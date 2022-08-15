Read full article on original website
Related
boreal.org
Remembering Joni Dahl, Woman Killed By Suspected Drunken Driver in Northern Minnesota
“I still feel shock myself. I think about it some. I don’t like to because I start to get teary-eyed. She left a hole in me,” Joni Dahl’s cousin, Duane Caywood, said. The Eveleth community was left in shock, after Joni Dahl died after being struck by a drunk driver in Embarrass Minnesota, late Friday night.
Driver loses control, fatally crashes after passing another car in northern Minnesota
ANGORA TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver crashed and died in northern Minnesota Sunday evening when he tried to pass another vehicle and lost control.Glen Economy, 59, was heading north on Highway 53 near Angora Township in a Chevrolet Corvette, the Minnesota State Patrol said.While passing another car around 6:30 p.m., he lost control, left the roadway and rolled. The state patrol said he died at the scene.
kdal610.com
Cook Man Dies In Highway 53 Crash
ANGORA TOWNSHIP, MN (KDAL) – A one vehicle crash on Highway 53 near the Heino Road in Angora Township resulted in the death of a 59 year old Cook man. The Minnesota State Patrol says the northbound Corvette driven by Glen Economy lost control while passing another vehicle, left the roadway and rolled.
Charges: Man was leaving bar when he fatally crashed into woman
DULUTH, Minn. -- St. Louis County officers say a 40-year-old man was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a woman, killing her, late Friday night.Michael Miller of Virginia, Minnesota was charged with one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide for the death of Joni Dahl, 39, of Eveleth. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Miller was traveling westbound on Highway 21 when he crossed the highway's centerline and struck Dahl, who was traveling eastbound.Officers say Miller indicated he was on his way home from the Hideaway Bar where he had been drinking. Miller estimated his last drink was around 11:30 p.m. Police responded to the crash at approximately 11:32 p.m.According to the complaint, Miller's B.A.C. was .247 before going to the hospital for his injuries. The legal B.A.C. driving limit in Minnesota is 0.08.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs3duluth.com
Charges: Iron Range man’s BAC more than 3 times legal limit during fatal drunk driving crash
EMBARRASS TOWNSHIP, MN -- Authorities say a Virginia man’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit during a crash that killed a prominent Iron Range woman Friday night. Michael Miller, 40, was charged with criminal vehicular homicide in St. Louis County court Tuesday. The crash...
Woman killed by suspected drunk-driver in St. Louis County
A Virginia, Minnesota man is facing charges after he crashed his pickup while driving drunk Friday night, killing another driver. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, along with the Babbitt Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol, responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 21 in Embarrass Township at around 11:30 p.m.
cbs3duluth.com
UPDATE: Hibbing police locate missing girl
2:10 P.M. UPDATE: Hibbing police say they have found the missing 8-year-old girl. According to a post on their Facebook page, it appears she was found safe. No word what led to her going missing or if she was in immediate danger. This is a developing story. Check back for...
Northern Minnesota man found guilty in 1980s cold case murder
A 54-year-old Chisholm man has been found guilty in a murder case that went unsolved for 36 years. Michael Carbo Jr. was found guilty after being indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct over the rape and murder of Nancy Daugherty in 1986.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alcohol believed to be major factor in crash that killed 39-year-old woman
EMBARRASS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Officers say alcohol was a major factor in a fatal crash late Friday night on Highway 21.Responders were dispatched to a crash with injuries at the 5500 block of Highway 21 in Embarrass Township at approximately 11:32 p.m.The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a car was traveling eastbound on Highway 21 when it was struck by a pickup truck driving westbound. It appears the pickup truck crossed the centerline of the highway into oncoming traffic.The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified her as a 39-year-old from Rural Eveleth, Minn. The 40-year-old pickup truck driver had minor injuries and was taken to a Duluth hospital for treatment. The driver from Virginia, Minn. is charged with criminal vehicular homicide upon his release from the hospital.The crash remains under investigation.
Comments / 0