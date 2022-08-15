Become a Sponsor for the Office of Career Education!. The vision of the Office of Career Education (OCE) is to be proactive and empower students to discover and pursue a path to a fulfilling career as well as connecting with employers and building relationships. Recognizing that career development is a life-long process, the mission of the OCE is to educate and support students as they explore and further understand themselves and career options, gain valuable experience, develop as professionals, and launch their post-graduation career plans. Your sponsorship will help further the mission and provide additional opportunities to the students at Marshall University. Reach out to Erin LaFon for more info!

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO