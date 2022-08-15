Read full article on original website
The 10th annual I Am Beautiful Movement Workshop is set for August 27th in Henderson, TexasTour Tyler TexasHenderson, TX
Dutch Bros. Coffee will be coming to Tyler Texas with 3 locations and 1 location in Longview TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
A look back in time to a land once called the Sabine Farms by Marshall, TexasTour Tyler TexasMarshall, TX
Two arrested in burglary of historical East Texas school building
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two of three suspects in the Aug. 7 burglary of Karnack’s historical Carver Elementary School, which is now home to the newly launched nonprofit Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization. Michael Austin Crawford and Kaylin Nicole Banks, both 21, of Mooringsport, Louisiana,...
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Aug. 16 – Aug. 18
Deputies on Tuesday arrested Willie Lee Robinson, 36, of Tyler, on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, theft of property between $100 and $750 by check and manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Robinson remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $265,000.
Sheriff’s office warns Smith County residents of recent telephone scam
The Smith County Sheriff's Office is warning local residents about a new phone scam circulating in East Texas. The scammers are targeting residents by impersonating law enforcement, telling the person they have missed a court summons and have a warrant out for their arrest, according to a release from Smith County Sheriff's Office.
Guilty pastor's son arrested in connection to elderly theft case
The son of a longtime Tyler pastor found guilty of theft charges was arrested Monday in connection to the case. Jerome Anthony Milton, 27, faces two felony counts of credit card abuse against the elderly after he allegedly used an elderly couple’s debit cards to make withdrawals without their permission, according to court documents.
Smith County Juvenile Detention Center aims to prevent juveniles from being sent to collapsing state facilities
The juvenile prison system in Texas is facing extreme staffing shortages, leading to worsening problems in what is already a steadily growing crisis. Locally, detention center leaders say part of their mission is to do everything they can to avoid sending juveniles to those collapsing facilities. All five state-run facilities...
About 15 animals seized from southeast of Tyler
An animal control officer was injured during an operation today to remove more than a dozen dogs from a home southeast of Tyler and take them to shelters. Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Larry Smith said animal control officers from the county and the city of Tyler were at the scene in the 16000 block of County Road 223.
Some areas in the ArkLaTex are ending burn bans with recent rainfall
SHREVEPORT, La. - Some burn bans are being dropped as sporadic rainfall has been recorded over the ArkLaTex in recent days. Caddo Parish is the latest to drop from the list. Bossier and Natchitoches ended their burn bans last week. Here's a look at the bans as of 8-18-22: Louisiana.
Smith County superintendents reflect on progress seen in 2022 TEA ratings
Superintendents at Smith County school districts say positive ratings from the state should be credited to hard work and high expectations. In A-F accountability ratings announced this week by the Texas Education Agency, five of 10 districts in the county earned an A while the other half earned a B.
Sharon Shrine Circus making annual trek through East Texas with show in Tyler
The Sharon Shrine Circus will make its annual trek through East Texas with shows in Longview, Tyler and a few other cities. The three-ring circus features performers from the Jordan World Circus, a Las Vegas-based troupe with acts including acrobats, aerialists, clowns, Globe of Death and all-star performing dogs. Each show is two hours long.
Smith County districts fare well in TEA accountability ratings after pandemic pause
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) on Monday released its 2022 A–F accountability ratings for districts and campuses. Despite effects of the COVID pandemic, no Smith County school district earned lower than a B rating overall. Five of 10 districts earned an A, including Bullard, Lindale, Troup, Whitehouse and UT...
Bullard ISD returns to school, greeted by members of football team
Bullard Panthers football players were at district campuses Wednesday to greet students as they returned for their first day back to school. Players opened car doors in the vehicle drop-off line, high-fived students as they got off the bus and gave special escorts to students who were having a hard time on their first day.
Teacher certifications called into question in LISD board meeting
Hostility flared once again during the public comments portion of Thursday evening’s Laneville ISD School Board meeting as Laneville resident, and former LISD employee Suzanne Kinard addressed the board with questions surrounding the certification of several school employees. Kinard presented available board members with documentation from the State Board...
Marshall Pet Adopt Center celebrates low euthanasia rate for 1-year birthday
The Marshall Pet Adopt Center recently celebrated its one-year anniversary Saturday as a newly modern low-kill facility, saving the lives of hundreds of animals. Comparing the number of deaths at the former shelter to the new no-kill shelter, the euthanasia rate dropped dramatically over the past 10 years, falling from 76 percent in 2012 to currently 20 percent in the first half of year 2022.
Fundraiser for Jeremy Cotham College Scholarship at Jersey Mike's
A fundraiser for the Jeremy Cotham Sports Journalism Memorial Scholarship Fund is scheduled for Thursday at Jersey Mike’s in East Texas. A portion (10%) of purchases go to Jeremy’s scholarship fund. Jersey Mike’s stores taking part are located at 4754 S. Broadway (903-561-4955) and 1690 S. Beckham Ave....
Entries accepted for Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade
Organizations, school bands and other groups are asked to register for the Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade. The parade, which has a theme of “Imagine Rotary,” is scheduled 6 p.m. Dec. 1 in downtown Tyler. The Rotary Clubs of Tyler includes the South Tyler Rotary, Sunrise Rotary...
Lindale's first Marriott property opens
LINDALE — TEKMAK Development and Oldham Goodwin recently announced the opening of Lindale’s first Marriott property, the new SpringHill Suites Lindale. Situated at 505 North Main Street in Lindale, the four-story, 88 all-suite property was developed and built by TEKMAK Development. The hotel is owned by Lindale Cannery Hotel, LP, managed by Oldham Goodwin, and will operate as a Marriott franchisee.
PHOTOS: Bullard Primary welcomes students
Bullard football players on Wednesday morning helped greet students as they arrived for their first day of school. Bullard Primary School Principal Kenley Dover said he has two main goals for the school year, to "support learning for all students," and "provide a positive experience for our young learners."
