smcvt.edu
‘These are our students’: Panel tells of era’s pressures for incoming class
Experts agree that students rising up through high school and into college might display increased levels of anxiety or need additional support in place through their institutions, panelists told Saint Michael’s College faculty and staff who gathered August 18 in the McCarthy Recital Hall to learn how they can best support the incoming class of first years.
Addison Independent
Big city kid enjoys outside in Vermont
New York City resident Bryan Carranza enjoyed his Fresh Air visit to the Vergennes area.
Offbeat Outpost: A New Store in St. Johnsbury Offers Eclectic, Playful Finds for Children and Adults
After nearly 20 years of teaching art, Alison Bergman won't be going back to school this fall. Instead of decorating and stocking a classroom that nurtures creativity, she's cultivating it through Art & Joy, an eclectic gift shop she opened earlier this year in St. Johnsbury. Over the past few...
smcvt.edu
Class of ’72 gift to new global center models strong stewardship
The Saint Michael’s College Class of 1972 delivered a master class in effective and meaningful fund-raising this year to honor their recent 50-year reunion, meeting their ambitious goal of a $1 million gift. Class member Brian Lacey ’72, a highly successful entertainment executive and long a champion of the...
WCAX
Disabled lamb finds new home in Vermont
TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - A disabled lamb from North Dakota has found a new home in Tunbridge. Meet Llama Llama. An interesting name for a special little lamb born in North Dakota last February. “He had frostbite to his ear and his rear legs,” said Missy Gilbert with Little Red...
Rutland NAACP calls on fairgrounds to ban sale of racist items after slavery-era shackles sighted at local gun show
The organization wrote to leaders of the Vermont State Fairgrounds denouncing the sale and circulated a petition calling for a review of its policies. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rutland NAACP calls on fairgrounds to ban sale of racist items after slavery-era shackles sighted at local gun show.
WCAX
First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
WCAX
Fairfax hobbyist looks to unload walking stick stockpile
FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - We all have hobbies to help pass the time. Elissa Borden met a Fairfax man whose walking stick hobby has helped him whittle away the time. Ron Mashia celebrates his 85th birthday next month. Living alone, the Fairfax man is fairly self-sufficient, but with two bad knees, he needs a little help getting around.
Swaying Daisies Farmstand Market & Café Buzzes With Sweet Treats in Ferrisburgh
The four-mile stretch of Route 7 between Charlotte and Ferrisburgh is quickly becoming a farmstand hot spot. In 2021, both Sweet Roots Farm & Market and Head Over Fields set up shop, offering farm-grown specialties and a pantry's worth of local grocery staples. This summer, Swaying Daisies Farmstand Market &...
mynbc5.com
With low water exposing junk and rocks, Vermont city finds opportunities
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Evidence of this abnormally dry summer can be seen in the Winooski River, through Vermont's capital city, where new islands and the sandy river bottom are now visible. A river gauge located on Route 2 across from the Green Mount Cemetery is measuring a near-record low...
vermontbiz.com
Lilly Boardman joins Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman
Lilly Boardman of Stowe has joined Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman(link is external), where she will work as a realtor alongside her father, owner Brian Boardman. A graduate of the University of Vermont, where she majored in community development and green design-build, Boardman worked as a carpentry apprentice with two premiere builders, gaining experience from start to finish in the build and remodeling process. Brian Boardman and his team are ranked among the top 4% of Coldwell Banker teams worldwide.
Train now running between Saratoga, Burlington
An Amtrak train service that travels daily between New York City and Rutland, Vermont, is about to make some new stops. The Ethan Allen Express is coming to Saratoga Springs, as well as Burlington in northern Vermont.
WMTW
'River Dave' moves to Maine after being evicted from NH property
A hermit who was evicted from the New Hampshire property on which he had lived for nearly three decades has found a new home in Maine. Eighty-two-year-old David Lidstone has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin. He said it is on land he bought. Lidstone grew up in Maine but declined to say where he was living or provide a contact for the landowner. A family member confirmed he has moved there. He had returned to live on the New Hampshire property but faced a $500-a-day fine if he didn't leave.
colchestersun.com
This $489,000 home in Colchester includes a deeded beach and a modern kitchen
This home in Colchester has three large bedrooms including a primary bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. The lower level of the house has a lot of potential to be used as a rec room, home gym or something else. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three-quarter, 1 half) Price:...
mynbc5.com
Construction for emergency shelter units begins in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The construction of 30 homeless shelter units in Burlington is ramping up and some members of the community are talking about the project and what it means for the neighborhood. Construction has begun on Elmwood Avenue, not too far from where Laura McCormick works and her...
vermontbiz.com
Union Bank names new manager of Hardwick branch
Union Bank of Vermont and New Hampshire(link is external), headquartered in Morrisville, VT, has named Bill White as branch manager of the bank’s Hardwick location at 103 VT Route 15. White brings 25 years of experience in health care and finance, including his roles as administrator at Greensboro Nursing...
WCAX
Cabot farm recognized as Vermont Top Dairy Farm of the Year by UVM Extension
CABOT, Vt. (WCAX) - The Molly Brook Farm in Cabot was recently awarded the Dairy Farm of the Year by the UVM Extension. “It’s nice to be appreciated. We know we work hard every day, seven days a week, 365. Any acknowledgment of that it is appreciated off the farm is nice,” said Myles Goodrich, who co-owns Molly Brook Farm.
WCAX
38 headstones vandalized at Franklin County cemetery
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism at a St. Albans cemetery. Now families are left picking up the pieces and bearing the bill. Thirty-eight headstones were damaged or knocked over at the Holy Cross Cemetery, which is owned by the Diocese of...
Barton Chronicle
Materials and homes in short supply
Mr. and Ms. L began building their new home in Orleans County in May. For them, it will be a place to spend their retirement, have their grandchildren to stay, and an opportunity to have a smaller space than their previous homes. Though each of them has bought and sold several houses in the past, this is Ms. L’s first time going through the home building process, and she said her experience has not been a good one.
montpelierbridge.org
Heard on the Street: August 17, 2022
Celia Cerulli Johnson has been running a baking operation out of the former Uncommon Market store in Montpelier until it is purchased by new owners. She told The Bridge recently she was baking out of the shop on Elm Street before it closed and now continues with the owners’ permission. “We use ingredients of the highest quality in order to promote a higher standard of health for ourselves, our community, and our planet,” states her website plumlovelycreates@gmail.com. The Plum Lovely Facebook page further states she offers “Homemade delectables, for any occasion — sweet and savory, organic, local, fair trade ingredients. Doula services, body work, sewing, house painting.”
