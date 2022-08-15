ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fortune

‘I am quite embarrassed and remorseful’: SoftBank CEO plans widespread cost cuts as tech investments suffer, leading to a $23 billion loss

CEO Masayoshi Son’s multibillion-dollar investment spree over the past few years has turned into a nightmare for SoftBank. Japanese conglomerate and tech investing powerhouse SoftBank revealed on Monday that it lost $23 billion between April and June, the most significant quarterly loss in the company’s history. CEO Masayoshi...
tipranks.com

Warren Buffett Just Increased His Appetite for Ally Financial, Activision Stocks

Buffet’s bullish move on ATVI and ALLY shares may attract the attention of all types of investors. Billionaire Investor Warren Buffett is back in the stock market with a bullish take. According to an SEC filing, which was submitted on August 15, Warren Buffet’s conglomerate holding company Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) made noticeable stakes in Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) and Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI).
US News and World Report

T.J. Maxx Owner Lowers Profit, Sales Forecast as Consumers Cut Spending

(Reuters) -TJX Cos Inc cut its forecast for annual earnings and same-store sales after quarterly revenue missed estimates on Wednesday, as red-hot inflation forces Americans with lower incomes to slash spending on clothing and home goods. Analysts had warned that lack of stimulus benefits, as was the case last year,...
Bloomberg

Morgan Stanley Sees Risk of S&P 500 Profit Reversal on Leverage

The post-pandemic market has been a story of surprises, from the Nasdaq’s uncanny resilience and the rise of meme stocks to the sturdiness of profits in the face of inflation. The latter is a big reason stocks have bounced 12% in six weeks -- company results have avoided predictions...
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. Berkshire slowed its stock purchases and buybacks, but posted higher revenue and operating profits. Berkshire paid nearly $900 million to a top executive for his 1% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was a net buyer of stocks,...
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees

Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Amazon Maven

Amazon Stock: Should You Buy It in August?

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report reported better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings release. The news for nearly every single aspect of Amazon’s business was almost too good to be true: The e-commerce segments had nearly zero losses, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) remained a safe profit generator.
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Benzinga

Saudi Public Investment Fund Picks Shares In Alphabet, Zoom, Microsoft

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) purchased shares in U.S.-based tech giants, including Alphabet Inc GOOG, Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM, and Microsoft Corporation MSFT. As per the SEC filing, the market value of the sovereign wealth fund's investment portfolio increased to about $40.8 billion at the end of the...
tipranks.com

3 Major Bank Stocks Benefiting from an Improving Economic Outlook

Improving U.S. economic conditions marked by a strong labor market, improving consumer sentiment, and calming red-hot inflation levels have set the stage for a rally in some major bank stocks like Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Wells Fargo. Three major bank stocks, Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs Group (GS), and...
WWD

Digital Gains Help Tapestry Post Record Sales in Quarter, Year

Tapestry leaned into digital and managed to shake off the challenging macro economy to buck the recent downward trend among public fashion companies, posting a record $1.6 billion in revenue — up 7 percent over 2019 — on slightly lower net income in the fourth quarter. For the quarter, operating income was $249 million, down from $260 million in the prior-year period.
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Lower, Retail Week Ahead, Kohl's, Wells Fargo And YouTube In Focus - Five Things to Know

Here are five things you must know for Monday, August 15:. 1. -- Stock Futures Lower As China Rate Cut Rattles. U.S. equity futures edged lower Monday, while the dollar built gains against its global peers and oil prices slumped, as a surprise rate cut in China rattled growth sentiment abroad and put investors in a cautious mood at home ahead of a big week of consumer-focused data.
