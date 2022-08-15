ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins, MN

Comments / 0

 

Power 96

Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota

#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Minnesota Man Told To ‘Go To Kwik Trip’ After Calling 911

A dispatcher from Chisago County Minnesota is being recognized after that county's sheriff's department shared details from a recent 911 call online. FYI, Chisago County sits on the Minnesota, Wisconsin border just to the northeast of Minneapolis. The dispatcher received a call in the early morning hours, around 3:00 AM,...
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Body Found Near Northfield Leads to 40 Year Prison Sentence

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering a man whose body was later found in a culvert near Northfield. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 41-year-old Ivan Contreras-Sanchez was convicted of a second-degree murder charge in the case in late July. The jury that found him guilty also determined the were aggravating factors that supported an upward departure from state sentencing guidelines. A news release says the 480-month sentence is the maximum allowed for a second-degree murder conviction.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

WATCH: Escaped Cows Get Rounded Up On A Minnesota Freeway

Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming Police Department, and a horse riding cowboy all came together to wrangle some escaped cows who wandered onto I-35. Earlier this week we talked about an at-home break-in that people were calling "fowl" play. When a turkey broke into a second-story apartment in Wisconsin. It also wasn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
BLAINE, MN
Power 96

(UPDATE) Teenage Victim of Crash in Goodhue County Identified

Wanamingo, MN (KROC-AM News) - A teenager was killed in a semi-involved crash in Goodhue County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Rachel Lynn Nesseth of Zumbrota was traveling south on County 1 Blvd while a semi was traveling west on Highway 60 in Wanamingo Township. The vehicles collided at the intersection just after 8:45 a.m.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Faulty Water Heater Install Caused Deadly Hopkins House Explosion

Hopkins, MN (KROC-AM News) - Investigators have determined that a deadly house explosion in the Twin Cities last month was caused by a natural gas leak stemming from a faulty water heater replacement. A news release from the Hopkins Police Department says the investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal...
HOPKINS, MN
Power 96

DNR Announces Deer Hunting Regulations

The Minnesota DNR announced their deer hunting regulations for 2022. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the plan is for the Archery deer hunt to open September 17 - December 31, the youth statewide hunt is October 20-23, the early antlerless hunt is from October 20-23, and the regular firearms season starts on November 5th. Schmitt says it is very similar to last year. Deer hunting licenses can be bought now.
RAMSEY, MN
Power 96

Oinker Open Scramble for Scholarships Golf Outing

The Rice County Pork Producers and Dakota Rice Corn and Soybean Growers will be hosting the Oinker Open Scramble for Scholarships Golf Outing Tuesday August 23, 2022 at the Montgomery National Golf Club. It will be a day of fun, food and gold for a great cause. Raising funds for scholarships for students in Rice and Dakota counties that are going to pursue a two or four year degree in agriculture.
RICE COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Rural Rice County Man Dies in ATV Accident

The Rice County Sheriff's Office confirmed today the death of a 79 year old Erin Township man in a ATV rollover Saturday evening. The family of Marvin David contacted KDHL/POWER 96 wondering why there had been no media reports about the accident. We contacted Sheriff Jesse Thomas who stated the...
RICE COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Mall of America Shooting Suspects Arrested

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The two men suspected of being involved in a shooting at the Mall of America last week have been arrested. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters Thursday 21-year-old Shamar Lark and 23-year-old Rashad May were apprehended in Chicago Thursday afternoon. Hodges says May and Lark were extradited back to Minnesota.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Power 96

Rochester Man Admits to Terrorism Charge

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man today entered a guilty plea in federal court to a terrorism charge. 30-year-old Muhammed Masood, who was a Pakistani doctor and had worked as a Research Coordinator for the Mayo Clinic prior to his arrest two years ago, admitted to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. His sentencing date has not been set.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

50+ Free Shows at the Steele County Fair

It's a free fair. So you might expect plenty of free things to do at the Steele County Fair. You would be right. From musical entertainment to magic shows to flying dogs, playful otters, and puppet dinosaurs, you get plenty of bang for no bucks in Owatonna from August 16 through 21.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Have You Ever Used a Fire Extinguisher On a Real Fire?

I think it is safe to say just about every combine has at least one fire extinguisher in the cab. Many have another mounted so it can be accessed from the ground. Driving down the interstate I see on the cab of semi-tractors Fire Extinguisher Inside. However, how many farmers or semi drivers have ever used a fire extinguisher on a real fire in an emergency? I suspect more knowledge is needed than "pull the pin and squeeze the trigger?"
FARIBAULT, MN
Power 96

Thomas and Spicer to Compete for Rice County Sheriff

With approximately 21 percent of Rice County registered voters going to the polls for the Primary Election Tuesday the current Sheriff more than doubled the number of votes cast for his nearest challenger. Jesse J. Thomas received 5,245 (63.7%) votes winning all but one precinct. That was Dennison with a...
RICE COUNTY, MN
