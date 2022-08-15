ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Frankston PD searching for wanted fugitive

FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) — The Frankston Police Department is searching for a “wanted fugitive,” Wednesday night. Officials said there is a heavy police presence on Highway 155 near Lollipop Landing. According to Coffee City Police Department, the fugitive is a Black male wearing dark clothing. Authorities have advised those in the area to lock their […]
FRANKSTON, TX
CBS19

Frankston Police involved in manhunt for fugitive

FRANKSTON, Texas — Frankston Police Department is searching for a wanted fugitive on HWY 155 near Lollipop Landing, according to a Coffee City Texas Police Department Facebook post. The fugitive is a black male who is wearing dark clothing and was last seen running in the woods North bound...
FRANKSTON, TX
inforney.com

Sheriff’s office warns Smith County residents of recent telephone scam

The Smith County Sheriff's Office is warning local residents about a new phone scam circulating in East Texas. The scammers are targeting residents by impersonating law enforcement, telling the person they have missed a court summons and have a warrant out for their arrest, according to a release from Smith County Sheriff's Office.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Whitehouse ISD honors fallen Smith County Deputy

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse ISD honored fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos on their first day back to school. In a Facebook post, law enforcement can be seen in a line outside a Whitehouse elementary school with the caption that they’re ‘honoring Officer Bustos.’ Bustos died on July 29 morning after a traffic stop […]
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KSST Radio

HCSO: Sulphur Springs Man Caught Hauling A Stolen Trailer

A 36-year-old Sulphur Springs man was caught hauling with a stolen trailer Monday evening, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies were made aware from a person they considered a credible source that the man was in possession of a stolen trailer, as well as a possible location, deputies wrote in arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

Victims react to Tyler pastor sentenced to 6 months in jail

TYLER, Texas — Tyler pastor Jerome Milton will serve six months in jail for stealing from his church members. Milton leaves Marilyn Brown with nothing to show for their relationship besides her empty bank accounts. Marilyn said Milton stole at least $60,000 from her and that she felt betrayed,...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Two arrested in burglary of historical East Texas school building

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two of three suspects in the Aug. 7 burglary of Karnack’s historical Carver Elementary School, which is now home to the newly launched nonprofit Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization. Michael Austin Crawford and Kaylin Nicole Banks, both 21, of Mooringsport, Louisiana,...
KARNACK, TX
CBS19

1 dead in head-on collision on FM 346 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person has died following a head-on collision south of Tyler Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred near the intersection of FM 346 and County Road 122. A portion of FM 346 is shut down. Officials say...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Edgewood police release details on Friday murder, chase

EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - Edgewood police say Friday’s shooting and chase has resulted in a warrant for murder for a Forney man and the death of a Wills Point woman. Braylon Diamente Hicks of Forney is charged with murder. He was transported to a Dallas hospital for treatment after a shooting incident, highway chase and self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Edgewood police.
EDGEWOOD, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Aug. 16 – Aug. 18

Deputies on Tuesday arrested Willie Lee Robinson, 36, of Tyler, on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, theft of property between $100 and $750 by check and manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Robinson remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $265,000.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Fiance’ testifies as Cherokee County capital murder trial continues

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 2:22 p.m.: The defense has rested and the jury has been dismissed for the day. Court will resume Thursday morning for closing arguments. The capital murder trial of Cody Roberts continued Wednesday morning in Rusk. Roberts is on trial for the shooting death of 18-year-old...
RUSK, TX

