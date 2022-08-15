Hundreds of journalists that work for Gannett, a media company that owns newspapers across the country, including the Salinas Californian, staged a lunchtime walkout Aug. 11 to protest planned layoffs, which started Aug. 12. (It was not immediately clear how many employees were laid off in this round.) At the Californian, the local staff of two was reduced to one, and the Spanish-language paper El Sol suspended. A statement about the walkout from NewsGuild, which represents more than 50 newsrooms across the country, says that Gannett’s CFO was recently given a $1.2 million bonus for his “‘sacrifices during the pandemic,’” and added the CEO takes home $8 million per year, about 160 times the average worker. Reporter Susanne Cervenka of the Asbury Park Press said, “Gannett wants to pretend it can report on our communities with fewer journalists while still spending lavishly on executives. We deserve better, and our readers, equally, deserve better.”

CARMEL VALLEY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO