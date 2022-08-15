Read full article on original website
Related
Oak Fire live update: Wildfire ‘moving fast,’ jumps road and now threatens structures
A fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park quickly spread in the mountainous terrain of Mariposa County threatening to destroy more than 1,000 structures going into late Friday night. All the while, crews had not yet established any type of containment early on against the Oak Fire that had been burning...
Compton installs first set of Botts' Dots meant to stop street takeovers
Frustrated with street takeovers clogging their city's streets, Compton officials hope that their new installation of literal bumps in the road will deter anyone trying to perform stunts in intersections."It's all fun until something happens," said Compton City Councilmember Andre Spicer. "It's all fun until somebody gets hurt."According to Spicer, the city spent over $4,000 to place raised pavement markers called Botts' Dots — originally made to mark lanes on highways and freeways — at four of the most popular intersections for takeovers by the end of this week. Officials hope these markers, placed in the shape of a cross, will...
Small plane catches fire after crash-landing on California freeway
A small plane crash-landed on a busy Southern California freeway Tuesday afternoon and burst into flames. No injuries were reported. The plane carrying two people landed on the 91 freeway in the city of Corona at about 12:30 p.m. PT, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Video obtained by CBS...
