Kastberg resigns from Phil Campbell council
Phil Campbell City Councilman Jeremy Kastberg has resigned from office, the Franklin Free Press has learned. Kastberg delivered his written resignation to Phil Campbell City Hall on August 17 and submitted it to Town Clerk Jenny Burks. Kastberg's resignation is effective immediately. Kastberg was serving his first term as a...
One month after REB rate increase, Canida says rates expected to increase again due to fuel cost adjustments
Customers served by the Russellville Electric Board can expect even higher utility bills, as REB Manager Charles Canida told board members that fuel cost adjustments from the Tennessee Valley Authority are expected to increase in the coming months. Canida said he attended a meeting with TVA officials earlier this month...
Gregory, 'Funniest Man in America,' coming to Russellville's Roxy September 9th
James Gregory wore many hats before he launched into comedy in 1982. The legendary comedian, known as the “Funniest Man in America,” Gregory worked at a small country grocery store when he was 12. He went on to work for the United States Department of Defense, the United States Postal Service and he was in sales for more than a decade.
