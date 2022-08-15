Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash Jurberg
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
KTSM announces 2022 ‘Fine 9’ in conjunction with release of Ultimate Football Guide
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As part of its Studio 9 Ultimate Football Guide Preseason Preview special and the release of the UFG magazine, KTSM announced its ‘Fine 9’ on Friday. The Fine 9 are the best nine high school football players in the Borderland, as voted on by the 9 Overtime crew of Colin […]
Viral Video Lists 5 Things That Are So True About El Paso Texas
A recent viral video lists five true things when considering visiting El Paso, Texas. A video released this week has gone viral after Josh Pray revealed five vital things people should know about when visiting the Sun City, and it's both hilarious and true. Josh Pray is a social media...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Students’ return injects life into Las Cruces
Over the weekend, New Mexico State University’s campus was buzzing, as students unloaded vehicles and moved into dormitories. With friends and families helping out, people were everywhere. The Aggie Pride band has been practicing on the Horseshoe Lawn, adding brassy evening melodies to the classic collegiate atmosphere. Excitement is...
The Happiest Cities in the Nation Includes the Sun City- Is That Weird?
I don't know how but, somehow, El Paso has made it to a list of "happiest cities in the nation". I checked, it's not El Paso, COLORADO, it's actually El Paso, TEXAS! The 915, the Sun City. If you're wondering why I'm so shocked, it's not because I don't think...
Centennial upsets top-ranked Cleveland 38-35 in opening week of New Mexico high school football season
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Week 1 of the 2022 New Mexico high school football season was headlined by Centennial pulling off a 38-35 upset over the state’s top-ranked team in Cleveland in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Friday night. The Hawks rallied after being down by nine points, 35-26, with about five minutes to […]
KFOX 14
Structure collapse in west El Paso leaves 20 people displaced
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rock wall collapsed on an apartment building in west El Paso. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Fire Department, the collapse damaged multiple apartments. The structure collapsed on apartments near UTEP at the 3500 block of Sun Bowl. Officials say around 20...
El Paso News
‘Ultimate’ Elvis impersonator to give show at El Paso County Coliseum
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This week marked the 45th anniversary of El Presley’s death. On Nov, 10, 1972, Elvis performed for the last time at the El Paso County Coliseum. To mark the 50th anniversary of his last show at the county coliseum, the venue will host The King in Concert: the Ultimate Elvis Tribute with Elvis impersonator Justin Shandor. The concert will be at 8 p.m. Nov. 9.
Burges enters new era in 2022 after Jones moves on to SEC
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tavorus Jones was one of the most highly-recruited football players in recent memory to come out of El Paso, but the star running back is now in the SEC with the Missouri Tigers. Without Jones, Burges High School is searching for a new identity in 2022. It’s tough to replace […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the People
Beto O’Rourke continues the 49-day drive across Texas that he started in El Paso on July 19 and will end in Denton on September 7. On his latest stop, he spoke in San Angelo which is west of Fort Worth.
inforney.com
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives from Waco, Houston and El Paso captured
AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested Aug. 9 in Waco. Texas 10 Most...
Is El Paso One Of the Rudest Cities in The United States?
If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... That's a phrase I think we've heard growing up. Whether it was from your mom, or your dad, or your grandparents... It's been a cardinal rule we were taught to just being polite. But as we know, not EVERYONE follows that mantra. I've had my run ins with rude people & I'm sure you have too. At a restaurant, on the road or those fricking scammers... it's just something we all deal with in our lives. Heck El Paso is sometimes subjected being made fun on social media...
Things to do in El Paso this Weekend
EL PASO, TEXAS -- Join El Paso Ghost Tours on a downtown tour for a historical and paranormal experience that will not be forgotten. They will be hosting a paranormal investigation experience today at 8 pm. General admission is $15.00 For more information visit: http://www.elpasoghosttours.com/ If you're a fan of Stranger Things, Lowbrow Palace will The post Things to do in El Paso this Weekend appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
Smart meters coming soon to El Paso customers
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric hopes to start installing smart meters in January 2023. These meters will allow customers to see in real time how much energy they are using per item in their household. EPE says the goal is for El Pasoans to save money. According to the City news release […]
KVIA
Crash at I-10 east and Piedras
EL PASO, Texas -- A serious two-car crash on I-10 east at Piedras is backing up traffic. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the clearing time is unknown. The crash happened around 5:03 p.m. For updates, click here. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to...
Retired judge weighs in on 375 dismissed criminal cases in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A retired El Paso judge is weighing in following the dismissal of 375 criminal cases. Since Monday, the cases were released after the District Attorney's Office didn't indict them within a certain time frame. A Texas law allows cases to be dismissed if they aren't indicted within 180 days. A total The post Retired judge weighs in on 375 dismissed criminal cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Parents dread pick up and drop off at new Harmony school in Northeast
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Parents picking up their children at the newly opened Harmony Middle and High School in Northeast are concerned about safety of pick up and drop offs at a busy street. The school is located of Dyer Street and was just opened on August 15. Illiana Macias, parent of a middle […]
First farmers market in Upper Eastside El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market, will be hosting a Family Fest and Farmers Market this Friday. The event will start at 5p.m. Friday, August 19th and will be located on 13501 Jason Crandall, at the Beast Urban Park. The Family Fest and Farmers Market will […]
Andress looks to continue winning tradition in 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In year one under Chris Taylor last fall, Andress once again made a run to the second round of the playoffs with arguably the best player in the city on their side. Jeremiah Cooper is now gone – off to the Big 12 to play for Iowa State – and […]
Free baby diapers, wipes for Texas residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Guiding Star El Paso will be in Fabens to provide free baby diapers, wipes and more on Saturday, August 20th, from 7am to12 pm. The nonprofit Women’s Resource Medical Center will be providing free baby diapers, wipes and other essential items to families that are eligible. The event will be […]
