ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

25 Things People Get Wrong About Los Angeles According To Angelenos

By Sophie Len
Secret LA
Secret LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32N01N_0hIO64si00

Los Angeles is a vast beautiful land filled with so much culture, but unfortunately, movies and media don’t often capture that. In fact, L.A. is often depicted in an unrealistic light. So we decided to debunk some of those theories! Although some assumptions like loving tacos, sitting in traffic, and putting avocado on everything *might* be true―it seems there’s a ton of misinformation out there.

We asked Angelenos what things people get wrong about Los Angeles―and we’ve collected some of the best responses below along with some of our own!

1. “That we all know how to surf… I can’t even swim.”

2. “People think we’re all vegan. False, I need my al pastor tacos!”

3. “The Los Angeles river actually contains water!”

4. “They think the main attractions are Hollywood and Beverly Hills”

5. “That L.A. has no culture when it’s actually full of it.”

6. “You don’t need a car to get around.”

7. “The ultimate lie is that people believe you can make it from the beach to downtown in 10 minutes. Impossible.”

8. “People are unfriendly or unwelcoming. Not true at all!! They are wonderful!”

9. “You just walk out onto the street anywhere and see a celebrity.”

10. “That we all have plastic surgery.”

Credit: Angel’s Tijuana Tacos/ @angelstijuanatacos

11. “Everyone is trying to be an actor.”

12. “Hollywood is exactly what they see in movies.”

13. “That we don’t walk… we hike!”

14. “That everyone goes to the gym and eat foods based on trend diets. There wouldn’t be that many In-N-Outs and Starbucks if that were true.

15. “Everyone is rich.”

16. “We know where all the movie stars live.”

17. “That we go to the beach often.”

18. “That we hate New York and New Yorkers. I love them both! “

19. “We all eat avocado toast all the time.”

20. “They think we all work in the entertainment business.”

21. “That anyone can get randomly discovered.”

22. “That we live in mansions. I currently live in a very tiny studio.”

23. “That we lay on the beach drinking coronas all day. (I wish!)”

24. “We’re friends with celebrities. My entire life the first question I get asked is… ‘Do you know ____?'”

25. “We all drive fast, red, Ferrari’s.”

See more: 41 Free Things To Do In Los Angeles This Summer

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
citywatchla.com

Los Angeles Moves from Corruptionism to Insanity

While the goal of the City Council is to stuff as much loot into the pockets of developers while considerable wealth flows to the councilmembers and judges, one would think that even they would recognize that there are certain laws which they cannot ignore. Of course, the laws of men like the state of California are totally irrelevant as Judge Richard Fruin ruled in December 2016 in deciding that the city council’s actions are de facto non-justiciable so that it can disregard the Penal Code, The Brown Act, and its own city council rules. In fact, the person closest to Judge Fruin’s philosophy is Donald Trump who claims that he may unilaterally ignore the national security structure by having any document which he purloins automatically becoming declassified.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Pizza Place in California

A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Kimberly Cheng’s L.A. story embodies the American Dream

Born among four children to Cambodian refugees, KTLA 5 Kimberly Cheng’s family story embodies the American Dream. “My dad had heard about Los Angeles in Cambodia, he knew this was the land of opportunity and dreams,” Kimberly explained. “He said, ‘I want to go to L.A.!'”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Government
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Eater

After Years Away, a Legendary Hollywood Dive Bar Turns on the Neon Once More

A Hollywood legend is well on its way to revival, as the iconic Power House Bar at 1714 N. Highland is set to return with new ownership and a new direction next month. The neon-fueled hangout, known for years as a locals haunt just steps from the touristy sections of the neighborhood, will reopen in September thanks to Cedd Moses and the Pouring With Heart team, which collectively holds some of the most important nightlife properties in all of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
palisadesnews.com

Palisades Italian Restaurant Named Among Best in Southern California

Angelini Ristorante included in the LA Times’ Best of the Southland poll. A Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant has been named by the LA Times as among the best in Southern California. Angelini Ristorante of Pacific Palisades, along with the original restaurant Angelini Osteria on Beverly Boulevard, have been voted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Mansions#Vegan#Los Angeles River#Tacos
Secret LA

Le Carnaval De La Lune Is Bringing Dark Circus To L.A. This Fall

Le Carnaval de la Lune is stopping by the Heritage Museum of Orange County for one day only, bringing with it exquisite vintage cirque-themed shows and experiences. Explore the mysterious grounds of the museum and encounter the lost souls of Madame Luna’s Carnaval de la Lune if you dare… Get tickets here! Upon entering Le Carnaval de la Lune on October 1st, decor reminiscent of the fan-favorite AHS ‘Freak Show’ will plunge you into a delightfully vintage atmosphere. Its retro photo-ops, eerie circus props and costumes, as well as incredible cirque-style performances bring to life the cirque vibes of the 50s with a haunted twist. But no ‘freaks’ here: from live music to magic shows, Le Carnaval de la Lune’s entertainment features only the most talented of the L.A. cirque scene. While you’re taking in the awe-inspiring performances, you’ll get to savor a selection of decadent themed cocktails like the house’s own Snake Oil Elixir. Or perhaps you’ll fancy a walk through the carnival’s dark art marketplace? There, you’ll find creations made by over 70 curated artists and shops — each as unexpected as the next. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vivid Snacks

Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles

When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mob seen on video looting 7-Eleven store in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - The LAPD is trying to track down a mob of people that looted a 7-Eleven store.Surveillance video shows the crowd grabbing anything and everything off the shelves: snacks, drinks, cigarettes, and lottery tickets.At least one man was seen throwing merchandise at an employee. Police say the crowd first shut down the intersection outside with vehicles doing donuts and dangerous stunts. They plan to start seizing cars at sideshows."If they're gonna start doing this kind of stuff, inconveniencing people, and taking over, cars are gonna start disappearing real soon," said a law enforcement official. Police say they have dusted the counter for fingerprints.  
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine open South L.A. high school

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s latest venture is “nuthin’ but an educational thang.” Los Angeles’ newest high school backed by the music moguls is now open. The musical duo attended the grand opening ceremony in Leimert Park on Thursday. Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was also in attendance. Iovine and Dr. Dre, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shescatchingflights.com

The 10 Top Places to Go Alone in Los Angeles

Los Angeles has become a mecca for tourists from around the world. It’s also becoming a popular destination for locals looking for something new. But with so many choices, how do you find the perfect place to visit alone?. There are tons of great spots to visit solo in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

It’s War as Americana Signs New Soup Dumpling Restaurant for Din Tai Fung Space

It’s been a summer of dumpling drama in Los Angeles, thanks to a big shake up at outdoor Rick Caruso-owned mall the Americana at Brand in Glendale. Last month, Eater was first to report that Taiwanese behemoth Din Tai Fung would be leaving the development, heading across the street instead to the Glendale Galleria. Now Eater has learned exclusively that none other than Paradise Dynasty, a separate dumpling operator known for its colorful food and booming growth across Asia, will take up at the former Din Tai Fung space. Talk about scandalous.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Snoop Dogg announces ‘Snoop Loopz’ cereal

LOS ANGELES - Hip hop icon and Long Beach native, Snoop Dogg, announced he’s getting into the breakfast business. The entrepreneur is set to release a new cereal called "Snoop Loopz," and Master P said it’s "the best-tasting cereal in the game." It’s unknown when the colorful cereal...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Inside one LA woman’s decision to die with 'dignity'

California’s End of Life Option Act allows some patients with terminal illness to end their lives with a fatal dose of medication. That was the choice Gabriella Walsh made after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. LA Times reporter Marisa Gerber and photojournalist Dania Maxwell shared her story, capturing the final weeks of her life. They joined host Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
grimygoods.com

6 Must-See Concerts in Los Angeles – Aug. 15-22, 2022

In the latter half of August, Los Angeles will host a number of events featuring legendary as well as rising performers. There will be a plethora of fantastic possibilities to catch live music in Los Angeles during the second half of August. Whether you’re looking to spend nothing at all or want to splash out on an extravagant evening, there are plenty of fantastic concerts available at costs that won’t break the bank this season. You can enjoy wild performances at these Los Angeles concerts we’ve recommended below. Here are 6 Must-See Concerts in LA that you shouldn’t miss this month!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Secret LA

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
517
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Los Angeles is your guide to things to do and places to go in L.A., from events and culture to the best restaurants, bars and attractions.

 https://secretlosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy