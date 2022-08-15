Last week’s groundbreaking ceremony for the Owatonna Veterans Memorial was surprisingly brief but filled with plenty of emotion. I say “surprisingly” brief, because these types of events–at least in my experience–are more ceremony than groundbreaking. Speeches from dignitaries, reflections on the road to construction, that sort of thing, take up a good chunk of time before the ceremonial shovels dig in.

