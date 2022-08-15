Read full article on original website
Related
2022 West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductees announced
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday the names of five new inductees. The 2022 class is: Tony Caridi. Voice of the Mountaineers, and a well-known sports voice on West Virginia airwaves, Cardidi has spent 20 years with West Virginia Radio Corporation. He joined WAJR-AM in Morgantown as a news anchor […]
2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta dates announced
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta will return for 2023! Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin and the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Commission announced that the five-day event will take place Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4, 2023. “Preparing for and organizing an event of Regatta’s scale is no small feat. It takes a tremendous amount of […]
marshall.edu
Physician establishes scholarship in honor of grandfather’s legacy
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – George Gevas, M.D., delivered more than 10,000 babies over the span of his 40-year career as an obstetrician-gynecologist in. Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was known for his bedside manner and meticulous surgical skills. From an early age, he instilled patience and perseverance in his granddaughter, Mary...
wfxrtv.com
Charleston-native Jennifer Garner donates school supplies to West Virginia teacher
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A local teacher hit the teacher lottery by receiving multiple boxes full of school supplies from none other than actress and Charleston-native Jennifer Garner. Jennifer Garner is one of West Virginia’s most famous names. According to IMDb, Garner was born in Houston but was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
Grand Patrician Golf Course to soft-open Aug. 19
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’ve seen the construction of the golf course off of Interstate 64 in Milton, you may be wondering when it’ll be finished. The multi-million dollar Grand Patrician Golf Course and Resort is finally making strides to the finish line. Crew members who built...
Farm and Dairy
Maston receives 2022 West Virginia Women in Agriculture Award
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture honored Violet Maston, of Jackson County, as a recipient of the 2022 West Virginia Women in Agriculture Award. The West Virginia Women in Agriculture program celebrates female farmers, past and present, and lauds their achievements. The 2022 recipients were honored...
wchstv.com
Funding announced for three West Virginia drug-free coalitions
PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — On Thursday Dr. Rahul Gupta, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director, returned to Putnam County, where he once served as health officer. Gupta announced support for the area's drug-free community coalitions, as they work to combat drug use at...
Park Place Plaza Chick-fil-A to break ground this month in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An update is coming for the Park Place Plaza. According to South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens, the new Chick-fil-A set to come to the plaza will break ground on Aug. 29. The planned anchor store, Menards, is expected to break ground soon after, Mullens said. The plaza will be located […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
CRW’s Hercules takes a field trip
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia International Yeager Airport Wildlife Patrol Dog Hercules took a field trip to put his skills to use for the community. Hercules and his handler, Chris Keyser, stopped by the soccer field at the Elk Elementary Center near Coonskin Park to help chase geese from the fields. Airport officials say […]
marshall.edu
Sponsorship
Become a Sponsor for the Office of Career Education!. The vision of the Office of Career Education (OCE) is to be proactive and empower students to discover and pursue a path to a fulfilling career as well as connecting with employers and building relationships. Recognizing that career development is a life-long process, the mission of the OCE is to educate and support students as they explore and further understand themselves and career options, gain valuable experience, develop as professionals, and launch their post-graduation career plans. Your sponsorship will help further the mission and provide additional opportunities to the students at Marshall University. Reach out to Erin LaFon for more info!
‘Big Green’ tailgate for Notre Dame game
The Big Green announced information for its tailgate event prior to the Thundering Herd's football game at Notre Dame on September 10 on Wednesday.
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and… ” said the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Area veterans now have virtual access to the regional VA office
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For veterans in West Virginia who are far away from a VA office, there’s a new service that can help. The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance just opened a new Virtual Access Site in Wheeling. Veterans can go to the site […]
woay.com
WVDEP issues recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Facility
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has issued a recreational use advisory for areas 10 miles downstream of the Mount Olive Correctional Center following the recent flooding in Fayette and Kanawha counties. The advisory is in effect until further notice and ranges from the correctional facility to the London Locks and Dam.
Families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette–Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann...
thelevisalazer.com
CITY OF LOUISA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN TRAFFIC FLOW
PSA – August 16, 2022 – The City of Louisa has changed the traffic flow direction on Jefferson Street starting at the intersection of Madison and Jefferson (across from Speedway) it will be one-way all the way through until you get to the intersection of Pike and Jefferson Street (by Chatfields building).
WSAZ
Close to 12,000 kids return to school
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Wednesday marked the first day of school in Cabell County. Around 12,000 kids headed back to the classroom. Things started bright and early as staff helped send off bus drivers on their routes from the transportation complex starting at 5:30 a.m. “Our school bus drivers...
Work on MacCorkle Avenue reconstruction project continues in the wee hours of the night
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Motorists travelling on MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City may think that work to revamp the section of highway has slowed down. But work rebuilding MacCorkle Avenue from 33rd Street to 40th Street is going on every night. Most of the work has been underground as...
12-year-old hit by car at Mason Co. Fair now welcomed home
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A community of people met at the Point Pleasant Fire & Rescue to welcome 12-year-old Brailey Wallace home. He was the youngest victim of five people hit by a drunk driver at the Mason County Fair, and Wednesday he was the last one cleared to leave the hospital. People made […]
Metro News
Frontier officials promise improvements are coming
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Frontier Communications acknowledges its shortcomings in West Virginia, and it’s vowing to make improvements. The promise comes more than a year after Frontier emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, yet amid concerns about the company’s presence in West Virginia as exhibited in a recent complaint to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia.
Comments / 0