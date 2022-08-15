Maui lawmakers may pump the brakes on certain upcountry bicycle tours, as they mull over a measure for stricter regulations on the industry. The controversial proposal would limit the number of riders on tours and restrict the hours convoys can ride to between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. so cyclists would not interfere with heavy morning traffic. The bill would also ban excursions from certain areas upcountry.

