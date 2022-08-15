Read full article on original website
After 40 years the SonRise Prayer Fellowship, LLC of Tyler, Texas is still raising for the SonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler Texas
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Frankston PD searching for wanted fugitive
FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) — The Frankston Police Department is searching for a “wanted fugitive,” Wednesday night. Officials said there is a heavy police presence on Highway 155 near Lollipop Landing. According to Coffee City Police Department, the fugitive is a Black male wearing dark clothing. Authorities have advised those in the area to lock their […]
Scam call asking for payment, impersonating police officer, according to Smith County Sheriff
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — **EDIOTR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in June 2022 and does not relate to the story. The Smith County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be cautious of a scam caller impersonating a sergeant with the Tyler Police Department. These scam callers will...
15 dogs, prairie dog and macaw seized from Smith County residence
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — About 15 dogs, a prairie dog and a macaw were recovered from a property in southeast Smith County on Monday as a result of a search warrant by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, officials said. Along with the dogs, one prairie dog and a macaw were also taken from the […]
3 dogs die after 12 were removed from Palestine residence, 2 arrested
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Palestine Police removed a dozen dogs from a residence and two a father and son have were arrested, according to officials. Three of the dogs were not able to survive, and the rest were taken to a local humane society. An investigation began, officials said, after an officer observed the animals […]
Law enforcement looking for suspect who fled Frankston traffic stop on foot
FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - A manhunt is no longer active for a man who fled a Frankston traffic stop, but law enforcement are still watching for the suspect. The search was launched after a man fled from a traffic stop on Wednesday night. Coffee City Police Chief Johnjay Portillo said...
2 arrested after animals found in 'awful' conditions at Palestine home
PALESTINE, Texas — A father and son in Palestine have been arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after officers found several animals living in poor conditions. Animal Control were notified at around 10:00 a.m. on Aug. 17 of several dogs in crates with no food or water outside...
Whitehouse ISD honors fallen Smith County Deputy
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse ISD honored fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos on their first day back to school. In a Facebook post, law enforcement can be seen in a line outside a Whitehouse elementary school with the caption that they’re ‘honoring Officer Bustos.’ Bustos died on July 29 morning after a traffic stop […]
Tyler animal shelter working to find homes for dogs found at Cherokee County 'puppy mill'
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler-based animal shelter is seeking help to find homes for roughly 45 to 50 small dogs who were once a part of a "puppy mill" in Cherokee County. In a Facebook post, Nicholas Pet Haven said there were 45 to 50 small breed adults...
HCSO: Sulphur Springs Man Caught Hauling A Stolen Trailer
A 36-year-old Sulphur Springs man was caught hauling with a stolen trailer Monday evening, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies were made aware from a person they considered a credible source that the man was in possession of a stolen trailer, as well as a possible location, deputies wrote in arrest reports.
Victims react to Tyler pastor sentenced to 6 months in jail
TYLER, Texas — Tyler pastor Jerome Milton will serve six months in jail for stealing from his church members. Milton leaves Marilyn Brown with nothing to show for their relationship besides her empty bank accounts. Marilyn said Milton stole at least $60,000 from her and that she felt betrayed,...
Two arrested in burglary of historical East Texas school building
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two of three suspects in the Aug. 7 burglary of Karnack’s historical Carver Elementary School, which is now home to the newly launched nonprofit Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization. Michael Austin Crawford and Kaylin Nicole Banks, both 21, of Mooringsport, Louisiana,...
1 dead in head-on collision on FM 346 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person has died following a head-on collision south of Tyler Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred near the intersection of FM 346 and County Road 122. A portion of FM 346 is shut down. Officials say...
Edgewood police release details on Friday murder, chase
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - Edgewood police say Friday’s shooting and chase has resulted in a warrant for murder for a Forney man and the death of a Wills Point woman. Braylon Diamente Hicks of Forney is charged with murder. He was transported to a Dallas hospital for treatment after a shooting incident, highway chase and self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Edgewood police.
Tyler gang member sentenced to 37 months in federal prison, officials say
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler gang member has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for a firearms violation, according to officials. Brandon Deshun Hawkins, 36, pled guilty on Sept. 29, 2021 to being a felon in possession of a firearm, and was sentenced on Tuesday. According to court documents, in 2020 Hawkins […]
Son of Tyler pastor arrested, accused of stealing from same couple as father
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The son of a Tyler pastor who pleaded guilty to two theft of property charges was arrested on Monday, and is accused of stealing from the same elderly couple as his father. Jerome Anthony Milton, 27, was arrested on two charges of credit card abuse against an elderly person, and was […]
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Aug. 16 – Aug. 18
Deputies on Tuesday arrested Willie Lee Robinson, 36, of Tyler, on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, theft of property between $100 and $750 by check and manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Robinson remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $265,000.
Fiance’ testifies as Cherokee County capital murder trial continues
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 2:22 p.m.: The defense has rested and the jury has been dismissed for the day. Court will resume Thursday morning for closing arguments. The capital murder trial of Cody Roberts continued Wednesday morning in Rusk. Roberts is on trial for the shooting death of 18-year-old...
