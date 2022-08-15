I’ve been around fairs in some shape or manner ever since I can remember. Many of my childhood memories and now adult memories stem from county or state fairs. There is something special about the fair that I can’t even explain. While fairs are woven into the fabric of our communities, they are also etched in the memory banks of people, even some whose memory is failing them.

STEELE COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO