now covers Native Hawaiian healing practices
Hula, lomilomi, and ʻai pono or Native Hawaiian nutrition are now covered under a local health plan. Kealoha Fox, senior manager of social health integration at AlohaCare, says the Ke Aloha Mau Program uses traditional, cultural, and spiritual approaches to health and healing. All the services are offered at no cost to members.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Postpartum Medicaid coverage extended to 12 months for Hawaiʻi residents
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has extended postpartum medical coverage from 60 days to 12 months for people in three states — including Hawaiʻi. The department approved the extension of Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, coverage for 12 months after pregnancy in Hawaiʻi, Maryland and Ohio.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Kauaʻi Board of Ethics considering opinion on second jobs for police officers
The County of Kauai’s Board of Ethics is deciding whether or not it's ethical for a sworn police officer to also work as a security guard. After a small influx of requests for outside employment as guards, Kauaʻi Police Department Chief Todd Raybuck requested the advisory opinion from the board, citing his interpretation of state and county laws and union contracts.
Race results for Maui and Kauai’s next county mayors
Two mayoral races are underway in Hawaii. Kauai County and Maui County both looking to re-elect their incumbent's or elect a new mayor.
KITV.com
Billionaire sells 16,456-acre oceanfront Hawaii parcel to U.S. government
NAALEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- California billionaire real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer has sold one of the largest privately-owned parcels of land for sale in Hawaii to the federal government, KITV4 Island News has learned. The U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service paid $9.4 million for the massive 16,456-acre...
Honolulu beats Washington to open 2022 Little League World Series
Honolulu Little League defeated Washington 11-1 in five innings on Thursday.
Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs visits VA facilities
The Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Donald Remy is on Oahu to visit the Spark M. Matsunaga Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center located on the base at Tripler.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Expert: Worrisome rates of drug abuse among Hawaii’s youth could fuel surge in crime
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drugs and crime ― the two often go hand in hand, including among kids. Now a new study shows more of Hawaii’s youth are getting caught up in the cycle of addiction. And in some cases, it’s translating to violence. That’s what police say...
hawaiireporter.com
How to reduce permit delays for Hawaii homebuilding
Albert Einstein once pointed out, “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”. That’s good advice for anyone trying to address Hawaii’s acute lack of housing. Two days ago, a colleague of mine at the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii, Joe...
KITV.com
Bicycle tours on Maui could face a roadblock in operations as lawmakers consider tighter rules
Maui lawmakers may pump the brakes on certain upcountry bicycle tours, as they mull over a measure for stricter regulations on the industry. The controversial proposal would limit the number of riders on tours and restrict the hours convoys can ride to between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. so cyclists would not interfere with heavy morning traffic. The bill would also ban excursions from certain areas upcountry.
Coffee competition kicks off in Hawaii this weekend
The U.S. Coffee Championship returns this year to recapture the pre-pandemic momentum it once had, and to kick things off, Hawaii is at the top of the list to host the first rounds.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaiʻi to receive $55M in federal money for zero-emission buses
State and county transportation agencies will receive more than $55 million in federal money to buy clean energy buses and improve bus facilities. It’s part of $1.66 billion invested nationwide in bus fleets and facilities. The funds come from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was signed last year....
insideradio.com
During 22 Straight Days On Air, Hawaii Host Raises Nearly $64,000 For Charity.
Has Tommy “Kahikina” Ching, afternoon drive host at ethnic music-formatted KAPA Honolulu, set a new world record by remaining on the air for 261 consecutive broadcast hours from August 1-12? That's the claim, anyway, at least according to station owner Pacific Media Group. One thing's for certain: during his near-two weeks on the air, Kahikina raised $63,674 for Hawaii Island United Way.
Abusers face mandatory prison time as part of an effort to break cycle of abuse
Experts say domestic violence doesn't discriminate. "It's something that occurs in greater frequency than anyone would imagine," said Nanci Kreidman, Domestic Violence Action Center CEO.
