Understanding Sudo and Root in Linux
Learning is inevitable right, on that note I'm starting the Linux file system after. , moving on to the next one. Everything we see on Linux is a file, the Linux operating system is just a grouping of files. Every command we run tells the files to group them to complete the work. Now I'm a user I live inside the home directory of the root directory.
Command and Control Frameworks in a Nutshell
Command and Control (C2) frameworks are essential in the Red Teamers and Attackers playbooks. They help hackers of all types to take over networks or turn regular computers into bots, creating a network of remotely controlled computers that can send spam or launch DDoS attacks. In the early days of...
How to Collect Inputs for Your Project
Every interesting IT application requires many people to be involved—otherwise, it’s just a personal project. At the minimum, there will be:. and often people filling other roles are involved too, such as the following:. client. domain or business expert. user experience specialist. product manager. graphic designer. tester. Applications...
Building a Small K8s Cluster on a Single PC - Chapter 1 - A Host is Rising.
Did you know that you can run a Kubernetes cluster on a single regular PC? Yes, not just one node but a cluster of two or more nodes. Of course, this has to be done with a bunch of virtual machines and, built properly, can be an interesting setup for a homelab system where you can practice your K8s skills. Now, guess what? That's exactly what I did and, even better, made a guide series where I detailed the whole process!
9 Useful Interactive CLI Tools for Linux
If you are a software developer, sooner or later you’ll have to connect to a Linux machine to perform administrative tasks, access remote database servers, or deploy applications, among other things. Getting comfortable using the command-line interface (CLI) is a must if you want to be proficient with Linux. If you are looking into gaining confidence with Linux, here are 9 text-based user interface interactive tools that I found useful and that will help you get comfortable with the Linux CLI.
Smart Contract Head to Head — Ethereum vs. Flow
Since the introduction of smart contract technology, Solidity has been the coding language of choice for smart contract developers. However, if you’re a Solidity developer, you already know it has drawbacks. Among other flaws, major security concerns can arise from the simple mishandling of certain data types, and there are no built-in access controls.
The Next Evolution of Koinos is COMING
The launch of v0.4.0 (V4) of the Koinos testnet (Harbinger) will take place on August 23rd at 1:00 PM EST! The launch will be live-streaming the process in [Discord] so that people can watch the team in real-time as we launch what should be the final version of Koinos. Harbinger V4 will be the first, fully functional blockchain *ever* to use proof-of-burn as a consensus algorithm. The first ever free-to-use, truly decentralized, and truly *evolving* general purpose blockchain (L1)
How to Go About Building a WebAssembly Language for Fun and Profit
WebAssembly (wasm) is a high-performance assembly-like format optimized for the web. Code targeting WebAssembly can run at near-native speeds while still benefiting from the safe environment of a browser VM. Wasm has opened up a whole new world of demanding desktop-class apps that can comfortably run in the browser. For example, AutoCAD was able to port decades of code to the web using wasm. Cases like AutoCAD’s have made it clear that wasm will be a major disruptive force in how web apps are developed.
Applications of DistSQL: Build a Dynamic Distributed Database
Ever since the release of ShardingSphere 5.0.0, DistSQL has been providing strong dynamic management capabilities to the ShardingSphere ecosystem. Thanks to DistSQL, users have been empowered to do the following:. Create logical databases online. Dynamically configure rules (i.e. sharding, data encryption, read/write splitting, database discovery, shadow DB, and global rules).
The Evolving Landscape of Automatic Speech Recognition
Automatic speech recognition (ASR) has come a long way. Though it was invented long ago, it was hardly ever used by anyone. However, time and technology have now changed significantly. Audio transcription has substantially evolved. Technologies such as AI (Artificial Intelligence) have powered the process of audio-to-text translation for quick...
React 18 Suspense fetch data from a headless CMS
To deliver a great website user experience, we need to optimize the first initial page load time and the page's responsiveness to interaction. The faster your page responds to user input – the better. React 18 was designed to help improve interactivity with features like selective hydration with Suspense...
Evolution Of Coffee-Tech Engineering Through Times
Many of us can not imagine beginning the morning without coffee. That is why in most of the kitchens you will find different types of coffee and some of us also have a coffee machine which is the simplest and fastest way to get different flavors of this magical drink.
On-Line Data-Acquisition Systems in Nuclear Physics, 1969: Chapter 1 - THE TASKS
We first list the main uses to which on-line computer systems have been put. We start with the simple operations, which we call Class 1. On-Line Data-Acquisition Systems in Nuclear Physics, 1969, by H. W. Fulbright et al. National Research Council is part of HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Chapter 1: THE TASKS.
Set up a Virtual Environment with Virtual Environment Wrapper on Linux
The objective of this blog is to help my fellow readers, set up a Virtual Environment Wrapper in Linux OS. To follow along with the blog, you're gonna need pip installed in your system. It is easy to access, create and delete virtual environments using a virtual environment wrapper. The following steps are followed by the instructions for installing the virtual environment wrapper on Linux OS: install virtualenvwrapper and set the settings permanently in the BashRc and bash_profile files. The instructions are required to use pip to set up the wrapper.
5 Intriguing Applications of Computer Vision in Smart Cities
Computer vision (CV) is an evolving field in artificial intelligence (AI) expected to rival — perhaps even surpass — human visual abilities. Due to significant progress in deep learning and the growing amount of data, the modern CV is quite advanced and has a wide range of use cases.
4 Decentralized Oracle Platforms that Bridge Real-World Data to the Blockchain
Oracles are an important innovation in the blockchain industry, making it possible for real-world data to interact with blockchain-based protocols. Here's a look at some four different oracle networks in the decentralized oracle space and how they work. The first oracle platform is Chainlink, it works as an intermediary to transfer data between non-blockchain platforms to smart contracts. The ORAI token is governed by the platform's native token, and it powers the ecosystem by compensating users who participate in the network.
Digital Transformation - Tomorrow is at your Fingertips!
We tend to change something only when it is broken. Otherwise, we are reluctant cause we think that it is doing well so why change? This could be the case with businesses too. You see your company doing good and hence when someone makes a suggestion to alter something or make an amendment, there could always be a tiff. With businesses like direct selling, digital transformation cannot happen overnight—it could be an evolution that gradually transfigures your business's entire thought processes and functioning.
Business Requirements for a Consent Management Solution
It's no secret that data privacy is top of mind for many businesses and consumers alike. In light of recent data breaches and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) going into effect, it's more important than ever for companies to take steps to protect their customers' data. One way to do this is by implementing a consent management solution. This blog post will outline the business requirements for a consent management solution.
Stream Scheduling With Superfluid & Gelato
🚀 Learn how to automate Start/Stop Superfluid streams in Super Apps. One of the most extraordinary things about web3 is that we are still at an early stage and as we speak, the web3 ecosystem is growing with new protocols, toolings, etc., and regardless of our level of expertise, we can contribute to helping others as we are learning. This blog aims to help devs to use the gelato network with smart contracts and specifically for using Gelato automation with Superfluid Super Apps.
Why is Web3 Failing?
Even before the NFT frenzy subsided, the Web3 buzz began to loom. The peculiar crypto hole has never stopped giving birth to innovations: CEFI, DEFI, DAOs, NFTs, Metaverse, and now the Robin Hood of all Robin Hoods. Also referred to as the new iteration of the World Wide Web, the...
