We tend to change something only when it is broken. Otherwise, we are reluctant cause we think that it is doing well so why change? This could be the case with businesses too. You see your company doing good and hence when someone makes a suggestion to alter something or make an amendment, there could always be a tiff. With businesses like direct selling, digital transformation cannot happen overnight—it could be an evolution that gradually transfigures your business's entire thought processes and functioning.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO