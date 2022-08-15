ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Duke Aiona advances to general election

It was an intimate affair at Duke Aiona's home in Wahiawa. As children ran around the yard and close family and friends surrounded the former judge and lieutenant governor after winning the Republican primary election.
WAHIAWA, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
Hawaii State
Hawaii Elections
Honolulu, HI
Elections
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
hawaiipublicradio.org

EPA awards $350K to Hawaiʻi groups to further environmental justice

The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded $350,000 in grants to three Hawaiʻi projects advancing environmental justice. One grant recipient is Trees for Honolulu’s Future. It will partner with the Hawaiʻi Department of Education, local colleges and Smart Trees Pacific to collect data and conduct outreach on urban heat island effects on Oʻahu.
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

UH launches statewide campaign called ‘A place for you’

The University of Hawaiʻi launched a statewide marketing campaign called “There is a place for you,” which encourages residents — no matter their circumstances — to consider enrolling at a UH campus and pursue a higher education. The campaign, which began Aug. 15, also builds...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Local health plan AlohaCare now covers Native Hawaiian healing practices

Hula, lomilomi, and ʻai pono or Native Hawaiian nutrition are now covered under a local health plan. Kealoha Fox, senior manager of social health integration at AlohaCare, says the Ke Aloha Mau Program uses traditional, cultural, and spiritual approaches to health and healing. All the services are offered at no cost to members.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Postpartum Medicaid coverage extended to 12 months for Hawaiʻi residents

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has extended postpartum medical coverage from 60 days to 12 months for people in three states — including Hawaiʻi. The department approved the extension of Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, coverage for 12 months after pregnancy in Hawaiʻi, Maryland and Ohio.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Schatz
hawaiipublicradio.org

Kauaʻi Board of Ethics considering opinion on second jobs for police officers

The County of Kauai’s Board of Ethics is deciding whether or not it's ethical for a sworn police officer to also work as a security guard. After a small influx of requests for outside employment as guards, Kauaʻi Police Department Chief Todd Raybuck requested the advisory opinion from the board, citing his interpretation of state and county laws and union contracts.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Billionaire sells 16,456-acre oceanfront Hawaii parcel to U.S. government

NAALEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- California billionaire real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer has sold one of the largest privately-owned parcels of land for sale in Hawaii to the federal government, KITV4 Island News has learned. The U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service paid $9.4 million for the massive 16,456-acre...
NAALEHU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Primary Election#Pac#Election Local#Hpr#Honolulu Civil Beat
hawaiireporter.com

How to reduce permit delays for Hawaii homebuilding

Albert Einstein once pointed out, “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”. That’s good advice for anyone trying to address Hawaii’s acute lack of housing. Two days ago, a colleague of mine at the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii, Joe...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Bicycle tours on Maui could face a roadblock in operations as lawmakers consider tighter rules

Maui lawmakers may pump the brakes on certain upcountry bicycle tours, as they mull over a measure for stricter regulations on the industry. The controversial proposal would limit the number of riders on tours and restrict the hours convoys can ride to between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. so cyclists would not interfere with heavy morning traffic. The bill would also ban excursions from certain areas upcountry.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
hawaiipublicradio.org

Hawaiʻi to receive $55M in federal money for zero-emission buses

State and county transportation agencies will receive more than $55 million in federal money to buy clean energy buses and improve bus facilities. It’s part of $1.66 billion invested nationwide in bus fleets and facilities. The funds come from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was signed last year....
HONOLULU, HI
insideradio.com

During 22 Straight Days On Air, Hawaii Host Raises Nearly $64,000 For Charity.

Has Tommy “Kahikina” Ching, afternoon drive host at ethnic music-formatted KAPA Honolulu, set a new world record by remaining on the air for 261 consecutive broadcast hours from August 1-12? That's the claim, anyway, at least according to station owner Pacific Media Group. One thing's for certain: during his near-two weeks on the air, Kahikina raised $63,674 for Hawaii Island United Way.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy