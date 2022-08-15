Read full article on original website
New education materials, data used to enhance diabetes care and education during COVID-19
BALTIMORE — Novel education tools and using data to pinpoint people with diabetes with educational needs allowed a health system to cope with a lack of diabetes care and education specialists during COVID-19, according to a presenter. “Methodist Health System utilizes a multidisciplinary team, the Methodist Health System Diabetes...
New study reveals when people with Covid are infectious and for how long
The majority of people infected with Covid-19 are still infectious five days after their symptoms begin, new research suggests.In the first real-world study of its kind, researchers from Imperial College London also found that a quarter of participants were still capable of passing on the virus after seven days.The findings call into question NHS guidance on infection control, which recommends that people should remain at home and avoid contact with others for five days. There is no longer a legal requirement to self-isolate.Dr Seran Hakki, one of the study’s co-authors, said there was a “lack of clarity around how...
Noninvasive treatment for ptosis can provide cosmetic, visual function improvements
As an eye care provider, I know it can be frustrating to identify an ocular abnormality without a readily available treatment. Until recently, ptosis was one of those conditions. Patients with ptosis previously had the option of doing nothing or having surgery. A surgical procedure can benefit select patients, but for many the idea of eyelid surgery is daunting. And although adverse outcomes are rare with contemporary surgical strategies, they can occur.
Physical activity negatively impacted after Girdlestone resection arthroplasty
Patients experienced a negative impact on physical health and moderate impact on mental health and social activity after Girdlestone resection arthroplasty, according to results presented here. “We believe that these outcomes can be used to guide patient expectations as this procedure is necessary in certain clinical scenarios,” Colleen M. Wixted,...
Symptom burden in patients with COPD continues over time
High symptom burden patterns in patients with COPD are consistent over time and individual symptom experiences should be the main focus in treatment among these patients, researchers concluded in Respiratory Medicine Journal. “Subgroups of patients with specific symptom experience patterns have been associated with defined clinical characteristics and lower health-related...
Flash glucose monitoring reduces rate of acute diabetes events 2 years after initiation
The use of flash glucose monitoring is associated with a reduction in hospitalization for acute diabetes events, particularly diabetic ketoacidosis, for people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, according to study data. As Healio previously reported, in the RELIEF study, researchers found people with diabetes had a lower rate...
When should innovation slow?
Ophthalmology is a wonderful specialty because innovations come quickly. As a group of practitioners, we welcome new technologies more quickly than other specialties. Rapid adoption of promising technology means that companies and investors support innovation in our field, and ultimately our patients are the biggest winners. I sometimes wonder if...
Age alone should not be barrier to hematopoietic stem cell transplantation consult
A patient aged 72 years with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome presents at a community hematology/oncology clinic. Another hematologist/oncologist is treating a patient aged 69 years with acute myeloid leukemia. Are the patients candidates for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation? At one point, the answer likely was “No.”. However, reduced-intensity conditioning...
Analgesics in combination with gabapentin just as effective as opioids for dental pain
A combination of analgesics prescribed with gabapentin after dental procedures was shown to be just as effective for treating pain as opioids, researchers reported in JAMA Network Open. Qirong Huang, DDS, MS, of the Eastman Institute for Oral Health at the University of Rochester Medical Center in New York, and...
Nearly half of cancer deaths worldwide attributable to modifiable risk factors
Nearly half of cancer deaths worldwide may be attributable to modifiable risk factors such as smoking or alcohol consumption, according to study results. “Reducing exposure to these modifiable risk factors would decrease cancer mortality and [disability-adjusted life-year] rates worldwide, and policies should be tailored appropriately to local cancer risk factor burden,” researchers wrote in The Lancet.
Allergic multimorbidity associated with anaphylaxis in adults
Patients who self-reported anaphylaxis in adulthood had significantly higher proportions of asthma, food allergy, allergic conjunctivitis and atopic dermatitis than patients who did not have anaphylaxis. Forty-four patients with anaphylaxis had visited an ED in the previous 12 months for allergies or asthma. Researchers found a dose-response relationship between the...
Even small transfers of value from industry may influence prescribing habits
Vision care professionals who receive even small transfers of value from pharmaceutical companies, such as meals, gifts, and travel and speaking fees, are more likely to prescribe branded as opposed to generic drugs, according to a study. The investigation was carried out specifically on prostaglandin analogues (PGAs) because a generic...
Patients with mild TBI, negative CT scan should be evaluated 2 weeks after injury
Most patients with mild traumatic brain injury and a negative CT scan experience incomplete recovery and should undergo a follow-up exam 2 weeks after injury to improve rehabilitation, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. “Although all-cause mortality for mild TBI is low, studies have found that patients...
Pressurized capsular bag of intumescent white cataract can be challenging
In most cataract cases, there is no pressurization of the capsular bag because the cataract is solid. When we open the anterior capsule to create the capsulorrhexis, there is no intralenticular pressure pushing forward, and we can proceed normally. However, in some advanced cataracts, the lens cortex can become liquefied as it becomes opaque and white. These intumescent white cataracts have a capsular bag that is fluid filled and pressurized so that there is a tendency to have an uncontrolled run-out of the capsulorrhexis.
Top news from ENDO: hair care EDCs, cell phone-obesity link, AI thyroid diagnosis and more
The Healio and Endocrine Today editors have compiled the most read news from the Endocrine Society annual meeting in June. Readers were most interested in learning about the effect of chemicals in hair care products on breast cancer cells, cardiometabolic health impact of heavy mobile device use, growth hormone as a treatment for liver disease, possible menstrual cycle disruption with obesity, and accuracy of artificial intelligence screening of thyroid nodules.
Younger patients with lung cancer more likely to have advanced disease at diagnosis
Younger adults with lung cancer had a higher likelihood of having late-stage disease at diagnosis than older adults, according to study results. The findings, presented during International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer World Conference on Lung Cancer, showed differences in tumor biology, delays in diagnosis and the absence of methods to facilitate early detection may contribute to the higher incidence of advanced disease among younger patients.
TYK2 inhibitors may offer pathway for more comprehensive inflammation therapy
The emergence of drugs inhibiting the JAK-STAT pathway has culminated in tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitors targeting psoriatic arthritis, lupus and other indications, noted a presenter at the 2022 Association of Women in Rheumatology conference. “Now we have TYK2, which is involved in the pathogenesis of many immune-mediated diseases,” Grace C....
Top in GI: Viruses implicated in hepatitis surge; NASH is driving liver cancer deaths
A combination of viruses has been linked to an unexplained surge of severe hepatitis in children. Researchers found that coinfection with adenovirus type F41 — a common virus in children — and adeno-associated virus 2 and a family of herpes viruses could be responsible for the outbreak. It was the top story in gastroenterology last week.
High Lp(a) levels ‘strongly associated’ with aortic dissection
Data from a retrospective study suggest adults with very high levels of lipoprotein(a) are eight times more likely to experience aortic dissection compared with those with lower levels, independent of other CV risk factors. “In the last 10 years, several large studies have found that Lp(a) is associated with an...
‘Surprising’ rise in distant-stage cervical cancer rates driven by white and younger women
Distant-stage cervical cancer increased at a rate of 1.3% per year from 2001 to 2018. The highest number of cases occurred in the South, followed by the Midwest, the Northeast and the West. White women had the highest rates of nonguideline screening and lowest rates of HPV vaccination. Rates of...
