‘Kindness goes a long way’
When Mike and Trudy Pierce moved to Owatonna in 1974, Trudy wanted to find new friends. The search led her to the Steele County 4-H program and, 48 years later, an award for the couple as this year’s Steele County Outstanding Seniors. “My very first job in 1974 I...
BIG ORANGE NEEDS A NAME
Big orange is in need of a name. To add a little excitement to this week’s Steele County Free Fair, a contest has been launched to name the county’s new snowplow, which just arrived last week. Maintenance Supervisor Kevin Lindquist said this is the first time the county...
HEART OF STEELE
Last week’s groundbreaking ceremony for the Owatonna Veterans Memorial was surprisingly brief but filled with plenty of emotion. I say “surprisingly” brief, because these types of events–at least in my experience–are more ceremony than groundbreaking. Speeches from dignitaries, reflections on the road to construction, that sort of thing, take up a good chunk of time before the ceremonial shovels dig in.
HOT PURSUIT
I’ve been around fairs in some shape or manner ever since I can remember. Many of my childhood memories and now adult memories stem from county or state fairs. There is something special about the fair that I can’t even explain. While fairs are woven into the fabric of our communities, they are also etched in the memory banks of people, even some whose memory is failing them.
REFLECTIONS
What is a newspaper? The question is simple, but the answer is not so simple. Friends of ours in Blooming Prairie were entertaining their granddaughters recently and showed them a photo of themselves published last year in a local newspaper. Grandpa told one of his granddaughters, 5 years old, that...
Southern Minnesota still plagued with ref shortage
Local referee associations and high school athletics programs in southern Minnesota are dealing with a referee shortage as the fall sports season and its famed Friday night lights return to Steele County at the end of the month. According to independent southern Minnesota referee Kurtis Retterath, the region’s supply of...
