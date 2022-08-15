ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WOWK 13 News

2022 West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductees announced

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday the names of five new inductees. The 2022 class is: Tony Caridi. Voice of the Mountaineers, and a well-known sports voice on West Virginia airwaves, Cardidi has spent 20 years with West Virginia Radio Corporation. He joined WAJR-AM in Morgantown as a news anchor […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta dates announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta will return for 2023! Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin and the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Commission announced that the five-day event will take place Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4, 2023. “Preparing for and organizing an event of Regatta’s scale is no small feat. It takes a tremendous amount of […]
CHARLESTON, WV
marshall.edu

Physician establishes scholarship in honor of grandfather's legacy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – George Gevas, M.D., delivered more than 10,000 babies over the span of his 40-year career as an obstetrician-gynecologist in. Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was known for his bedside manner and meticulous surgical skills. From an early age, he instilled patience and perseverance in his granddaughter, Mary...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Grand Patrician Golf Course to soft-open Aug. 19

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’ve seen the construction of the golf course off of Interstate 64 in Milton, you may be wondering when it’ll be finished. The multi-million dollar Grand Patrician Golf Course and Resort is finally making strides to the finish line. Crew members who built...
MILTON, WV
Farm and Dairy

Maston receives 2022 West Virginia Women in Agriculture Award

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture honored Violet Maston, of Jackson County, as a recipient of the 2022 West Virginia Women in Agriculture Award. The West Virginia Women in Agriculture program celebrates female farmers, past and present, and lauds their achievements. The 2022 recipients were honored...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Funding announced for three West Virginia drug-free coalitions

PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — On Thursday Dr. Rahul Gupta, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director, returned to Putnam County, where he once served as health officer. Gupta announced support for the area's drug-free community coalitions, as they work to combat drug use at...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

CRW's Hercules takes a field trip

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia International Yeager Airport Wildlife Patrol Dog Hercules took a field trip to put his skills to use for the community. Hercules and his handler, Chris Keyser, stopped by the soccer field at the Elk Elementary Center near Coonskin Park to help chase geese from the fields. Airport officials say […]
CHARLESTON, WV
marshall.edu

Become a Sponsor for the Office of Career Education!. The vision of the Office of Career Education (OCE) is to be proactive and empower students to discover and pursue a path to a fulfilling career as well as connecting with employers and building relationships. Recognizing that career development is a life-long process, the mission of the OCE is to educate and support students as they explore and further understand themselves and career options, gain valuable experience, develop as professionals, and launch their post-graduation career plans. Your sponsorship will help further the mission and provide additional opportunities to the students at Marshall University. Reach out to Erin LaFon for more info!
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Area veterans now have virtual access to the regional VA office

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For veterans in West Virginia who are far away from a VA office, there’s a new service that can help.  The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance just opened a new Virtual Access Site in Wheeling.  Veterans can go to the site […]
WHEELING, WV
woay.com

WVDEP issues recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Facility

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has issued a recreational use advisory for areas 10 miles downstream of the Mount Olive Correctional Center following the recent flooding in Fayette and Kanawha counties. The advisory is in effect until further notice and ranges from the correctional facility to the London Locks and Dam.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette–Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

CITY OF LOUISA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN TRAFFIC FLOW

PSA – August 16, 2022 – The City of Louisa has changed the traffic flow direction on Jefferson Street starting at the intersection of Madison and Jefferson (across from Speedway) it will be one-way all the way through until you get to the intersection of Pike and Jefferson Street (by Chatfields building).
LOUISA, KY
WSAZ

Close to 12,000 kids return to school

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Wednesday marked the first day of school in Cabell County. Around 12,000 kids headed back to the classroom. Things started bright and early as staff helped send off bus drivers on their routes from the transportation complex starting at 5:30 a.m. “Our school bus drivers...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Frontier officials promise improvements are coming

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Frontier Communications acknowledges its shortcomings in West Virginia, and it’s vowing to make improvements. The promise comes more than a year after Frontier emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, yet amid concerns about the company’s presence in West Virginia as exhibited in a recent complaint to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

