Read full article on original website
Related
Crypto Market Seems to Recover - Can You Still Make Profits?
The bear market represents an opportunity to buy cryptocurrencies at a low price and hold them in anticipation of market reversal. Using auto trading robots, you program the software to keep buying crypto coins at an interval as the prices fall, thus reducing your average purchasing price. The robot will sell at your take profit level whenever the price increases and close the position automatically. Short selling can be lucrative as you sell first and buy later at a lower price. Shorting the market is a solid trading strategy when prices take a nose dive.
Blockchain's Bright Future
done in 2021 by one of the big four accounting/consulting firms Deloitte, revealed that 80% of the top financial industry executives "strongly agree that blockchain technology is broadly scalable and has attained mainstream adoption." Many people have been left wondering what the big deal is with so many high-level...
Blockchain Is Disrupting Businesses Around the Globe
The acceptance and disruption of blockchain technology , the most significant invention since the internet, are comparable. The potential influence blockchain could have in the future is incalculable, only comparable to something so revolutionary as the internet. Decentralization, public ledgers, and genuine asset ownership are the three main components of...
How to Market Your Startup as One Worth Joining
Except for a handful of companies who send people to Mars or develop AGI, most startups don’t seem to offer a good reason to join them. You go to their websites and all you see is vague, baseless, overly generic mission-schmission/values-schvalues HR nonsense that supposedly should turn you into a raving fan of whatever they’re doing and make you hit that “Join” button until their servers crash. Well…
IN THIS ARTICLE
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
The Next Evolution of Koinos is COMING
The launch of v0.4.0 (V4) of the Koinos testnet (Harbinger) will take place on August 23rd at 1:00 PM EST! The launch will be live-streaming the process in [Discord] so that people can watch the team in real-time as we launch what should be the final version of Koinos. Harbinger V4 will be the first, fully functional blockchain *ever* to use proof-of-burn as a consensus algorithm. The first ever free-to-use, truly decentralized, and truly *evolving* general purpose blockchain (L1)
How AI can Improve HR Processes for Small Businesses
According to the (SHRM), almost 90% of businesses already use AI in some capacity for HR management. Here are just a few examples of how small businesses can integrate AI into their company models and step into the future of work. Automate the recruitment process. This is probably the most...
Smart Contract Head to Head — Ethereum vs. Flow
Since the introduction of smart contract technology, Solidity has been the coding language of choice for smart contract developers. However, if you’re a Solidity developer, you already know it has drawbacks. Among other flaws, major security concerns can arise from the simple mishandling of certain data types, and there are no built-in access controls.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is Crypto Winter Over?
Despite the fact that economic headwinds persist, whilst regulators continue the rampage on the crypto-related projects, markets seem to be starting a new chapter. In the last month, the capitalization of digital assets has surged over 17%, surpassing the $1.09 trillion mark. Investors went full "risk on" in hopes of dovish Fed. Yet, there are no signs of crypto summer on the horizon.
SupportYourApp CEO Daria on Startups, Tech Businesses, and #Noonies 2022 Nomination
CONTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR — CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE: https://www.noonies.tech/2022/internet-heroes/2022-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-customer-experience. CONTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR — CUSTOMER SUCCESS: https://www.noonies.tech/2022/internet-heroes/2022-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-customer-success. Learn more about my journey in the tech industry via the interview below. 1. What do you currently do and what’s your favorite part about it?. As a CEO, my main...
How and Why to Expand to APAC as a European Tech Company in 2022
The Asia Pacific technology market is expected to grow by 6.2% in 2022 to reach US$675 billion as governments reopen economies, according to. Just a few years ago, because of the vast diversity of processes, legal proceedings, success outcomes, differences in culture, language, and stage of economic development, Asia was referred to as the so-called "black box" to European companies.
Evolution Of Coffee-Tech Engineering Through Times
Many of us can not imagine beginning the morning without coffee. That is why in most of the kitchens you will find different types of coffee and some of us also have a coffee machine which is the simplest and fastest way to get different flavors of this magical drink.
6 Signs That You’re Ready To Invest In An Early-Stage Startup
There are plenty of success stories circulating the news of venture capital (VC) investors that have made substantial wealth through capital investments in early-stage startups. With the aid of technology and digital tools, entrepreneurs have become more connected with the right list of lucrative investors willing to fund their innovative business ventures.
The Overlooked Value of Internal Component Libraries
Whether you are delivering a new product to the target market or improving an existing one to drive sales, chances are you are actively investing in your product’s UI/UX design. After all, good design means doing good business - it shows credibility, facilitates trust, and makes the user feel involved.
Writing About Crypto Will Make You Youtube Famous
While the launch of the Noonies might be the biggest news for us here at HackerNoon, big things are happening across the world. One of them is the recent news that Crypto.com received regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK. Revolut was also allowed to offer its cryptocurrency services across the European Economic Zone earlier this week.
Web3, Blockchain, and DAO: An Interview With 2022 Noonies Nominee Olayimika Oyebanji
I’m Olayimika Oyebanj and I’m a seasoned crypto writer and DAO consultant. First off, I’d like to express my gratitude to the staff, and all other beautiful humans of HackerNoon, for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award!. I’ve been nominated for the following categories and if...
2022 Noonies Nominee Annica Lin on Building Resilience And Doing Hard Things
I’m Annica Lin, and I’m the VP of Growth at Sable. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the following categories and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
Aremu Adebisi on Tech Writing, the Future of Finance, and 2022 Noonies Nomination
CONTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR — GAMING GURU OF THE YEAR — As a tech writer, I believe the most exciting technology of the present is financial technology (FinTech) because it encompasses every other aspect as long as capitalism is concerned. Learn more about my thoughts and opinions on FinTech and my journey in the tech writing industry via the interview below.
US Online Services For Farmers
Besides online information services, there are several other computer developments available through USDA that are of use to farmers and ranchers. Many USDA agencies are using computers to disseminate information. Here is a partial list: Since 1981, the Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) has been releasing information electronically that previously had been distributed as publications through the mail. The FAS electronic information system includes agricultural trade leads received from agricultural attaches relating to potential purchases of commodities by foreign buyers.
5 Intriguing Applications of Computer Vision in Smart Cities
Computer vision (CV) is an evolving field in artificial intelligence (AI) expected to rival — perhaps even surpass — human visual abilities. Due to significant progress in deep learning and the growing amount of data, the modern CV is quite advanced and has a wide range of use cases.
HackerNoon
5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0