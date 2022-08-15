ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vina, AL

Comments / 0

Related
franklinfreepress.net

Kastberg resigns from Phil Campbell council

Phil Campbell City Councilman Jeremy Kastberg has resigned from office, the Franklin Free Press has learned. Kastberg delivered his written resignation to Phil Campbell City Hall on August 17 and submitted it to Town Clerk Jenny Burks. Kastberg's resignation is effective immediately. Kastberg was serving his first term as a...
PHIL CAMPBELL, AL
franklinfreepress.net

Gregory, 'Funniest Man in America,' coming to Russellville's Roxy September 9th

James Gregory wore many hats before he launched into comedy in 1982. The legendary comedian, known as the “Funniest Man in America,” Gregory worked at a small country grocery store when he was 12. He went on to work for the United States Department of Defense, the United States Postal Service and he was in sales for more than a decade.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy