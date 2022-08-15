Read full article on original website
calcoastnews.com
Monterey County fines cannabis grower $2.4 million
A Monterey County judge fined a cannabis grower and two companies he headed $2.4 million last week for growing pot without the proper licenses. [Mercury News]. In 2018 and 2019, Paul King was the CEO for two Salinas based cannabis companies: Fuji Farms Inc. and Hands on Faith Association. The court ordered Fuji Farms to pay $375,760 and Hands on Faith Association to pay $2,038,424.
CEO ordered to pay $2.4 million for growing cannabis without state licenses
MONTEREY, CALIF, (KION-TV): Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced todaythat former California New Wave CEO Paul King will have to pay $2.4 million for growing cannabis without proper state licensing. The DA's office obtained a default judgment against Salinas based cannabis businesses Fuji Farms, Inc., and Hands on Faith Association, in association with The post CEO ordered to pay $2.4 million for growing cannabis without state licenses appeared first on KION546.
Beyond the Benchlands: Under lawsuit threat, Santa Cruz sets plan to clear homeless camp. What happens next?
Santa Cruz began the process of clearing the Benchlands this week, but city leaders acknowledge that this could be a slow game depending on the number of shelter beds it can provide and the willingness of those in the encampment along the San Lorenzo River to relocate.
Del Rey Oaks Police help man having mental health crisis
DEL REY OAKS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Del Rey Oaks Police Department released footage from an incident involving a man having a mental health crisis outside of Safeway. This incident happened on August 8, and police say a man was asking to be shot by police while holding a knife. Sgt. Nguyen told the man he The post Del Rey Oaks Police help man having mental health crisis appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
'Huge problem': Fine for illegal camping in Big Sur goes up to $1,000
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The fine for illegal camping alongCalifornia's Big Sur coastline quintupled last month, as local officials hope to crack down on the people who set up tents and sleep in cars on pullouts along Highway 1. Renegade campers leave behind trails of trash and feces after...
marinmagazine.com
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
Gilroy Dispatch
Suspect in murder of Gilroy native arrested in Mexico
A key suspect in the April 2021 murder of pregnant Gilroy native Tatyanna Mariah Lopez was found hiding out in Mexico, where he was arrested last week and transported back to California to face charges, according to authorities. Jonathan Xavier Dorado, 20, of Los Banos, was taken into custody by...
SoCal couple contracts Legionnaires’ after staying at San Jose hotel
(KRON) — In late June, Rita and Dan Miles were at a hotel pool and spa, visiting family in San Jose from Long Beach. The next week, the fatigue started, followed by fever, stomach problems, and difficulty breathing. “We just basically slept from Tuesday evening to Saturday when I finally called the paramedics,” said Rita […]
montereycountyweekly.com
Walden Monterey is finally poised to sell lots to ecology-minded buyers with millions to spend.
In 2018, the Walden Monterey housing development had its debut, touting simplified living among a 600-acre oak forest off Highway 68, in the tradition of 19th-century poet and philosopher Henry David Thoreau. Unlike Thoreau, who used lumber from the land and recycled materials, spending just $28.12 (equal to $852 in today’s dollars) to build his cabin on Walden Pond – on friend Ralph Waldo Emerson’s land – Walden Monterey undeveloped lots were set to go for up to $5 million each for buyers to build eco-friendly homes.
KSBW.com
Little Car Show returns for the 12th year
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The Little Car Show celebrated its 12th year Tuesday with more than 120 cars on display. "There's a lot of paid events in the area and it's nice to let the community walk down if they live here, they can drive in from Salinas, Monterey, Santa Cruz," Christi Metzner, the relationships coordinator for the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce, said.
Contra Costa Herald
Brentwood woman sentenced to maximum prison time in $300K Los Banos restaurant embezzlement case
During Wednesday hearing at Los Banos Courthouse; Robin Ruth Recla swindled six local, prominent residents who invested. “Ms. Recla is a con artist, plain and simple who should be committed to state prison for her crimes,” Merced County Deputy D.A. Colby. Victims “relieved that it’s over”, praise prosecutor, police...
KSBW.com
California DOJ reports name of Salinas officers who shot, killed a man in July
SALINAS, Calif. — The California Department of Justice has identified the Salinas police officers who shot and killed a man on the night of July 13. Officials identified Curtis Dale Barnett as the decedent a week after the deadly shooting. More than a month later, the agency has identified Gabriel Garcia, Alejandro Jimenez, Eduardo Bejarano, and Jordy Urrutia as the officers who killed him.
KSBW.com
Cal Fire CZU enacts 'lightning plan' as storm passes over Central Coast
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Cal Fire CZU, which covers Santa Cruz and San Mateo County, has enacted its lightning plan. The plan requires that engines respond to any reports of lightning strikes to make sure there is no fire. According to the agency, there were no confirmed fires from...
montereycountyweekly.com
Car Week celebrates cars -- and reminds us it’s time to end car culture.
For the nearly 100,000 visitors to Monterey County during Car Week (and many locals), there is a dazzling allure to the hundreds of cars shown at dozens of events. There are century-old machines that still run, race cars made famous for incomprehensible speed, futuristic cars that give a glimpse of the next big thing. This is car culture in all its glory, in some ways synonymous with American culture (see story, p. 22).
montereycountyweekly.com
It’s possible to find unexpected bargains when dining out -- at least relatively speaking.
It may be best to sit for a moment and absorb what is about to follow. Ready? One of the most unexpected good meal deals in Monterey County is a $50 tray of nachos. Consumers may be numbed by the imperfect storm of inflationary forces and their effect on dining out. Prime cuts of steak in the $90 range, quick drive-through lunches pushing $20 – such numbers almost draw shrugs. But $50 for what was once ballpark fare?
viatravelers.com
27 Best Things to do in San Jose, California
San Jose, California, is a large city in Silicon Valley’s heart that I loved visiting. The area is known for its technology and innovation, but there is much more to discover in San Jose! From fantastic food and drink to outdoor adventures and cultural experiences, there is something there for everyone.
Legionnaires' disease bacteria found at San Jose hotel, guest nearly dies
The bacteria which causes Legionnaires’ disease has been found at a San Jose hotel spa, nearly a month after two guests contracted the infection, one of whom nearly died.
montereycountyweekly.com
A Salinas doctor comes under scrutiny yet again, in a lawsuit alleging negligence.
On Jan. 25, 2021, Arthur Thorne hoped to find relief from an enlarged prostate by undergoing GreenLight Laser treatment at the Advanced Medical Surgery Center of the Salinas Valley Urology Associates in Salinas. Thorne contends in a lawsuit, filed in Monterey County Superior Court on June 29, that what he found instead was life-threatening internal bleeding that landed him in an emergency room.
montereycountyweekly.com
The Buzz: August 18-24, 2022
Hundreds of journalists that work for Gannett, a media company that owns newspapers across the country, including the Salinas Californian, staged a lunchtime walkout Aug. 11 to protest planned layoffs, which started Aug. 12. (It was not immediately clear how many employees were laid off in this round.) At the Californian, the local staff of two was reduced to one, and the Spanish-language paper El Sol suspended. A statement about the walkout from NewsGuild, which represents more than 50 newsrooms across the country, says that Gannett’s CFO was recently given a $1.2 million bonus for his “‘sacrifices during the pandemic,’” and added the CEO takes home $8 million per year, about 160 times the average worker. Reporter Susanne Cervenka of the Asbury Park Press said, “Gannett wants to pretend it can report on our communities with fewer journalists while still spending lavishly on executives. We deserve better, and our readers, equally, deserve better.”
Lamborghini revs up for Monterey Car week
LOS GATO -- Monterey Car week is back in full force this year, which means there will be no shortage of showstopping supercars to admire and potentially buy.Ahead of the annual festivities, Lamborghini debuted its refreshed Silicon Valley showroom in Los Gatos Tuesday evening. KPIX 5's Betty Yu got the rare opportunity to drive one of their standout vehicles.She took the Huracan EVO RWD Spyder for a spin. It boasts a top speed of 201 miles per hour, 640 horsepower, and a price tag of $230,000. To really rev things up, CEO of Lamborghini America Andrea Baldi later took the wheel and...
